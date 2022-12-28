Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to carry US flag in Rose ParadeThe HD PostBarstow, CA
The Best Pet Friendly Hotels Near DisneylandTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Related
Shooting incidents: 2 killed, several wounded in NoHo, South LA
One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a North Hollywood apartment area Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred at 8:13 p.m. in an alley south of Hart Street and west of Fulton Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service. One...
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near busy intersection in South LA
One person was killed and another was injured during a shooting Wednesday night in South Los Angeles that left several businesses damaged and riddled with bullets.
1 dead, 1 wounded following shooting in South Los Angeles
Police are investigating a double-shooting that left one person dead and another wounded in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred at around 8:50 p.m. at a strip mall located near Avalon Boulevard at the Imperial Highway, according to police. Officers arrived to find one person, a woman, dead at the scene. Her identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. The second victim, a man, was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.With Sky9 over the scene, dozens of evidence markers could be seen littering the strip mall's parking lot, which was completely block off by police barrier tape. There was no information immediately available on either a suspect or a motive in the shooting.
Video shows suspect flee hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles
Police asked for help Thursday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who was seen on video running from a crash in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles in November. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Nov. 30 when the suspect, driving a stolen 2008 Lexus, was involved in a collision with a […]
Man fatally shot, woman wounded in front of Los Angeles neighborhood strip mall
Police are searching for whoever opened fire on two people, killing a man and wounding a woman who were parked in front of a strip mall in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday night. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Queen Nails salon and Pizza Hut […]
foxla.com
Woman fatally shot, man injured at LA strip mall
LOS ANGELES - A woman was shot and killed, and a man injured at a strip mall in Los Angeles Wednesday night. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the area near Imperial Highway and Avalon Boulevard. According to police, four men in a blue Jaguar SUV drove up to...
foxla.com
Deadly LA street takeover: New video released as search continues for hit-and-run driver
LOS ANGELES - The search continues for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a nursing student while doing donuts during a street takeover in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Christmas night. According to authorities, 24-year-old Elyzza Guajaca was struck Sunday night by a black Chevrolet...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Vernon crash
VERNON, Calif. – A man who died in a crash involving a big rig and passenger car in Vernon was identified Wednesday as a Los Angeles resident. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 29-year-old Daniel Gomez, and an autopsy showed he died from blunt force injuries. The...
2 shot, wounded at motel in View Park-Windsor Hills
Two people were shot and wounded at a motel in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported at 8:19 a.m., when the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the 5000 block of South La Brea Avenue. Based on the location of the call and information posted […]
mynewsla.com
One Killed in Crash in La Puente
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in La Puente. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:08 a.m. to 15835 Cadwell St. where they learned a white truck and a white vehicle of an unknown make and model had collided, said a CHP spokesman. The...
pasadenanow.com
Charges Filed in Pasadena Homicide
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office filed a murder charge Tuesday against the sole suspect in the beating death of a Pasadena woman on December 22. The suspect, 40-year-old Carolina Hernandez of Pasadena, has been held since she was arrested by Pasadena Police Department Robbery / Homicide Unit detectives on the day of the murder.
Man taken into custody after chase, scuffle with police in Los Angeles
A man who led authorities in a chase from East Los Angeles to the South Bay Wednesday afternoon has been taken into custody after a scuffle with authorities. The chase began around 3:45 p.m. along the westbound 10 Freeway in East L.A., according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver apparently did not have plates […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed during street takeover in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. The woman was standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw...
New video shows aftermath of deadly South L.A. takeover; reward offered for info
Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information in a South Los Angeles street takeover that left a woman dead on Christmas Day. The deadly incident occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday during a large street takeover at the intersection of Florence Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Three vehicles were […]
Parents of slain teen girl seek LAPD officer’s personnel records
The parents of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a stray police LAPD bullet inside a North Hollywood clothing store in 2021 filed new court papers seeking the personnel records of the officer who fired the weapon as well as investigative reports and camera video. The city Police Commission...
Suspect Opens Fire on Vehicle Striking Male Occupant
Del Rey, Los Angeles, CA: A suspect opened fire on a vehicle wounding the male occupant early Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, in the Del Rey neighborhood of… Read more "Suspect Opens Fire on Vehicle Striking Male Occupant"
1 Mortally Wounded in a Metro Platform Shooting in Historic South Central
Historic South Central, Los Angeles, CA: An unknown victim was found mortally wounded in a shooting at the Metro platform located on the 2400 block of South… Read more "1 Mortally Wounded in a Metro Platform Shooting in Historic South Central"
vidanewspaper.com
Shooting victim from Oxnard survived
A 45-year-old Oxnard man was hospitalized after a shooting late Friday morning, authorities said. The gunshot victim was reported around 10:55 a.m. in the 100 block of Campton Drive, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The block is south of First Street in the Colonia area. Officers found the man...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed at Palmdale apartment
PALMDALE, Calif. – A 34-year-old man who was found shot to death at an apartment complex in Palmdale was identified Tuesday. The man was identified as Roberto Alonso, according to the coroner’s office. Alonso’s place of residence was unknown. The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m....
Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting of security guard at USC housing complex
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct a misspelled name. Police have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a security guard during a dispute outside an off-campus USC housing complex in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday morning. The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. outside the apartment building near […]
Comments / 0