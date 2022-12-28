ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
newsnationnow.com

American Airlines captain: Where Southwest went wrong

(NewsNation) — An American Airlines pilot joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to explain why Southwest Airlines has struggled to deal with the nation’s ferocious winter storm in comparison to other airlines. Southwest canceled more than 5,000 flights Monday and Tuesday with approximately 3,900 more...
The Hill

Why Southwest Airlines is canceling so many flights

Southwest Airlines is grappling with a wave of cancellations and delays that are stranding holiday travelers, a situation the CEO says highlights its need to modernize its operation. While most carriers were plagued by winter storms over the holiday weekend, only Southwest was forced to cancel a majority of its trips, pointing to systemic scheduling…
WTOP

Southwest Airlines continues canceling flights as New Year holiday approaches

Air travelers in the US hoping for clear skies on Tuesday following a disastrous week of weather-related flight cancellations and delays will have to extend their patience a few more days — particularly if they’re flying with Southwest Airlines. More than 2,860 flights within, into or out of...
TheStreet

Delta, United, American Airlines Have Better News for Passengers

Anyone who had to travel by air over the past week will know the extent of the chaos taking place at many U.S. airports. As storms and extreme weather hit both coasts and the midwest, airports in multiple cities were dealing with a deluge of canceled flights, stranded passengers and the rebooking and administrative mess created as a result.
americanmilitarynews.com

Southwest Airlines cancels at least 80% of flights at Logan, Bradley airports on Tuesday

Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights across the country over the past holiday week. Boston Logan International Airport and Bradley International Airport in Connecticut weren’t left unscathed. FlightAware.com, a site that tracks airline activity across the United States, showed that Southwest had 62% of its flights canceled departing and...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Denver

Southwest flights mostly back on track

Southwest Airlines returned to a relatively normal flight schedule Friday in Colorado and across the country as the carrier sought to make amends with thousands of passengers whose holiday travel plans were upended after a winter storm last weekend.The Dallas carrier, which had canceled thousands of flights every day this week, reported less than 50 cancellations at midday Friday, according to tracking service FlightAware. While that was still more than United, American and Delta combined, it marked significant progress following one of the most chaotic weeks in aviation history for a single airline.At Denver International Airport there were 14 Southwest...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Southwest Airlines apologizes to stranded passengers

Southwest Airlines says it could take days to rebook tens of thousands of stranded passengers, and nowhere has the airline's meltdown impacted more people than at Denver International Airport. The nation's fourth-largest carrier said it was dealing with "continuing challenges." It canceled more than 70% of its flights on Monday alone. CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White reached out to its PR Team for the latest update for stuck travelers, to which the company responded: "We plan to operate a reduced schedule by flying roughly one-third of our schedule for the next several days. We also implemented a site where Customers can...
DENVER, CO
travelnoire.com

Southwest Airlines Flight Nightmares Before And After Christmas

Flying on Southwest Airlines this holiday has proven to be the experiences nightmares are made of. In addition to heartbreaking stories, travelers are now marking themselves “unsafe” from the airline, who they say have them stranded. On Twitter, the owner of Chey Car shares gut wrenching stories from...
FLORIDA STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
97K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy