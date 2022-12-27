ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, NY

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

CFP fans fuming over Michigan touchdown being overturned

After TCU opened up a 14-0 lead on a heavily favored Michigan team in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines seemed to get things going in their favor. They kicked a field goal to trim the deficit to 14-3, then appeared to score a touchdown. But a controversial ruling derailed Michigan. The Wolverines intercepted a pass Read more... The post CFP fans fuming over Michigan touchdown being overturned appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to horrible Michigan start in Fiesta Bowl

The Michigan Wolverines entered the Fiesta Bowl as the higher-ranked team, but the TCU Horned Frogs are giving Jim Harbaugh‘s team all they can handle in the game’s first half. Michigan lost a fumble on the opening possession, then quarterback J.J. McCarthy later surrendered a pick-six to make it 14-0 Horned Frogs early. After a Read more... The post CFB world reacts to horrible Michigan start in Fiesta Bowl appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy