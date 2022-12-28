Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
This new three-passenger electric trike replaces a car for hauling kids around town
Bicycle maker Sixthreezero has just unveiled its newest e-bike, which takes the form of a rickshaw-style electric trike that comes with a mouthful of a name: the “EVRY journey Tricycle 750W with Passenger Seat.” The overloaded name underscores the heavy-hauling ability of the new e-trike, which is designed with a rear bench to carry two passengers in addition to the main rider.
electrek.co
This guy built a six-seater electric bike for $150, and it absolutely rips
I’ve always enjoyed multi-seater electric bikes, which bring passenger-carrying utility to small-format, easy-to-produce vehicles. But I never thought I’d see the concept taken this far. At least not until I stumbled upon a six-seater electric bike that has me all kinds of jealous. It’s no surprise where this...
Scrubs Magazine
Travel Nurse Lives off Grid in His Van
Being a travel nurse gives you the freedom to visit new destinations all over the country. But Jason Diamond and his wife, Hailey Hanson, are taking that idea to the extreme. They have been living in a van with their goldendoodle, Spud, for the last nine months. Diamond recently wrapped up an assignment in Bismarck, North Dakota. When he’s not working, they use their free time to travel.
World
Barcelona’s children find safety in numbers as they bike to school in herds
On a recent morning just outside of Barcelona, Spain, six kids and their parents, all clad in bright yellow traffic vests, gathered on their bikes in a small square. For the first leg of their trip to school, about a 45-minute commute, they’re taking a rural road — a long, winding descent with fast-moving cars.
Comments / 0