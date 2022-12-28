Read full article on original website
Lee County sets deadline for Hurricane Ian debris curbside pickup
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Solid Waste is reminding residents in some areas to place all Hurricane Ian debris curbside by Tuesday, January 3. This deadline will allow county staff to better assess the remaining needs for debris removal in the following areas:. Briarcliff. Daniels Parkway corridor. Eagle...
90 percent of Lee Co. traffic lights damaged after Ian
Hurricane Ian damaged about 90 percent of Lee County traffic signals. Now the county is asking for patience during the repair phases.
Cigar laced with amphetamine leads to double drug bust in Immokalee
IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A cigar that was laced with amphetamine led to a double drug bust for two people Tuesday in Immokalee. While deputies were patrolling the area of Immokalee Road and Airpark Boulevard, they spotted a white Chevrolet Cruze drive by. One of the deputies immediately recognized the driver, 36-year-old James Robert Pender, and knew that Pender had an active felony warrant out of Hendry County, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
Wanted woman for car theft caught in South Fort Myers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman who was wanted for stealing a car on December 21 was arrested in South Fort Myers Wednesday morning. Lee County deputies spotted a Mercedes-Benz E550 that came up as stolen on US 41, south of Briarcliff Road. They followed the driver, later identified...
floridaweekly.com
Claremont Property Co. opens Bonita Springs office
Claremont Property Co, a company specializing in remediation, restoration, roofing and recovery, recently celebrated the grand opening of its office in Bonita Springs with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by SWFL Inc. Claremont’s new office is located at 24870 S Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs. Headquartered in Houston, Texas,...
WPTV
Florida firefighters remove snake from motorist's truck engine compartment
FORT MYERS, Fla. — We've all heard of snakes on a plane. Well, some Florida firefighters in Fort Myers found a snake in a truck. On Thursday morning, the Fort Myers Fire Department said in a Facebook post that firefighters were returning to the fire station when a motorist flagged them down.
Cement truck hits power pole in North Fort Myers
Deputies are responding to the intersection of N Cleveland Avenue & Hancock Bridge Parkway due to a cement truck that crashed into a power pole.
Driver fleeing Cape Coral police on Christmas Day loses control, slams into street sign
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A driver fleeing from Cape Coral police lost control of their car on Christmas Day and slammed into a street sign in Southwest Cape Coral. The driver ran a red light around 4 p.m., according to the police department. When officers tried to pull them over, they took off.
It's been 3 months since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida
MIAMI - It's been three months and the destruction from Hurricane Ian is still present in Southwest Florida.Families are still displaced and the cleanup in Fort Myers Beach is far from over. Marina owner Captain Bob Leisure said getting things back to normal feels like an impossible feat. "The hardest thing now is getting people to work. There's no help and I got to be honest, the insurance companies have been very lackadaisical, they are not bringing any insurance money in, they fight you," he said. He added that the cleanup effort has slowed down significantly and it will take years for the city to fully recover.
Fort Myers man found with bags of marijuana while driving vehicle stolen from RSW
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man finds himself sitting in the F-Block of the Lee County Jail after being found with an excessive amount of marijuana in a vehicle that was reported stolen from the airport. It was around 6:30 p.m. on December 18th when a Fort...
Naples burglar defies deputies during toilet standoff
GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — It was a “battle on the bowl” as Collier County deputies did what they needed to pry a burglar off the toilet of a house he had forced himself into. Deputies arrived on the scene of a Golden Gate home after reports of a suspicious person had broken in.
floridaweekly.com
New ownership at Bonita Springs RV park sparks eviction concerns
Many have called the Gulf Coast Camping Resort in Bonita Springs a seasonal or full-time home for years. But that is rapidly changing. Rents shot up dramatically after a new owner came in and within a day or so of paying the higher rents, the residents were told to get out.
One year since tiger mauling at Naples Zoo
The incident prompted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to change policies around reporting animal attacks.
Authorities searching for man who robbed Fort Myers car wash
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are on the hunt for a man who stole a tablet from a Fort Myers car wash. The subject was caught on camera entering the Eager Beaver Car Wash off S. Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers on December 26th. He can be seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.
FHP investigating Arcadia hit & run crash that left man dead on Christmas morning
ARCADIA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers are still investigating a hit-and-run in Arcadia that left one man dead Christmas morning. At 7 a.m. on Christmas, a woman living along Hillsborough Avenue in Arcadia was woken up by sirens and flashing lights coming through her windows. “I thought...
Mysuncoast.com
Bullets fly at Sarasota apartment complex; suspects sought
‘SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are trying to find out who was involved in an apparent gunfight near Fruitville Road Wednesday night. Police say shots were fired about 9:30 p.m. at the Greenway Apartments, near the intersection of Greenway Drive and Midwest Parkway. Investigators believe people in two vehicles...
WINKNEWS.com
Billy Fuccillo’s former Cape Coral, Port Charlotte Kia dealerships sell to Morgan Automotive Group
The late Billy Fuccillo would have had one word for this real estate deal, and it would have been “huge.”. Kia of Cape Coral, which Fuccillo owned from December 2010 until before his death at age 65 in June 2021, changed hands again. Morgan Automotive Group paid $14.5 million...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach man helps reunite people with property lost in Ian
A Fort Myers Beach man is on a mission to help people in Southwest Florida find belongings and boats lost in Hurricane Ian. Benjamin Taber has been going into the mangroves to get any salvageable valuables he can off boats. What often looks like trash is his treasure. “There’s a...
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian leaves behind financial nightmare for Sarasota County snowbird
VENICE, Fla. - Months have passed since Hurricane Ian hit the state of Florida, problems keep piling up for residents in severely impacted areas. Though local, state, and federal resources have been sent to help, the aftermath left a financial nightmare for many – including snowbirds. Janet Beardsley, 83,...
Lee County deputies warning people of jury duty scam call
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving multiple complaints from the public saying they’ve been the targets of a jury duty scam call. During the phone call, a person claims to be an employee with LCSO, stating the person they’re calling has missed jury duty, and needs to pay a fine, according to LCSO.
