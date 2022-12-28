ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Much-improved Clippers set to face NBA-best Celtics

The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Boston's offense has come to life in the last two games, with a season-high 139 points in a Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before shooting past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday.
ClutchPoints

Why Lakers literally can’t trade LeBron James in 2022-23

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is clearly losing patience as he nears his 38th birthday. After another ugly Lakers loss, this time to his former team, the Miami Heat, James made some pointed comments to the media that sounded like a cry for help. He can still play basketball at a high level and wants to finish his career competing for championships. That’s not happening right now in Los Angeles.
Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James had very concerning comments after Lakers’ latest loss

The Los Angeles Lakers and their constant losing may have finally broken LeBron James. James and the Lakers dropped another game on Wednesday against the Miami Heat, trailing by as many 22 points before losing 112-98. Speaking during his press conference after the game, James, who finished with a 27-9-6 line in the loss, sounded... The post LeBron James had very concerning comments after Lakers’ latest loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James’ cryptic take on playing vs. Heat Wednesday

LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a much-needed 129-110 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night. In 31 minutes of play, James dropped 28 points, seven rebounds and five dimes, leading all scorers as LA pulled away in the fourth quarter. However, it seems as if there’s a slight chance that James would miss the Lakers’ clash against the Miami Heat tomorrow on the second night of a back-to-back.
FOX Sports

As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged...
