ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Top Republican Governor to Seek Senate Seat

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has announced that he will be running for the state's U.S. Senate seat being vacated by current Senator Ben Sasse, according to The Hill. Ricketts, who is already set to be leaving his position as governor in January due to term limits, says that he will be seeking to replace Sasse, who is leaving his role as senator to become the president of the University of Florida.
NEBRASKA STATE
Mother Jones

“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
POLITICO

Some Florida Republicans flip on gay marriage vote

Hello and welcome to Friday. Flashback— Nearly five months ago, Florida Republicans were split over a bill that would write same-sex marriage into federal law, and protect interracial marriages. Six GOP members from the state voted for the bill when it came up in July — just a few months before they were all on the 2022 ballot.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Supreme Court weighs case that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and presidency

The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case, a Republican-led challenge asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency.The court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a case from North Carolina, where Republican efforts to draw congressional districts heavily in their favor were blocked by a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court because the GOP map violated the state constitution.A court-drawn map produced seven seats for each party in last month's midterm elections in highly competitive North Carolina.The question for the justices is whether the U.S....
ARIZONA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

The most underdiscussed fact of the 2022 election: how historically close it was

 (CNN) — A lot of people have tried to draw lessons from the 2022 elections, which ended earlier this month. Whether it be Democrats’ historically strong performance for a party in power during a midterm or the lack of Senate incumbents losing, the takes have been aplenty. But perhaps the most important lesson as we head into the 2024 cycle hasn’t […] The post The most underdiscussed fact of the 2022 election: how historically close it was appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
WISCONSIN STATE
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
72K+
Followers
77K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy