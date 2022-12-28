Read full article on original website
Moscow Homicide Update (Listen/Watch)
MOSCOW, ID – The Moscow Police Department says remediation of the residence where four University of Idaho students were killed in mid-November will begin tomorrow morning. While the home in the 1100 block of King Street will remain an active crime scene under law enforcement control, Chief Jim Fry says they are working with Team Idaho Property Management Services to begin cleanup by a private company.
Moscow murders: Police begin cleaning biohazards from King Street home
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police (MPD) will be using a private company starting Friday to begin cleaning up the crime scene to remove biohazards and other harmful substances that may be left over inside the 1122 King Street home, where four students were murdered on Nov. 13. However, the...
$168,000 raised for families of Idaho murder victims
MOSCOW, Idaho - With no suspect identified by the Moscow Police Department (MPD), families of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin continue to ask the same questions: Who killed them, what happened and why?. With these questions lingering, people from all over have donated money to support...
Idaho cops reveal major update on student murders 911 call after bar’s security footage from night of killings leaked
POLICE investigating the murders of four Idaho students have issued a new timeline for the release of the 911 call alerting them to the horror. It's been over a month since Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, 21, and Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death at their home in Moscow, Idaho.
Forensic expert: Idaho killing answers will rest in science
(NewsNation) — In Moscow, Idaho, there are reminders of a murder mystery that remains unsolved as the weathered memorial outside the restaurant where two of the victims worked makes it clear it’s been quite some time since the stabbing deaths on Nov. 13. Almost every business is displaying...
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — Clyde Ewing was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday for the murder of 31-year-old Sam Johns. According to court documents, Ewing and his son rode bikes from Clarkston to Johns’ house in Lewiston on January 8, 2021, where they entered and shot Johns in front of his family. Johns died at the scene, and Ewing rode his bike back to Clarkston.
Idaho Gypsies With Cards And Candles Won’t Solve Student Murders
If you haven't been following the Moscow student murder case in a while, it recently took a strange turn when an Internet tarot card reader got into hot water for getting involved. Four students were found stabbed to death near the University of Idaho campus six weeks ago and still no arrests have been made despite round-the-clock efforts of detectives, Internet sleuths, and Idaho gypsies.
Moscow PD Investigating Shooting Involving Juvenile Suspects-Case Not Related To Murders Of UI Students
The Moscow Police Department is investigating a shooting and a car chase that occurred on the Northside of town Monday afternoon. Moscow Police responded to the incident around 3:00 in the Rodeo Drive area. Police say the incident began as a disturbance at a home in Moscow. Three juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17 ended up chasing an adult male. Police say one of the juveniles fired a handgun multiple times at the man while he was trying to flee in a vehicle. The shots were fired from the juveniles’ car in the Rodeo Drive area. No one was hurt. Officers believe the shots didn’t hit any homes. The man fled the area.
Moscow police clear U of I professor accused of committing murders by TikTok user
The Moscow Police Department (MPD) has cleared a University of Idaho (UI) professor falsely accused by a TikTok user of killing four UI students in November. MPD also shared a reminder to be skeptical of information that doesn't come from an official source.
Clyde Ewing Sentenced To Life Without Parole For First-Degree Murder
LEWISTON, ID – Clyde Ewing learned his fate today in Nez Perce County Second District Court for the killing of Sam Johns on January 8, 2021. Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor April Smith asked Judge Jay Gaskill to sentence Ewing to prison for Life Without Parole. In the sentencing hearing,...
Moscow, Idaho residents remain resilient, on edge
(NewsNation) — There is a strong sense of pride in the small college town of Moscow, Idaho, which has a population of about 25,000. “I think it’s a great community. Super small. I love that every time I walk down the street I see someone I know. I love that,” Hans Winckler, a Moscow resident, said during NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” Wednesday.
Lewiston Woman Accused of Killing Ex-Husband Found Not Competent to Stand Trial
LEWISTON - Last week, 82-year-old Kay M. Morrison was found not competent to stand trial for murder. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office, attorneys for Morrison filed a motion to have her evaluated for competency on December 2, 2022. On Friday, Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert reviewed the findings of the evaluation done by a doctor and found Morrison to not be competent.
15-Year-Old in Custody After Monday Afternoon Shooting and Car Chase
MOSCOW - The Moscow Police Department is investigating a shooting and a car chase that occurred on the Northside of town Monday afternoon. Moscow Police responded to the incident around 3:00 in the Rodeo Drive area. Police say the incident began as a disturbance at a home in Moscow. Three juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17 ended up chasing an adult male. Police say one of the juveniles fired a handgun multiple times at the man while he was trying to flee in a vehicle. The shots were fired from the juveniles’ car in the Rodeo Drive area. No one was hurt. Officers do not believe any of the shots hit any of the homes in the area. The man fled the area.
U of I Murders: defamation lawsuit through the documents and lawyer's statement
According to the lawsuit filed on December 21 by a professor and Chair of the History Department at the University of Idaho, none of the four students who were murdered ever took a class from professor Rebecca Scofield. She also does not recall ever meeting any of the victims. TikTok...
Celebration of life to be held in Coeur d'Alene for two University of Idaho students killed
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A celebration to honor the lives of two of the students murdered in a home near the University of Idaho will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, in Coeur d'Alene. According to a Facebook post shared by one of the victim's family members, the memorial...
WSU Women’s Basketball Players Facing Possible Misdemeanor Theft Charges For Allegedly Stealing From Walmart
Two Washington State University women’s basketball players are facing possible misdemeanor charges for allegedly stealing from Walmart. Pullman Police were called to the store on Wednesday night around 6:00 for the shoplifting report. Officers say 22-year-old Bella Murekatete and 19-year-old Kaia Woods allegedly stole less than 50 dollars in merchandise. Police say the women were cooperative. The Pullman PD will be asking the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office to charge the women with 3rd degree misdemeanor theft.
Local Firefighters Slammed With Busted Pipe & Sprinkler Calls
Local firefighters have responded to dozens of busted water pipes as the warm temperatures thaw out lines that froze during last week’s frigid weather. The City of Pullman Firefighters Union reports on Facebook that during a four-hour period over the weekend they responded to 19 calls. Most of those calls were for busted sprinklers and broken pipes. The union is reminding the public to leave the heat on when you are away from home.
Fire destroys Wallace home
WALLACE — A Buena-Vista Heights home in Wallace has been declared a total loss after a fire ripped through it last Thursday. Shoshone County Fire District No. 1 Chief John Miller said that at approximately 1:33 p.m., fire crews were notified of a possible structure fire when initial reports to dispatch indicated that "smoke was rolling into town" and it "smelled like a house fire."
Man Killed in Standoff With SWAT Team Identified
PULLMAN, WA – The man who barricaded himself in an apartment near Washington State University after threatening to kill his two roommates early Thursday morning has been identified. Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers says the 36-year-old man who died as the result of a gunshot wound is Brent Lee Kopacka.
New surveillance video surfaces in Moscow homicides
MOSCOW, Idaho - 36 days since the tragic death of four University of Idaho students and still no answers for families as Christmas approaches. New surveillance video obtained by Fox News has been released of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking home from the Corner Club, minutes before they were seen at Grub Truck on Main Street.
