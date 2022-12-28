ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Arvidsson, Danault power Kings past Golden Knights, 4-2

By DAN GREENSPAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l1K8D_0jwGDhKI00
1 of 6

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phillip Danault and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and two assists, Pheonix Copley made 21 saves to win his fifth straight start and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Tuesday night.

“It was a good 60 (minutes) for us,” said forward Iafallo, who had a goal and an assist. “We kept it simple and had a lot of good plays, so just got to keep doing that.”

Gabriel Vilardi also scored to help the Kings improve to 5-0-1 in their past six games.

Michael Amadio scored for the third straight game for Vegas, Brayden McNabb had a goal, and the Golden Knights started a Southern California back-to-back with their first loss in three games. Logan Thompson allowed three goals on 24 shots.

“The opportunity was there to win,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Guy blew a wheel and we gave up a 3-on-2, and they were able to capitalize, and we weren’t. That’s the story of the third period.”

The Kings went back in front 8:36 into the third period on Iafallo’s fifth goal. He finished off a 3-on-2 rush from Arvidsson with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Arvidsson added an empty-netter with 27 seconds remaining, getting his third three-point game of the season. Danault had the assist for his first three-point game.

“Everybody’s pretty similar,” Iafallo said about linemates Arvidsson and Danault. “We’re just working hard, trying to get pucks to the net. Anybody can play any spot, so that’s what’s really good about this team.”

It was tied at 1 after one, with Amadio’s power-play goal canceling out Vilardi’s 15th of the season.

“Divisional game, we gotta win these games, especially at home,” Arvidsson said. “It’s hard coming back from a break and just having the time with your family and getting refocused, so I think we did a great job with that.”

The roles reversed in the second, with Danault scoring for the Kings to tie it up after McNabb put the visitors ahead off an audacious backhand between his own legs pass by Reilly Smith.

“Pretty even game,” Vegas center William Karlsson said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t score more, but we got the chances and I think that’s something we can bring to the next game.”

MISSING MARTINEZ

Golden Knights D Alec Martinez did not play in the final two periods because of a lower-body injury. He blocked a shot by Iafallo with 2:29 left in the first and played one more shift to wrap up the period, but did not return after the first intermission. Cassidy said the team would have a better idea as to the severity of the injury on Wednesday.

Vegas was briefly down to four defenseman in the second period after Daniil Miromanov was left bloodied by a puck to the face.

BYFIELD BACK

Kings F Quinton Byfield played 8:54 in his first game since Oct. 25, and coach Todd McLellan was pleased with his performance. “I saw him forecheck tonight, going down full speed, and that would be one hell of a load to handle if you’re a D-man. I saw him make real good defensive plays down below,” McLellan said. “Just get your game going here again, and then we’ll grow it from there.”

Byfield, who was drafted second overall in 2020, missed six games because of illness and had been in the AHL since Nov. 6 before he was recalled Tuesday.

Golden Knights: At Anaheim on Wednesday night.

Kings: At Colorado on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Henrique helps Ducks knock off Golden Knights 3-2 in SO

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique had two goals, John Gibson made 49 saves in his return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday night. Trevor Zegras had two assists to pass...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens News & Rumors: Barron, Montembeault, WJC, More

In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the 2023 World Juniors have kicked off in Halifax and Moncton with six Habs’ prospects representing their respective countries, defenseman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket, and insider Pierre LeBrun provides the latest trade chatter surrounding Montreal.
The Associated Press

Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout

DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on the power play at 1:11. Then Sean Walker tied it from the slot with 5:40 left on Kevin Fiala’s 26th assist. Viktor Arvidsson scored in the second round of the shootout, and after Pheonix Copley stopped Mikko Rantanen, Kempe clinched the Kings’ first win in Denver since Dec. 31, 2018. Gabriel Vilardi and Phillip Danault also scored and Copley made 23 saves for the Kings, who improved to 6-0-1 in their last seven games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Nylander's OT goal gives Maple Leafs 5-4 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) — William Nylander scored in overtime for Toronto after teammate TJ Brodie missed a penalty shot earlier in the extra session, and the Maple Leafs beat the St. Louis Blues 5-4 on Tuesday night. Justin Holl, Alexander Kerfoot, Calle Jarnkrok and John Tavares also scored for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
9&10 News

Detroit visits Pittsburgh after Rasmussen’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-5, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -203, Red Wings +168; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after Michael Rasmussen’s two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Golden Knights Lose to Kings in Return from Break, 4-2

The Vegas Golden Knights (24-12-1) fell to the Los Angeles Kings (20-12-6), 4-2, in their first game back from the holiday break on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena. Midway through the first, Gabriel Vilardi fired a shot home to put the Kings up, 1-0. Michael Amadio answered on the power play as the former King tied the score at 1-1. Brayden McNabb gave the Golden Knights their first lead of the night as the converted a Reilly Smith pass to put the visitors ahead by a goal. Phillip Danault scored to tie the game three minutes later and the teams went into the final frame level at 2-2. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson scored in the third period to give Los Angeles the 4-2 win.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Andrei Vasilevskiy earns 11th straight win over Canadiens

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves to beat Montreal for the 11th consecutive time, Brayden Point had two goals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Canadiens 4-1 on Wednesday night. Vasilevskiy is the third goaltender in NHL history to earn a victory in 11 consecutive...
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Senators come back to win in OT, end Capitals' win streak

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex DeBrincat tied the game and scored in overtime to help the Ottawa Senators snap the Capitals’ five game winning streak, beating Washington 4-3 Thursday night. Tim Stutzle scored with 15.3 seconds remaining in the second period to start Ottawa’s comeback from a two-goal deficit. DeBrincat tied the score with 5:43 left in regulation and won it 1:31 into 3-on-3 OT. “I thought we played well,” said DeBrincat, a 41-goal scorer last season with Chicago who now has 13 through 35 games with the Senators. “They’re a good team. They’ve been on a hot streak right now, and we did a good job of shutting them down for the most part.” Cam Talbot bounced back from allowing two goals on the first eight shots he faced to make 22 saves. Rookie defenseman Jake Sanderson also scored to help the Senators win a second game in a row.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

St. Louis takes losing streak into matchup with Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks (8-21-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-2, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues come into a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks after losing three in a row. St. Louis has gone 16-16-2 overall with a 3-4-1 record in Central...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
605K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy