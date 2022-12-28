ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Judge temporarily blocks California fast food wages law

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — A judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state of California from implementing a landmark new law aimed at raising wages and improving working conditions for fast food workers. Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Shelleyanne Chang's order came in response to a lawsuit by restaurant industry groups...
Northern Arizona tribe to get federal aid for flood damage

SUPAI, ARIZ. — President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration made by the Havasupai Tribe in northern Arizona, freeing up funds for flood damage as it prepares to re-open for tourists after nearly three years. The Federal Emergency Management Agency confirmed Sunday that federal emergency aid will be...
Nearly 150 people in NC died in fires in 2022

It's been a grim year for fire deaths in North Carolina; 147 people died in fires in 2022. That's 10% higher than the year before. Those numbers come from the North Carolina Department of Insurance. Too often in 2022 fires turned tragic, from apartment blazes that forced people to jump...
Evacuation warnings amid flooding after California storm

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Residents of a Northern California community were ordered to evacuate ahead of imminent flooding, and evacuation warnings were in place elsewhere in rural parts of the region on New Year's Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways.
Sampling program sheds light on microplastics and pollution at NC beaches

This summer, a group of volunteers spent quite a bit of time out on the beach combing through the sand in search of microplastics. “The microplastic sampling program we modified from the EPA’s beach plastic sampling protocol and we engaged roughly 30 volunteers that are sampling beaches all the way from North Topsail to Sunset Beach just to take a look at what the microplastic issue might be like,” said coastal specialist Georgia Busch.
Storm brings flooding, landslides across California

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways Friday across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be a series of storms poised to usher in the new year with downpours and potential flooding across much of the state and multiple feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada.
How to stay safe on the roadways during New Year's Eve celebrations

Impaired driving crashes tend to skyrocket in the 12-hour period straddling midnight on New Year’s Eve. There are 71% more crashes involving alcohol and drugs than the average weekend night, according to SafeAuto.com. Those killed in drunk driving crashes this year include a Cumberland County deputy, a cyclist struck...
Building in Fuquay-Varina catches fire New Year's Day

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, a two-story building caught fire at 1625 N Main St. in Fuquay-Varina. No one was injured, and the building was not seriously damaged. At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown. WRAL News is working to learn more.
