Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to carry US flag in Rose ParadeThe HD PostBarstow, CA
The Best Pet Friendly Hotels Near DisneylandTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Related
Lakers News: Jason Kidd Chides Refs For Liberal Treatment Of LeBron James Travels
How much was he kidding?
Lakers Injury Report: Could Los Angeles Be Down Another Starter In Orlando?
L.A. hopes to end a four-game losing streak.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Explains That He Was Under Tremendous Pressure After “Prodigal Son” LeBron James Left The Cleveland Cavaliers
Kyrie Irving has had a media target on his back for quite some time now. Whether that is by his hand or for other reasons is a topic for another day. One of the first things that set the media off about Kyrie was the way that he unceremoniously left the team that drafted him, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
LeBron James' Lakers Humble Magic as Orlando Loses
The Orlando Magic couldn't get it done against the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night.
Yardbarker
Much-improved Clippers set to face NBA-best Celtics
The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Boston's offense has come to life in the last two games, with a season-high 139 points in a Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before shooting past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday.
Why Lakers literally can’t trade LeBron James in 2022-23
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is clearly losing patience as he nears his 38th birthday. After another ugly Lakers loss, this time to his former team, the Miami Heat, James made some pointed comments to the media that sounded like a cry for help. He can still play basketball at a high level and wants to finish his career competing for championships. That’s not happening right now in Los Angeles.
LeBron James had very concerning comments after Lakers’ latest loss
The Los Angeles Lakers and their constant losing may have finally broken LeBron James. James and the Lakers dropped another game on Wednesday against the Miami Heat, trailing by as many 22 points before losing 112-98. Speaking during his press conference after the game, James, who finished with a 27-9-6 line in the loss, sounded... The post LeBron James had very concerning comments after Lakers’ latest loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Ron Harper Provides Unexpected Boost In Win Over Mavericks
Back during the early 2000s championship runs of the Los Angeles Lakers, everything, rightfully so, revolved around Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. The two were obviously the stars to lead the franchise, but the Lakers also intelligently surrounded them with excellent role players. The likes of Robert Horry, Rick...
Lakers News: LeBron James Cagey About Availability Vs. Heat
Will King James suit up on the second night of a back-to-back?
Lakers News: Two Showtime Lakers Legends Nominated For Basketball Hall Of Fame
Pau Gasol may not be the only Laker headed to Springfield next year.
Lakers star LeBron James’ cryptic take on playing vs. Heat Wednesday
LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a much-needed 129-110 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night. In 31 minutes of play, James dropped 28 points, seven rebounds and five dimes, leading all scorers as LA pulled away in the fourth quarter. However, it seems as if there’s a slight chance that James would miss the Lakers’ clash against the Miami Heat tomorrow on the second night of a back-to-back.
LeBron James, in his 20th NBA season, on the Lakers ongoing struggles: 'I'm a winner, I want to win'
After the Lakers suffered another frustrating loss to the Miami Heat, superstar LeBron James was asked to share how much longer he plans to play in the NBA.
FOX Sports
As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots
MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged...
Comments / 0