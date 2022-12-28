Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golf Digest
Luka Doncic had an iconic response when asked about his 60-point triple-double in historic comeback win
With just over 33 seconds remaining on Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks trailed the New York Knicks by nine. It was done and dusted. Game, set, match. But you are never truly out of it when facing the New York Knickerbockers, and the Mavericks game roaring back to tie the game on a ludicrous Luka Doncic intentional-missed-free-throw-fadeaway at the buzzer.
It’s no typo: 60-21-10 stat line for Mavs’ Doncic goes viral
Dallas’ Luka Doncic’s unreal stat line on his latest triple-double has gone viral.
Luka Doncic’s ‘recovery beer’ request after 60-point triple-double answered in Slovenia
On Tuesday night, Luka Doncic became the first player in NBA history to drop a 60-20-10 triple double. He astonishingly finished with 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in an overtime win vs. the New York Knicks. After the game, Doncic remarked how tired he was, saying he needed ‘a recovery beer.’
Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Are The Only Team In 13,884 Games Who Won A Game After Trailing 9 Points Under 35 Seconds Left
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks pulled off one of the rarest wins in NBA history by overcoming the New York Knicks in a stunner last night.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s immediate reaction to dropping historic 60-21-10 triple double
Luka Doncic, simply put, is one of the most magical players in NBA history. His basketball wizardry was in full display once more as he put the Dallas Mavericks (and perhaps even the entire state of Texas) on his back with a gigantic 60-point, 21-rebound, and 10-assist performance to lead the Mavs to a 126-121 win over the New York Knicks in overtime.
Luka Doncic lifts Mavericks past Knicks with wild comeback, historic 60-point triple-double
Luka Doncic is at it again. The Dallas Mavericks star dropped a 60-point triple-double and set a new franchise scoring record on Tuesday night in what was a wild 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. Doncic’s statline would have been impressive enough. He finished with a career-best 60...
Yardbarker
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory. Doncic finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists...
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
FOX Sports
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
hotnewhiphop.com
Skip Bayless Finds A Way To Downplay Luka Doncic’s Historic Game
Skip Bayless is an impressive hater. Skip Bayless is arguably a generational hater. It isn’t common for someone to be as much of a hater as Skip is. However, Bayless is a one-of-a-kind individual. Whether or not that is for better or for worse is really up to you to decide. Regardless, it has made Bayless some big bucks.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s 60-point triple-double sparks bold claim from Paul Pierce
After witnessing Luka Doncic play one of the greatest individual performances in NBA history, Paul Pierce believes the Dallas Mavericks star just made his case as the greatest offensive weapon in the NBA today. Doncic finished with a monster triple-double of 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists to help...
Knicks collapse to Luka Doncic, Mavericks was something not seen in over 20 years
According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Knicks collapse at the hands of Luka Doncic and the Mavericks was something we haven’t seen in the last 20 years.
Yardbarker
Mavericks' Mark Cuban gushes over Luka Doncic: 'I've never seen anything like that ever'
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had a performance for the ages against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. It was a historic game. Perhaps not at the level of Wilt Chamberlain's 100 or Kobe's 81, but in scope as well as impact — Doncic's 60 points against the Knicks were special.
