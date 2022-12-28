Read full article on original website
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Denver Broncos great alleges Russell Wilson has ‘ticked a lot of people off’ with his attitude
The Denver Broncos 2022 campaign has been an absolute nightmare, and one team legend claims it has only gotten worse
Report: Russell Wilson Could Reunite With Former Coach
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been named as a possible head coaching option to replace a recently-fired Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. If Quinn were to take a head coaching job with the Broncos, he would reportedly want to bring Cowboys coaching analyst Brian Schottenheimer along with him as offensive coordinator.
Shannon Sharpe slams Russell Wilson’s attitude
The Denver Broncos’ lack of success this season can be blamed on several things, but one of the main issues seems to be quarterback Russell Wilson. When the Broncos traded for Wilson, they thought he would improve their offense. They thought wrong. The Broncos offense has been one of the worst in the NFL this Read more... The post Shannon Sharpe slams Russell Wilson’s attitude appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bobby Wagner Enjoyed Playing Against His ‘Brother’ Russell Wilson In Win Over Broncos
The Christmas Day win over the Denver Broncos must’ve felt even sweeter for Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner considering it came against his old teammate Russell Wilson. The Rams absolutely dominated the Broncos on the holiday, and Wagner was a large factor in holding Denver to just 14...
Courtney Morgan Was at His UW Recruiting Best in Pursuing Latest Signees
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Courtney Morgan used to open holes as an offensive guard for the Michigan Wolverines and he twice faced Rick Neuheisel-coached University of Washington football teams, beating them 31-29 in 2002 in Ann Arbor and losing 23-18 the year before at Husky Stadium. These days, Morgan...
Look: Broncos Receiver Makes Strong Statement About Russell Wilson
A disastrous season for the Denver Broncos hit rock bottom on Christmas, when the team lost 51-14 to the Baker Mayfield-led Los Angeles Rams. While the Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett a day later, Hackett hasn't been the only member of the team taking a lot of heat. Quarterback Russell ...
Drafted in 2017, Joshua Dobbs throws first NFL TD pass
The less time you have been with a team the better on Thursday Night Football. Baker Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams to an unlikely victory over the Las Vegas Raiders a couple of weeks ago after arriving with the NFC West team two days earlier. On Thursday, Joshua Dobbs...
Seahawks Silenced? Jets Coach Robert Saleh 'Used To' 12th Man's Noise
The Seattle Seahawks are in need of the 12th Man now more than ever. Seattle hosts the New York Jets at Lumen Field on Sunday in a game that essentially holds do-or-die stakes for both teams. But Jets coach Robert Saleh is all too familiar with the atmosphere he's about...
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett to Return vs. Jets? Pete Carroll Answers 'Question'
The Seattle Seahawks lacked the offensive firepower necessary to upset Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a 24-10 loss at Arrowhead on Saturday. Seattle's first trip to the end zone didn't come until about two minutes left in the game. Now in obvious win-now mode - as if...
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett (hand) participates in walkthrough on Wednesday
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hand) participated in Wednesday's walkthrough ahead of Week 17's game against the New York Jets. Lockett "did everything" in Wednesday's walkthrough, opening the door for him to play against the Jets on Sunday. His continued participation in a non-walkthrough practice on Thursday would be an excellent sign.
Geno Smith's resurgence with the Seahawks is 'exactly as planned'
Smith, who had not been a full-time starter since the 2014 season with the Jets, was named to his first Pro Bowl this month.
Gueye leads Washington State against No. 11 UCLA after 22-point game
UCLA Bruins (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (5-8, 0-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the No. 11 UCLA Bruins after Mouhamed Gueye scored 22 points in Washington State's 82-73 loss to the Utah State Aggies. The Cougars are 3-1 in home...
Seattle Seahawks: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Jets
With the Seattle Seahawks set to host the New York Jets at Lumen Field on Sunday, it is time for some Seahawks Week 17 bold predictions for this must-win affair. Following a promising 6-3 start, Seattle has been on a downfall. The team has lost five out of its last six games, including the last three. Most recently, the Seahawks lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 24-10. Now, they are 7-8 and the first team out of the playoff zone. A win on Sunday is essentially a must in order to stay alive in the playoff chase.
