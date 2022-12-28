ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Report: Russell Wilson Could Reunite With Former Coach

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been named as a possible head coaching option to replace a recently-fired Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. If Quinn were to take a head coaching job with the Broncos, he would reportedly want to bring Cowboys coaching analyst Brian Schottenheimer along with him as offensive coordinator.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Shannon Sharpe slams Russell Wilson’s attitude

The Denver Broncos’ lack of success this season can be blamed on several things, but one of the main issues seems to be quarterback Russell Wilson. When the Broncos traded for Wilson, they thought he would improve their offense. They thought wrong. The Broncos offense has been one of the worst in the NFL this Read more... The post Shannon Sharpe slams Russell Wilson’s attitude appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Seahawks' Tyler Lockett (hand) participates in walkthrough on Wednesday

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hand) participated in Wednesday's walkthrough ahead of Week 17's game against the New York Jets. Lockett "did everything" in Wednesday's walkthrough, opening the door for him to play against the Jets on Sunday. His continued participation in a non-walkthrough practice on Thursday would be an excellent sign.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Gueye leads Washington State against No. 11 UCLA after 22-point game

UCLA Bruins (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (5-8, 0-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the No. 11 UCLA Bruins after Mouhamed Gueye scored 22 points in Washington State's 82-73 loss to the Utah State Aggies. The Cougars are 3-1 in home...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Seattle Seahawks: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Jets

With the Seattle Seahawks set to host the New York Jets at Lumen Field on Sunday, it is time for some Seahawks Week 17 bold predictions for this must-win affair. Following a promising 6-3 start, Seattle has been on a downfall. The team has lost five out of its last six games, including the last three. Most recently, the Seahawks lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 24-10. Now, they are 7-8 and the first team out of the playoff zone. A win on Sunday is essentially a must in order to stay alive in the playoff chase.
SEATTLE, WA

