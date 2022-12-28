Read full article on original website
Judge temporarily blocks California fast food wages law
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — A judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state of California from implementing a landmark new law aimed at raising wages and improving working conditions for fast food workers. Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Shelleyanne Chang's order came in response to a lawsuit by restaurant industry groups...
Mark Meadows Won't Face Voting Fraud Charges in North Carolina
Mark Meadows, a former chief of staff in the Trump White House, will not face voter fraud charges after officials determined that he did not fraudulently register to vote and cast a ballot in North Carolina during the 2020 presidential election, the state attorney general said Friday. The attorney general,...
NC drivers to spend more on gas in 2023 under new tax rate
RALEIGH, N.C. — The new year means new tax rates. For North Carolina drivers, that will mean higher gas prices. The state's gas tax will go up 2 cents, starting on Sunday, Jan.1. It's a hard pill to swallow but just as gas prices are cooling off, the gas...
Northern Arizona tribe to get federal aid for flood damage
SUPAI, ARIZ. — President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration made by the Havasupai Tribe in northern Arizona, freeing up funds for flood damage as it prepares to re-open for tourists after nearly three years. The Federal Emergency Management Agency confirmed Sunday that federal emergency aid will be...
Nearly 150 people in NC died in fires in 2022
It's been a grim year for fire deaths in North Carolina; 147 people died in fires in 2022. That's 10% higher than the year before. Those numbers come from the North Carolina Department of Insurance. Too often in 2022 fires turned tragic, from apartment blazes that forced people to jump...
N. Carolina doesn't pick electric mix to lower carbon levels
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina utility regulators told Duke Energy Corp. on Friday to carry out a series of activities to generate electricity that they say will help ensure greenhouse gas reductions set in a new state law are met. But the Utilities Commission's order involving solar, wind, nuclear...
Evacuation warnings amid flooding after California storm
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Residents of a Northern California community were ordered to evacuate ahead of imminent flooding, and evacuation warnings were in place elsewhere in rural parts of the region on New Year's Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways.
'Atmospheric river' dumps heavy rain, snow across California
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate...
Sampling program sheds light on microplastics and pollution at NC beaches
This summer, a group of volunteers spent quite a bit of time out on the beach combing through the sand in search of microplastics. “The microplastic sampling program we modified from the EPA’s beach plastic sampling protocol and we engaged roughly 30 volunteers that are sampling beaches all the way from North Topsail to Sunset Beach just to take a look at what the microplastic issue might be like,” said coastal specialist Georgia Busch.
Storm brings flooding, landslides across California
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways Friday across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be a series of storms poised to usher in the new year with downpours and potential flooding across much of the state and multiple feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada.
3 straight weekends of snow, a chilly Christmas and Ian: A look at the Triangle's top weather stories from 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. — The weather headlines in 2022 were plentiful in the Triangle as the elements led us to a January with three consecutive weekends of snow and took us out with the coldest Christmas in decades. Three weekends, three snows. January was a great month for snow lovers...
How to stay safe on the roadways during New Year's Eve celebrations
Impaired driving crashes tend to skyrocket in the 12-hour period straddling midnight on New Year’s Eve. There are 71% more crashes involving alcohol and drugs than the average weekend night, according to SafeAuto.com. Those killed in drunk driving crashes this year include a Cumberland County deputy, a cyclist struck...
Building in Fuquay-Varina catches fire New Year's Day
Around 9 a.m. Sunday, a two-story building caught fire at 1625 N Main St. in Fuquay-Varina. No one was injured, and the building was not seriously damaged. At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown. WRAL News is working to learn more.
