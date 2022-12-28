Send 2022 off in style: New Year's Eve is Glam Night in Bakersfield

Icon Events and Pelezzio Venue proudly invites the public to ring in the new year with glamor and style!

The New Year's Even Glam Night Event, sponsored by 23ABC, promises to be an evening full of excitement and celebration. The party starts at 7:00 pm on December 31, 2022 and goes until 2:00 am January 1, 2023.

The event will have all the glitz and glamor of a California New Year's Eve, with a red carpet entrance, live entertainment by La Marcha Sound, a VIP dinner, a midnight countdown and balloon drop, and much more!

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Kern County.

The NYE Glam Night Event tickets are available at the Pelezzio Venue located at 1901 Chester Avenue in downtown Bakersfield, or by visiting the NYE Glam Night page at EventBrite .