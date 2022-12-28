Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
BYU Women’s Basketball Lands Oregon Transfer Jennah Isai
PROVO, Utah – Heralded Oregon women’s basketball guard Jennah Isai is transferring to BYU. BYU announced Isai has been admitted and will be enroll in classes in January. She will be eligible to play in BYU’s first year of the Big 12 Conference in 2023-24. Isai is...
The Day After: Spirited Effort But No Moral Victory
North Carolina’s spirited effort in Petco Park on Wednesday night came up just short as the Heels fell to the Oregon Ducks 28-27. Jason Staples and Buck Sanders joined host Tommy Ashley for The Day After show to break down the Holiday Bowl loss and what’s ahead for Mack Brown’s program.
Everything Dan Lanning said after Oregon's Holiday Bowl victory over UNC
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with the media following Oregon's come-from-behind victory over North Carolina. Here is a complete transcript of Lanning's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter...
Bo Nix just wrapped up one of the best QB seasons in Oregon history
Bo Nix will be back at Oregon in 2023. His late game heroics in San Diego send he and the Ducks into the offseason on a positive note and with him as a prospective Hesiman Trophy candidate. Wednesday night's come-from-behind conclusion, which included two Nix touchdown passes over the final...
What Mack Brown, Drake Maye said after North Carolina lost to Oregon in Holiday Bowl
North Carolina lost to No. 15 Oregon 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl Wednesday night at Petco Park. Tar Heels coach Mack Brown and quarterback Drake Maye recapped UNC’s fourth straight loss. Below is a transcript of UNC’s postgame press conference. MACK BROWN: It was an outstanding trip for...
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Oregon: How to Watch
Later tonight, the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4, 6-2) will take on the Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2) in the Holiday Bowl. This will be the first bowl game in California that the Heels have ever played, and it will also be the first time ever that they have played the Ducks. As of right now, the Heels are 15-21 in bowl games, and it is now the fourth year in a row that they have qualified for one.
750thegame.com
TRACKER: Ducks, Beavs, Pac-12 Transfer Portal updates
CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 19: DJ Uiagalelei #5 of the Clemson Tigers stands on the field during warm ups before their game against the Miami Hurricanes at Memorial Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) December brings flurries of activity in the...
fishduck.com
Four Point Acid Test for Oregon Coaches, Plus The Duck v. Ramses
Oregon just signed an outstanding recruiting class, No. 7 as of now, and did it by pulling players from a who’s who of legacy programs. Add that to Dan Lanning’s recruiting wins last year and we know that he and his staff can persuade top players to come to Eugene.
The Holiday Bowl serves as a sendoff and thank you to Oregon's super-seniors
Wednesday night in San Diego will mark the end of careers for multiple Oregon football players. For a small select group, it'll be the end of a second year of being a senior. Oregon saw key starters on both offense and defense return in 2023 to help usher in a new era of Oregon football. Against North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning hopes to send those seniors out in style.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kezi.com
Family of missing OSU student speaks out in hopes of finding him
ALSEA, Ore. -- The family of a missing Oregon State University student, Steven Mainwaring, is speaking out in hopes of bringing him home. Mainwaring's mom, Bethany Cook, told KEZI that they had talked about him coming home to Klamath Falls for Christmas. "He has mentioned possibly coming down for Christmas,...
earnthenecklace.com
Dane Wurmlinger Leaving KMTR: Where Is the NBC 16 Anchor Going?
With his lively attitude and professionalism, KMTR NBC 16’s Dane Wurmlinger makes watching the morning news fun. He became the favorite anchor of the people of Eugene, Oregon, in just one and a half years. But now the NBC 16 anchor has announced his departure from the station. Eugene residents are saddened by the news that Dane Wurmlinger is leaving KMTR and have many questions. They especially want to know if he will leave the city for his new career adventure. Here’s what the anchor said about his exit from the station.
beachconnection.net
Ocean is Close at Classic Rental Above Deserted Oregon Coast Locale
(Lincoln City, Oregon) - A dash of refined and sleek, a good helping of downhome beach cabin, and a pinch of historic vibe coupled with rustic, such a place on the Oregon coast would be a find – especially if it were oceanfront. With a blend of classic and modern touches, imagine it sleeps 10: that's one heckuva beautiful spot to have a family reunion or large group of some sort. (Courtesy photo)
Amtrak lowers train ticket fares between Oregon destinations
Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene.
philomathnews.com
Men’s Sober Living in west Corvallis taking applications
The nonprofit organization Crossroads Corvallis announced the planned opening on Feb. 1 of Men’s Sober Living, which will be located near Philomath Boulevard and Southwest 53rd Street in west Corvallis. The facility will have six beds available with resident interviews to be conducted on Jan. 3-4. For an application...
kezi.com
Search underway for missing OSU student
ALSEA, Ore. -- The search continues for Oregon State University student and Oregon Air National Guardsman Steven Mainwaring, 22, who reportedly went missing in the Alsea area on December 18. About 25 people including members of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office are volunteering to search for Mainwaring, and set off...
hereisoregon.com
Hidden glass float schedule released for 2023 in Lincoln City
Still hunting for a hidden glass float on Oregon coast beaches? There are a few days in particular this year you should mark on your calendar. A colorful glass float is hidden every day somewhere on a beach around Lincoln City, part of a program called Finders Keepers, run by local tourism organization Explore Lincoln City, but odds of finding one are much better on “special drop” days, when dozens or even hundreds of floats are hidden at once.
thatoregonlife.com
Some of Oregon’s Best Chowder Can Be Found At South Beach Fish Market
There’s no shortage of great seafood on the Oregon Coast, and it would be a crime if we didn’t mention the South Beach Fish Market in Newport, Oregon. This old school seafood shack offers ocean-sourced far, from live & steam crabs, mouthwatering halibut fish and chips, and of course some of the best chowder we have ever had.
kezi.com
Several power outages reported across many areas in western Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. -- Several power outages are being reported in many areas in western Oregon. According to EWEB, around 185 people in Eugene are currently without power, and with the weather changing, that number will continue to change throughout the day. The City of Eugene says the Parks and Open Space Division's Urban Forestry team is handling several downed tree limbs, with one on a house and another on a fence. Officials say residents should report downed trees blocking roadways at 911 if it's an emergency, or 541-682-4800.
kezi.com
University of Oregon professor in coma; family and friends rally support
EUGENE, Ore. -- Family and friends are rallying support after a medical emergency left a prolific University of Oregon professor in a coma. 37-year-old Joshua Beck, an associate professor of marketing at the UO College of Business, is in a coma at a hospital in Springfield after an accident. According to family members, in early December Beck choked on some food, and although it was dislodged quickly his heart stopped twice in the incident. According to Beck's family, he has been in a coma since the medical emergency, but is making progress each day and is even showing signs of waking up and his responses are growing stronger.
