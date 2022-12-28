ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

koze.com

Moscow Homicide Update (Listen/Watch)

MOSCOW, ID – The Moscow Police Department says remediation of the residence where four University of Idaho students were killed in mid-November will begin tomorrow morning. While the home in the 1100 block of King Street will remain an active crime scene under law enforcement control, Chief Jim Fry says they are working with Team Idaho Property Management Services to begin cleanup by a private company.
KHQ Right Now

$168,000 raised for families of Idaho murder victims

MOSCOW, Idaho - With no suspect identified by the Moscow Police Department (MPD), families of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin continue to ask the same questions: Who killed them, what happened and why?. With these questions lingering, people from all over have donated money to support...
newsnationnow.com

Forensic expert: Idaho killing answers will rest in science

(NewsNation) — In Moscow, Idaho, there are reminders of a murder mystery that remains unsolved as the weathered memorial outside the restaurant where two of the victims worked makes it clear it’s been quite some time since the stabbing deaths on Nov. 13. Almost every business is displaying...
KXLY

Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — Clyde Ewing was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday for the murder of 31-year-old Sam Johns. According to court documents, Ewing and his son rode bikes from Clarkston to Johns’ house in Lewiston on January 8, 2021, where they entered and shot Johns in front of his family. Johns died at the scene, and Ewing rode his bike back to Clarkston.
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Gypsies With Cards And Candles Won’t Solve Student Murders

If you haven't been following the Moscow student murder case in a while, it recently took a strange turn when an Internet tarot card reader got into hot water for getting involved. Four students were found stabbed to death near the University of Idaho campus six weeks ago and still no arrests have been made despite round-the-clock efforts of detectives, Internet sleuths, and Idaho gypsies.
pullmanradio.com

Moscow PD Investigating Shooting Involving Juvenile Suspects-Case Not Related To Murders Of UI Students

The Moscow Police Department is investigating a shooting and a car chase that occurred on the Northside of town Monday afternoon. Moscow Police responded to the incident around 3:00 in the Rodeo Drive area. Police say the incident began as a disturbance at a home in Moscow. Three juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17 ended up chasing an adult male. Police say one of the juveniles fired a handgun multiple times at the man while he was trying to flee in a vehicle. The shots were fired from the juveniles’ car in the Rodeo Drive area. No one was hurt. Officers believe the shots didn’t hit any homes. The man fled the area.
newsnationnow.com

Moscow, Idaho residents remain resilient, on edge

(NewsNation) — There is a strong sense of pride in the small college town of Moscow, Idaho, which has a population of about 25,000. “I think it’s a great community. Super small. I love that every time I walk down the street I see someone I know. I love that,” Hans Winckler, a Moscow resident, said during NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” Wednesday.
Big Country News

Lewiston Woman Accused of Killing Ex-Husband Found Not Competent to Stand Trial

LEWISTON - Last week, 82-year-old Kay M. Morrison was found not competent to stand trial for murder. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office, attorneys for Morrison filed a motion to have her evaluated for competency on December 2, 2022. On Friday, Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert reviewed the findings of the evaluation done by a doctor and found Morrison to not be competent.
Big Country News

15-Year-Old in Custody After Monday Afternoon Shooting and Car Chase

MOSCOW - The Moscow Police Department is investigating a shooting and a car chase that occurred on the Northside of town Monday afternoon. Moscow Police responded to the incident around 3:00 in the Rodeo Drive area. Police say the incident began as a disturbance at a home in Moscow. Three juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17 ended up chasing an adult male. Police say one of the juveniles fired a handgun multiple times at the man while he was trying to flee in a vehicle. The shots were fired from the juveniles’ car in the Rodeo Drive area. No one was hurt. Officers do not believe any of the shots hit any of the homes in the area. The man fled the area.
pullmanradio.com

WSU Women’s Basketball Players Facing Possible Misdemeanor Theft Charges For Allegedly Stealing From Walmart

Two Washington State University women’s basketball players are facing possible misdemeanor charges for allegedly stealing from Walmart. Pullman Police were called to the store on Wednesday night around 6:00 for the shoplifting report. Officers say 22-year-old Bella Murekatete and 19-year-old Kaia Woods allegedly stole less than 50 dollars in merchandise. Police say the women were cooperative. The Pullman PD will be asking the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office to charge the women with 3rd degree misdemeanor theft.
pullmanradio.com

Local Firefighters Slammed With Busted Pipe & Sprinkler Calls

Local firefighters have responded to dozens of busted water pipes as the warm temperatures thaw out lines that froze during last week’s frigid weather. The City of Pullman Firefighters Union reports on Facebook that during a four-hour period over the weekend they responded to 19 calls. Most of those calls were for busted sprinklers and broken pipes. The union is reminding the public to leave the heat on when you are away from home.
Shoshone News Press

Fire destroys Wallace home

WALLACE — A Buena-Vista Heights home in Wallace has been declared a total loss after a fire ripped through it last Thursday. Shoshone County Fire District No. 1 Chief John Miller said that at approximately 1:33 p.m., fire crews were notified of a possible structure fire when initial reports to dispatch indicated that "smoke was rolling into town" and it "smelled like a house fire."
koze.com

Man Killed in Standoff With SWAT Team Identified

PULLMAN, WA – The man who barricaded himself in an apartment near Washington State University after threatening to kill his two roommates early Thursday morning has been identified. Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers says the 36-year-old man who died as the result of a gunshot wound is Brent Lee Kopacka.
KHQ Right Now

New surveillance video surfaces in Moscow homicides

MOSCOW, Idaho - 36 days since the tragic death of four University of Idaho students and still no answers for families as Christmas approaches. New surveillance video obtained by Fox News has been released of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking home from the Corner Club, minutes before they were seen at Grub Truck on Main Street.
