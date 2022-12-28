Read full article on original website
Florida witness describes three silent arrowhead-shaped objects
What's Open on Sanibel and Captiva Island
Fast-growing supermarket chain opens another new location in Florida
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closes
'Somebody Needs Help, We're There for Them' - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each other
Florida Weekly
26th Annual Art Fest Naples returning to Fleischmann Park
Art Fest Naples returns to Fleischmann Park on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21-22, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday. Celebrating 26 years, Art Fest Naples is a juried show that offers Southwest Florida residents and visitors an opportunity to browse and purchase fine art that includes paintings in oil and acrylic, watercolors, drawings in graphite and pastels, art photography, blown glass, turned wood pieces, sculptures, metal works, ceramics and pottery, fiber art, hand-crafted fine art jewelry and a variety of 2D and 3D mixed media pieces.
Florida Weekly
WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO
Submit calendar listings and high-resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers, please. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Friday for the following week’s publication. SYMPHONY. Broadway Blockbusters – Naples Philharmonic Pops performances are set for Jan. 3-7...
New Year, New Gardens, STILL YOUR WONDER GARDENS!
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Wonder Gardens is open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and will be closed on New Year’s Day. However, the Wonder Gardens Welcome Center is still closed for restoration following Hurricane Ian’s flood and wind damage. A pop-up area is...
Florida Weekly
OUR THREE FOR 3
4450 Bonita Beach Road SW, Suite 10, Bonita Springs; 239-221-7001 or cornerspotdiner.com. The Corner Spot, which opened in August, says on its website that its “menu is designed to bring nostalgia from Americana classics.” Translated: You can get a meatloaf sandwich here, or any number of other soups, salads or sandwiches. For dinner, bring an appetite for a hearty London broil or maple roast pork tenderloin. The shrimp and grits sounds good to us, with tasso red gravy and stone-ground grits.
More Explores: Fort Myers River District Downtown Countdown
DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — The countdown to the Downtown Countdown is on!. Downtown Fort Myers is closing down the streets and inviting everyone to ring in the new year!. There will be five stages located in various spots, and live music playing all night. Support local bars and...
Florida Weekly
Buyers Love Amenities, Views and Residences At Kalea Bay
Kalea Bay, the luxury residential high-rise community located on Vanderbilt Drive, just north of Wiggins Pass Road in North Naples, is very popular with buyers, as evidenced by the community’s success. Some say it’s the community’s endless amenities. Others say it’s the sophisticated design of the residences. And everyone gives a nod to the incredible Gulf views.
Florida Weekly
Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB 2022 Paradise Coast Tourism Star Awards
The 2022 Paradise Coast Tourism Star Awards sponsored by the Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB, recently took place at the Naples Grande Beach Resort. The event recognizes excellence and outstanding achievements made by individuals within the tourism industry in Collier County. As a main economic driver within the community, tourism and tourism related businesses create employment opportunities for over 30,000 people in the destination. These efforts allow Florida’s Paradise Coast to consistently be ranked as one of the top national and international travel destinations globally.
Florida Weekly
IN THE NEWS / ON THE MOVE
Working with the Chamber of Commerce of Cape Coral, natural health store Mercola Market of Cape Coral continues to host its Mid-Cape Sunshine Farmers Market every Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at its centrally located campus at 125 SW 3rd Place. “The Mid-Cape Sunshine Farmer’s Market has shown...
WINKNEWS.com
Irish Times Bar & Grill debuts in North Naples
Ushering in traditional Irish pub fare into the 21st century is the idea behind the new Irish Times Bar & Grill in North Naples. “The decorative components reflect a nostalgic artful mix of old and new to deliver a vibrant pub experience. We pride ourselves on delivering a warm atmosphere with fantastic plates and drinks,” notes the website of the local venue that debuted this week in the Pavilion shopping center, anchored by LA Fitness and Paragon Theaters on the northwest corner of Vanderbilt Beach Road and U.S. 41 North.
Florida Weekly
Uline to recruit 150+ positions at its new Naples warehouse
Uline, North America’s leading shipping industrial and packaging materials distributor, nears completion of its 915,750 square-foot warehouse in Naples. With the air-conditioned facility set to open in spring 2023, the distribution giant prepares to recruit approximately 150 employees to staff the new building, including:. — 130 Warehouse Associates. —...
coastalbreezenews.com
An Amazing Year for Marco Dolphins
As 2022 comes to a close, the study team on board the Dolphin Explorer has recorded some unique and surprising data for this period. Some of the information is “business as usual” for our findings year after year while other data is very unique to the happenings throughout 2022.
Captiva resort ready to welcome back guests
Starting January 2, visitors will be able to cross the Sanibel Causeway with officials pushing for the return of tourism to the area. A return that could not come soon enough for some.
‘Grinch’ damages Christmas decorations outside of Gateway home
GATEWAY, Fla. — A person is snipping the power supply cables to Christmas decorations in the Gateway neighborhood of Fort Myers. On two separate occasions, someone snipped the wires at one home in the Timber Ridge community. “They came and they snipped them and they were clean cut,” said...
floridaweekly.com
Claremont Property Co. opens Bonita Springs office
Claremont Property Co, a company specializing in remediation, restoration, roofing and recovery, recently celebrated the grand opening of its office in Bonita Springs with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by SWFL Inc. Claremont’s new office is located at 24870 S Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs. Headquartered in Houston, Texas,...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Punta Gorda to host professional pickleball tour event
The Association of Pickleball Professionals will kick off its tour calendar with the APP Punta Gorda Open on Jan. 11-15 at the PicklePlex, 26300 Airport Road. The sport’s top professional women and men will compete in singles, doubles and mixed-doubles events. In addition, hundreds of amateurs will take part in an amateur competition. Tickets for daily sessions are $10.
floridaweekly.com
Effects of Hurricane Ian on the real estate market — or the lack thereof
The Bonita Springs and Estero real estate market remains squarely in a seller’s market but one without the sense of urgency that was in the market previously. This is reflected in the medium price sitting at $515,000 in November 2022 which is a 15.3% increase from last year. The...
businessobserverfl.com
Chicken salad franchise owners fly through first three locations
Despite construction delays, finding team members to fill spots has been relatively easy, allowing the new Chicken Salad Chick locations to open quickly. A Fort Myers couple is popping out new Chicken Salad Chick locations at a rapid rate. Since opening their first location in Fort Myers three months ago,...
Puppy dies one day after Cape Coral family purchased it
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It was a $1,000 investment plus vet bills that a Cape Coral family said turned into a nightmare within hours. “My son has been wanting a puppy for a while. Sort of like a companion or a friend. He’s 10 years old, so it’s one of those things you want to do as a parent. Christmas time seemed like the perfect moment to do it,” said Damon Saxton.
floridaweekly.com
New ownership at Bonita Springs RV park sparks eviction concerns
Many have called the Gulf Coast Camping Resort in Bonita Springs a seasonal or full-time home for years. But that is rapidly changing. Rents shot up dramatically after a new owner came in and within a day or so of paying the higher rents, the residents were told to get out.
WINKNEWS.com
Construction begins at Habitat for Humanity Kaicasa subdivision in Collier County
One of the largest affordable communities built by Habitat for Humanity is in Southwest Florida. After many years in development, construction at the long-anticipated Habitat Collier subdivision of Kaicasa is officially underway. The neighborhood had its first wall-raising. The home will soon be occupied by a family. Volunteers, staff and...
