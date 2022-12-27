Read full article on original website
Kids First Warren to remain closed through January 6
Kids First in Warren will remain closed January 2 to January 6 according to Director Jessica Griffin. Earlier this week SRC reported that Kids First would be closed until January 2 due to a burst pipe, but we have been informed of a lengthened closure through January 6. Griffin says that “updated information will be sent to parents and guardians as it comes. Parents may contact UAMS Kids First Warren at 870-820-3128 for any questions.
City of Warren holds retirement reception for Bubba York
The first Shooting Range Manager in the history of the Warren Shooting Range is retiring. Thomas “Bubba” York took the job as Range Manager while the Warren Shooting Facility was under Construction. He oversaw its development and has managed the facility ever since. The City has a state-of-the-art skeet range and has recently added a rifle and pistol range to the facility. It is open to the public.
City of Warren holds retirement party honoring Helen Boswell
Helen Boswell ended 17 years of service to the city of Warren Wednesday with a reception hosted by city workers. Boswell worked for Potlatch Corp. for 30 years until 2004. She served as administrative assistant under Mayor Bryan Martin for 14 years. She served as city clerk from 2007 until the present.
Patriot Fuel Stop Ribbon Cutting
Patriot Fuel Stop is now open for business at 861 U.S. Highway 425 in Monticello. Owners Dr. Tim Simon, Dr. Sylvia Simon, Steve Richardson, Debra Richardson and Stevie Richardson, have spent months working to make the establishment fully functional. The project was financed by Union Bank and is open 24 hours a daily offering fuel, hot food and much more.
Final game of 2022 in the books for the Warren Lady Jacks, conference play starts next week
MONTICELLO, Ark. – In their last game of the Commercial Bank SouthEast Arkansas Holiday Classic at Drew Central Friday, December 30, 2022 the Warren Lady Jacks fell to White Hall by the final of 50-19. Top photo: Michaela Stanley takes the tip off for Warren Friday against White Hall. The senior posted ten rebounds and three points on the day. Photo by Saline River Chronicle.
Lady Jacks best Hampton for first win of the season
MONTICELLO, Ark. – The Warren Lady Jack basketball team defeated Hampton Thursday, December 29, 2022 during the Commercial Bank SouthEast Arkansas Holiday Classic tournament hosted by Drew Central in Monticello by the final of 38-30. Tessa Andrus bested her Wednesday total of 13 points by scoring 19 on the day against Hampton. She led the Lady Jacks in scoring. Aniyah York posted eight points. Cherish Dooley had five, Aaliyah Walton four, and Michaela Stanley two.
Lumberjacks get first win of the season and advance to round two of the Commercial Bank SouthEast Arkansas Holiday Classic
MONTICELLO, Ark. – A dominant performance brought the Warren Lumberjack men’s basketball team their first win of the 2022/2023 season Wednesday evening as they defeated Trinity Christian High of Texarkana by the final of 61-40 in the opening round of the Commercial Bank SouthEast Arkansas Holiday Classic hosted by Drew Central in Monticello.
Warren arrest report for December 19-26, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty.
National Guard bringing emergency water to Arkansas community damaged from arctic weather
The National Guard is bringing truckloads of water into communities desperate for something to drink, bathe, or flush with.
Jordan’s 41 point double-double fuels Lumberjack win over three-point machine Ouachita Warriors
MONTICELLO, Ark. – Warren sophomore Antonio Jordan scored a career high 41 points and posted a double-double Friday night, December 30, 2022 as the Lumberjacks beat the Ouachita High Warriors of Donaldson, Arkansas by the final of 64-54 on the final day of the Commercial Bank SouthEast Arkansas Holiday Classic tournament in Monticello hosted by Drew Central.
Neo scores 16 in Warren loss to Drew Central
MONTICELLO, Ark. – After a hard fought battle Thursday night, December 29, 2022 in the second round of the Commercial Bank SouthEast Arkansas Holiday Class basketball tournament hosted by Drew Central in Monticello, the Warren Lumberjacks fell to the tournament host Pirates by the final of 57-50. Top photo: Neon’dre Thomas drives inside for a layup during the second half of Warren’s Thursday night game vs. Drew Central. Photo by Saline River Chronicle.
