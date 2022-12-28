ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Without Sin review: No one will love this new Vicky McClure drama, but no one will hate it

By Nick Hilton
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PMcnb_0jwGOVMZ00

“Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.” Thus spoke Jesus on the Mount of Olives, when confronted by a woman charged with adultery. We are all sinners, he proclaimed, our judgement skewed. This is also the position seemingly held by Frances Poletti, creator of twisty new ITV four-parter Without Sin . There’s some Biblical-level forgiveness required in this drama about the fallout from a teenage girl’s murder.

Stella ( Vicky McClure ), a late-night taxi driver tormented by an all-consuming grief, haunts the streets of Nottingham. Her daughter Maisy was murdered three years ago in their family home. Husband Paul (Perry Fitzpatrick) has moved on with another woman, but Stella is still struggling. Her attempts at normality – cheesy dancing to Dexys Midnight Runners, eating toast at a late-night café, going out for a pint – leave her unmoved. But when the man convicted of Maisy’s murder – Charles Stone (Johnny Harris) – reaches out through a prison reconciliation programme, old wounds might be reopened but the potential for healing emerges.

“Your daughter was already dead when I found her,” Charles announces, when they finally meet. “I didn’t kill Maisy, I’ve been framed.” And, even as he’s dragged away by prison guards, the seed of doubt is planted in Stella’s mind. Charles’s words echo in her mind (“I’ve confronted my past,” he tells her, “and I want to help you do the same...”) and the abduction of another girl forces her hand. Stella is not without sin – she is wrestling with the fact of having left her daughter alone that night – but now she has a purpose. And if she’s playing Sherlock Holmes, Charles is her imprisoned Watson (this is the second time we’ve seen this dynamic in a murder mystery this year, after Steven Moffat’s Inside Man ).

McClure is undoubtedly a good actress, and is extremely well versed in playing practical women dealing with some residual trauma. British casting directors are putting her up for the same roles over and over, which has allowed her to perfect her performance – even if it all feels rather familiar. And when her useless police officer friend Remy (Johann Myers) tells her that “none of this is going to bring Maisy back”, that feeling of déjà vu only grows stronger. It’s not uncommon for a thriller to start off as a meditation on trauma and gradually turn into a more conventional piece of crime fiction. As the cogs whir into motion, Without Sin becomes more generic – but more enjoyable.

I’ve seen two other new police dramas this year that feature grieving parents using a murder investigation as trauma therapy ( Suspect , starring James Nesbitt, and Ridley with Adrian Dunbar). The convention affords the detective an easy interiority, grounding their motivation and eliciting the sympathy of viewers. But these bereaved gumshoes are also quite gloomy company, and with Sherlock Holmes and Hercule Poirot absent from TV screens in recent years, the detective genre has become a bit of a slog.

Without Sin is passable. It’s fine. For families gathered around the telly this festive season, it will provide suitable post-prandial entertainment. No one will love it, and no one will hate it. But McClure deserves the chance to test herself with material that diversifies her CV – and audiences deserve to have a bit more fun. Murder, my dear Watson, needn’t be so morose, and writers need to stop flogging a dead family member.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Crown and EastEnders actor Stephen Greif dies aged 78

Stephen Greif, who appeared in Blake’s 7 and The Crown, has died aged 78, his representatives said.The actor had an extensive career on stage and screen and appeared in other series including Doctors, Coronation Street and EastEnders.His death was announced on Monday in an online statement from Michelle Braidman Associates.“With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif,” the statement read.“His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End.“We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”With great sadness...
The Independent

Gogglebox family reveal the existence of their ‘secret son’ who was ‘not allowed’ to join the series

Gogglebox stars the Baggs family have revealed the identity of their “secret” family member.Fans of the Channel 4 series have grown familiar with the family who live in Great Dunmow, Essex.Across three seasons, Terry, Lisa, Joe and George have given their opinions on the latest TV shows.It turns out, however, that Lisa has another“secret” son who does not appear on the reality show with the rest.This week, George posted a video to TikTok to tell fans he has a brother who hasn’t been introduced to the Gogglebox audiences.The video shows George, 20, and his older brother Joe, 25 in...
The Independent

Prince Andrew: The Musical review: A darkly fitting conclusion to a year of royals taking over TV

After a year that’s seen TV dominated by royals, from the inescapable coverage of the Queen’s death to the much-debated fifth season of The Crown and Harry and Meghan’s tell-all Netflix documentary, Prince Andrew: The Musical feels like a darkly fitting conclusion. Naturally, there will be people who slam this Christmas special, written by and starring impressionist Kieran Hodgson, for the title alone. Should you make comedy about these serious allegations – sexual abuse, sex trafficking and paedophilia – at all?In the end, PATM doesn’t actually try to. This is not a South Park-esque edgelord musical retelling, with jokes making...
TheDailyBeast

Actress Ruth Madoc Dies After Shocking Fall

Actress Ruth Madoc has died aged 79 after being rushed to hospital following a fall and telling her fans not to worry. The Welsh actress was best known for playing Gladys Pugh in the show Hi-de-Hi! from 1980 to 1988. She passed away on Friday after being taken to hospital after a fall and being forced to pull out of a pantomime. Before her death she wrote on Instagram, saying “Hiya everyone please don’t worry! I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal, but unfortunately @princesstheatretorquay won’t get to have The Empress Gladys in the Panto this Christmas!!! I’m doing really well and will soon be back to normal.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Madoc (@ruthmadocofficial) Read it at The Sun
The Independent

‘He’s only a human’: Jay Blades says he’s getting ‘a lot of grief’ after touching King Charles on The Repair Shop

Jay Blades has said that he’s been “getting a lot of grief” after touching King Charles III during a special episode of The Repair Shop.During The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit, which also celebrated the BBC’s centenary when it aired in October, the then Prince of Wales’s bracket clock and a piece made for Queen Victoria’s diamond jubilee by British ceramics maker Wemyss Ware were fixed.Some have apparently complained that the presenter broke royal protocol by touching Charles.In the one-off programme, Blades greeted the 74-year-old with a cup of Earl Grey tea, presenting it in an HRH mug and...
The Independent

Kate Hudson compares kissing Matthew McConaughey to ‘gentler’ Billy Crudup

Kate Hudson has once again addressed kissing her former co-stars, Matthew McConaughey and Billy Crudup.The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star has appeared in a handful of romcoms throughout her career, most notably How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days (2003) and Fool’s Gold (2008) opposite McConaughey and Almost Famous (2000) opposite Crudup. Hudson has famously spoken numerous times about her on-screen kisses. Just last month, she explained why kissing McConaughey was “not that fun to shoot”. And even earlier, in 2020, she admitted that Crudup was a “good” kisser on Gwyneth Paltrow’s The goop Podcast in...
brytfmonline.com

Actor Gary Lucy has been in a violent car accident

Gary Lucy was involved in a violent car accident on Monday, December 26th, as he revealed via the social network Instagram. The 41-year-old Hollyoaks star posted on Instagram the pictures showing how the car he was traveling in was completely destroyed. Despite the scare, Gary Lucy was lucky and only...
Amusing Planet

Helen Duncan: The Last Witch of Britain

The Witchcraft Act of 1735 was a landmark act for Britain. Unlike the earlier Witchcraft Acts which legalized witch-hunting and the execution of witches, the 1735 act was a complete reversal of attitudes. It ruled that witches didn’t exist and it was a crime for a person to accuse another of possessing magical powers or practicing witchcraft. Furthermore, anybody who pretended to exercise witchcraft, sorcery, or conjuration, by claiming to call up spirits, foretell the future, or cast spells, was to be punished as a con artist and subject to fines and imprisonment. The criminalization of witchcraft brought to an end the gruesome practice of burning innocent victims on the stake, that had claimed the lives of tens of thousands of women since medieval times.
The Independent

Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery

The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
BBC

Ashridge House: How the former home of Henry VIII is branching out

The Grade I listed Ashridge House in Hertfordshire was once the home of Henry VIII and has an oak tree planted by Elizabeth I. Yet for all its splendour and history, its existence is largely unknown beyond those who live locally, historians and private event attendees. That, its current occupants hope, could be about to change.
The Independent

Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81

Dame Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81.The pioneering fashion designer made a name for herself on the fashion scene in the 1970s, with her androgynous designs, slogan t-shirts and irreverent attitude towards the establishment.Dame Vivienne died on Thursday “peacefully, and surrounded by her family in Clapham, south London”, her representatives said.29th December 2022. Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London.The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better. pic.twitter.com/YQwVixYUrV— Vivienne Westwood (@FollowWestwood) December 29, 2022In a statement, her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: “I will...
The Independent

Bob Penny, bit actor in numerous Hollywood films, dies at 87

Bob Penny, an Alabama college professor and actor who performed small roles in movies including “Forrest Gump” and “Sweet Home Alabama,” has died at age 87.Penny died on Christmas Day, according to an obituary from Laughlin Service Funeral Home in Huntsville. No cause of death was given.Born in Anniston in 1935, Penny was a poet who spent three decades as an English professor, mostly teaching poetry and prose at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, AL.com reported. During the 1980s, Penny found work on the side by acting in TV commercials for a local department store as well as...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Independent

Jamie Laing in hospital after breathing difficulties due to allergy to new puppy

Jamie Laing has been taken to hospital after experiencing breathing difficulties.The reality TV star, who previously appeared on E4’s Made in Chelsea discovered that he was allergic to the new puppy, Bobbie, bought with his fiancée Sophie Habboo.Habboo posted on her Instagram Story on 28 December, revealing that the 34-year-old’s asthma had “got out of control”.Laing’s fiancée shared a video of herself playing with their new pet, and wrote in the caption: “Sorry for the MIA on Insta – had the most wonderful Christmas and I hope you all did as well.”She revealed that Laing’s asthma was aggravated by...
The Independent

The Independent

999K+
Followers
320K+
Post
510M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy