Later tonight, the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4, 6-2) will take on the Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2) in the Holiday Bowl. This will be the first bowl game in California that the Heels have ever played, and it will also be the first time ever that they have played the Ducks. As of right now, the Heels are 15-21 in bowl games, and it is now the fourth year in a row that they have qualified for one.

