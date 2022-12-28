ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘The Netflixisation of the royal family is so interesting to watch’: Emma Sidi on playing Emily Maitlis in Prince Andrew: The Musical

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WuViw_0jwGOWFI00

Ask a young Emma Sidi which comedian had the “perfect career” she one day hoped to emulate, and she’d name a little-known sitcom actor best known for comedies like Green Wing and Peep Show . “I remember saying Olivia Colman ,” she tells me with a laugh. “I was saying that in a particularly realistic and humble way, and them being like, ‘Olivia Colman? Who’s Olivia Colman?’ ‘She’s this comedy actress and she just does TV but I just think she’s fantastic.’ And they’re like, ‘I’ll look her up.’” A Hollywood career and an Oscar under her belt, Colman is viewed a little differently these days. “Now if you were to say Olivia Colman, people would be like, ‘Get over yourself,’” says Sidi.

She’s joking, but you can see the ways in which her own career has emulated Colman’s. She has become a staple in UK comedies with cult followings ( Ghosts , Stath Lets Flats , Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared ), as well as doing character comedy on stage, pushing the boundaries of the “romcom best friend” in Starstruck , and starring in her own bizarre yet brilliant short La Princesa de Woking (a Spanish-language telenovela set in her hometown in Surrey). And now, like Colman, she’s even taking on the royal family, although not in the same way as The Crown or The Favourite . Nope, Sidi is playing Emily Maitlis, circa the Newsnight interview with the Duke of York about his friendship with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and the sexual abuse allegations against the royal himself, in Channel 4 ’s Prince Andrew : The Musical .

If that title fills you with fear, you’re not the only one. When Sidi was offered the role in Kieran Hodgson’s Christmas comedy special, she felt it too. If done wrong, she knew this could be a disaster. “When I first got the offer, my initial thought was ‘This is quite a controversial topic,’” she says. She filmed her all-singing, all-dancing opening number, then worried how the show would turn out. “I was quite nervous to watch it in terms of ‘How will this actually go?’” Fortunately, she loved it. “There were moments when you’re laughing and then you actually gasp a little bit,” she says. “There’s no messing around with that tone.”

Like many of us, Sidi remembers watching the Newsnight interview out of mild curiosity, then realising in real time that this was “the most extraordinary pop culture moment of the year, or the decade”. As a character comedian, she was fascinated by Andrew’s baffling, implausible answers, which she describes as “comedy at its finest”. What also stuck with her was an admiration for Maitlis and the way she “so doggedly pursued the story” in the interview without pressuring her subject.

When it came to playing the journalist, Sidi went back to her character comedy background, picking out Maitlis’s “laser eyes” to mimic. Demonstrating, she moves her head back slightly and shoots me an unwavering stare. She then snaps back into a smile. “It’s just like taking little gestures or habits that people do, and bringing them into something that’s way more ridiculous. And by that, I mean a song and literal dance.”

Sidi is quick to play down her musical theatre skills (“I love it because I’m not good at it!”), and says her doubt in her own ability compounded the nerves that came with the controversial project. But she insists that the show is shocking without being disrespectful to Andrew’s alleged victims, instead taking aim at “the concept of the royal family”. “I think when you hear the title of it, you think, gasp, this is about this event. It’s much more about the personality of Andrew, or the imagined personality of Andrew, and that interview and the fallout. I think somebody asked me who’s playing Epstein; that is so far from what this is.”

It may be a pantomime take on the royal family, but Prince Andrew: The Musical taps into the same public obsession as The Crown , one that has left us all “mad for the royals”. Part two of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary dropped online just hours before our interview, and Sidi theorises that this too has amped up our fascination with the monarchy. “I think the Netflix-ise – hang on, I’m making this word up as I say it – the Netflixisation of the royal family is just so interesting to watch.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q0ECP_0jwGOWFI00

Sidi will be dabbling in streaming TV herself in January, with a small part in the Disney Plus superhero comedy series Extraordinary . But for the most part, she’s stuck to classic BBC Three and Channel 4 sitcoms alongside an overlapping cast of comedians. Some of them she came up alongside in the Cambridge University Footlights, including her boyfriend, Stath Lets Flats star Al Roberts, who plays her partner in Starstruck and King Gary . Everything is connected: Roberts performs with Liam Williams in the sketch trio Sheeps , and it was Williams who wrote Pls Like , the show that gave Sidi her first major TV role.

A mockumentary about YouTube content creators, the series saw Sidi play a Zoella-esque lifestyle vlogger called Millipede. With internet culture moving so rapidly, she jokes that the 2016 pilot now looks like “a dated relic of how the internet used to be”. Starstruck creator Rose Matafeo had a small part in Pls Like , too, marking one of the first times the pair appeared in a project together, despite sharing a flat in real life.

A line-up of only white men would shock you to your core now, and five years ago it wouldn’t at all

Series three begins filming in the new year, but things will be a little different. Sidi moved out last year, a behind-the-scenes development that is mirrored on screen. “Rose and I used to live together; we don’t any more,” Sidi explains. “I almost think this series is a bit like that. It’s the growing up series, a bit like how we’ve grown up in real time with the series.”

Starstruck is full of nods to classic romcoms, from Notting Hill to Love Actually , but Sidi is proudest of the way it subverts those tropes and “doesn’t talk about the one thing that actually makes it really different, which is that the two leads are non-white. That is never mentioned, and that is actually totally different to basically all famous romcoms in the UK. Representation is just terrible in those old films.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I94n1_0jwGOWFI00

What has frustrated her is the way some people – including critics – have managed to miss the point of the show. She tells me about a positive review of Starstruck , recalling in an incredulous voice how it said that “Kate and Jessie look nothing like Instagram girls. In fact, so far from it”. It was a comment that angered her – after all, “People don’t talk about Nikesh Patel’s frame.” She looks exasperated. “It just feels really irrelevant; it’s literally just our gender.”

Sidi’s been speaking about sexism in comedy throughout her career. In a 2019 interview, she told the Evening Standard that female comics are often “pigeonholed” and reduced to a simple adjective: “quirky”. Does she still feel this way? “I think line-ups have gotten way better. A line-up of only white men would shock you to your core now, and five years ago it wouldn’t at all. But the second we get complacent, people just love talking about appearance when it comes to women. And that means words like ‘quirky’ or ‘not like an Instagram girl’.”

Sidi stresses that she knows she’s not “incredibly unconventional in the way I look” – if anything, the comment was frustrating because it was sold as a compliment. “That review is saying, ‘Oh, it’s refreshing,’ but there’s something really patronising about being refreshed by women not having had plastic surgery, or not all looking exactly the same way they do on this social media site. It’s a f***ing sitcom! ... Plastic surgery, Botox, it doesn’t appeal to me because it feels like a cheat. It feels like you’re saying that people are right in saying that we should all look a certain way.” She exhales deeply. “I can’t imagine ever not being frustrated by it.”

My mind goes back to Colman and the way she’s resisted letting her appearance define her. I can see Sidi, with her comedy roots, taking and creating roles that challenge her and the stereotypes around her. That’s why she still performs improv, she explains, as an “outlet” to keep the creative juices flowing. Sidi would never compare herself to Colman now, but who knows? Maybe she’ll be the one blowing a raspberry on the Academy Awards stage one day.

‘Prince Andrew: The Musical’ airs on Channel 4 on 29 December

Comments / 0

Related
The List

King Charles Risks Angering Prince Harry As He Will Reportedly Pay For Prince Andrew's Private Security

Tensions between King Charles III and his second son, Prince Harry, might be about to get worse. In the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the Duke of Sussex said that it was alarming to "have [his] father say things that just simply weren't true" about him while discussing his future away from the royal family. Prince Harry also accused the monarch's office of leaking — and therefore stopping — his plans to move to another Commonwealth country to avoid the harassment he and his wife were facing from the British media.
The List

Here's Why A Royal Expert Believes Sarah Ferguson's Christmas Invite Is A Good Sign For Prince Harry

Even before the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, it was widely expected that her oldest son would make some changes once he ascended the throne. Now that he's there, King Charles III shows every sign of doing just that. Per The Washington Post, Charles is already proving himself to be more approachable to the public, more eco-conscious, and determined to "slim down" the monarchy by eliminating some titles and delegating others.
New York Post

Prince Harry pictured in stunned silence at brother William’s text following explosive Oprah expose

A stunned Prince Harry was filmed holding an apparently grim text from older brother Prince William, whom Harry portrayed as a screaming bully who forced him “out of the family.” The final episode of “Harry & Meghan” caught the explosive aftermath of Harry’s damning 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, after which heir to the throne William told a reporter, “I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.” The Netflix cameras were rolling when William, 40, sent that message — while Meghan Markle was on the phone with celebrity pal Tyler Perry. While Markle, 41, finished reading out the response of Queen Elizabeth...
epicstream.com

Why Does Princess Beatrice Have to Approve Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Film Queen Elizabeth’s Cottage for Netflix Docuseries Harry & Meghan?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle probably had the approval they needed when they filmed inside Queen Elizabeth's Wendy house for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, according to a new report. Apparently, all they needed was a go signal from Princess Beatrice. Princess Beatrice Reportedly Allows Prince Harry And Meghan...
SheKnows

King Charles III Reportedly Decided to Pay for Prince Andrew's Security Detail After Yanking Harry & Meghan's Protection

King Charles III has a lot of explaining to do if the latest rumors are true. The royal is reportedly paying for Prince Andrew’s security detail because he doesn’t have the money. That news probably won’t land so well with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were stripped of their protection with very little notice.  While the Sussexes are now financially independent of the monarchy, it is important to note how Andrew landed in this situation in the first place. It is his former association with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein that is to blame for being forced out of his senior...
RadarOnline

'Self-Obsessed Narcissism': Princess Diana's Butler Calls On King Charles III To Strip Harry & Meghan Of Royal Titles Over Netflix Docuseries

Princess Diana's former butler said King Charles III should not tolerate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to speak out against the royal family, suggesting he strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their titles. Paul Burrell chatted with Piers Morgan on Talk TV last night, RadarOnline.com can confirm, revealing his thoughts about the couple's explosive six-episode Netflix docuseries which explores the days of their early courtship and the challenges that led up to Harry and Meghan's decision to step back from their full-time senior roles.Volume I is set to be released on December 8 and Volume II will...
OK! Magazine

Prince Louis Shouts Out For Princess Charlotte Thinking He Was Left Behind During Family's Christmas Walk

The adorable Prince Louis was once again the center of attention at a royal outing!On Christmas Day, members of the monarchy greeted the public outside St. Mary Magdalene Church after they attended service, and one eyewitness caught Prince William and Kate Middleton's tot schmoozing all on his own, only to eventually realize the rest of his family had continued walking on.In a video clip posted to Twitter, the tot was receiving gifts from well-wishers when he suddenly took off, running down the walkway and shouting "Charlotte," presumably asking his 7-year-old sister to wait for him. Photogs caught another funny moment...
The Independent

The Independent

999K+
Followers
320K+
Post
510M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy