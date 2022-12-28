A classic in Low Moor. In what was a battle of the unbeaten, Mountaineer Arena saw an exciting game that ended with an exciting finish. Unfortunately, for the home-team, the Alleghany Lady Mountaineers (6-1) they were on the wrong side of the exciting finish as the Liberty Lady Minutemen (9-0) escaped Low Moor with a thrilling 66-64 victory. The loss was the first for the Lady Mountaineers, despite knocking down eight three-pointers. In a game that was all about scoring runs, each team traded leads that seemed no higher than five or six points. After their back and forth game, it came down to the...

LOW MOOR, VA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO