Kids First in Warren will remain closed January 2 to January 6 according to Director Jessica Griffin. Earlier this week SRC reported that Kids First would be closed until January 2 due to a burst pipe, but we have been informed of a lengthened closure through January 6. Griffin says that “updated information will be sent to parents and guardians as it comes. Parents may contact UAMS Kids First Warren at 870-820-3128 for any questions.

WARREN, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO