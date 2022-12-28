Read full article on original website
Habitat for Humanity begins construction on affordable housing community
Kaicasa will be the largest affordable housing community they’ve built nationwide. The development will be built on 100 acres and will be home to 281 homeowners once it is completed.
Construction begins at Habitat for Humanity Kaicasa subdivision in Collier County
One of the largest affordable communities built by Habitat for Humanity is in Southwest Florida. After many years in development, construction at the long-anticipated Habitat Collier subdivision of Kaicasa is officially underway. The neighborhood had its first wall-raising. The home will soon be occupied by a family. Volunteers, staff and...
26th Annual Art Fest Naples returning to Fleischmann Park
Art Fest Naples returns to Fleischmann Park on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21-22, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday. Celebrating 26 years, Art Fest Naples is a juried show that offers Southwest Florida residents and visitors an opportunity to browse and purchase fine art that includes paintings in oil and acrylic, watercolors, drawings in graphite and pastels, art photography, blown glass, turned wood pieces, sculptures, metal works, ceramics and pottery, fiber art, hand-crafted fine art jewelry and a variety of 2D and 3D mixed media pieces.
Lee County Tax Collector launches new website, LeeTC.com
The Honorable Noelle Branning is excited to announce the launch of the Lee County Tax Collector’s newly redesigned website, LeeTC.com featuring Edison, their Artificial Intelligence (AI) customer service agent. The new site features a cleaner, more modern design with easier navigation for customers and one click access to all...
East Naples artist restarts career with help of anonymous WINK viewers
An artist in East Naples who lost all her supplies during Hurricane Ian and no longer had a way to make a living received much-needed help from anonymous strangers who saw her plight on WINK News. Kaata Mrachek’s life work was destroyed by the floodwaters that swept through her mobile...
New ownership at Bonita Springs RV park sparks eviction concerns
Many have called the Gulf Coast Camping Resort in Bonita Springs a seasonal or full-time home for years. But that is rapidly changing. Rents shot up dramatically after a new owner came in and within a day or so of paying the higher rents, the residents were told to get out.
Florida physician group cuts ties with BCBS
Fort Myers, Fla.-based Millennium Physician Group has cut ties with two Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, YourSun.com reported Dec. 26. The group will no longer accept My Blue HMO and Medicare Advantage PPO members as of Dec. 30. Millennium spokesperson Liza Fernandez told YourSun.com that the group cut ties due...
Claremont Property Co. opens Bonita Springs office
Claremont Property Co, a company specializing in remediation, restoration, roofing and recovery, recently celebrated the grand opening of its office in Bonita Springs with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by SWFL Inc. Claremont’s new office is located at 24870 S Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs. Headquartered in Houston, Texas,...
Lee County sets deadline for Hurricane Ian debris curbside pickup
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Solid Waste is reminding residents in some areas to place all Hurricane Ian debris curbside by Tuesday, January 3. This deadline will allow county staff to better assess the remaining needs for debris removal in the following areas:. Briarcliff. Daniels Parkway corridor. Eagle...
Uline to recruit 150+ positions at its new Naples warehouse
Uline, North America’s leading shipping industrial and packaging materials distributor, nears completion of its 915,750 square-foot warehouse in Naples. With the air-conditioned facility set to open in spring 2023, the distribution giant prepares to recruit approximately 150 employees to staff the new building, including:. — 130 Warehouse Associates. —...
Vacant shopping centers could be key to solving Florida's housing problems
In June of 2020, the state enacted a new law that streamlined the complicated process of rezoning commercial and industrial space into residential.
Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB 2022 Paradise Coast Tourism Star Awards
The 2022 Paradise Coast Tourism Star Awards sponsored by the Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB, recently took place at the Naples Grande Beach Resort. The event recognizes excellence and outstanding achievements made by individuals within the tourism industry in Collier County. As a main economic driver within the community, tourism and tourism related businesses create employment opportunities for over 30,000 people in the destination. These efforts allow Florida’s Paradise Coast to consistently be ranked as one of the top national and international travel destinations globally.
Lee County’s road deaths make 2022 second-highest for fatalities
A crash Saturday, Dec. 17 on the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers showed a truck driven by Thomas Gorman, 40, seen at far right, swerve toward the side of the span during the crash and catapult over. Fort Myers Fire Department and other emergency personnel rescued Gorman, but Fort Myers police reported that he died on Monday, Dec. 19.
90 percent of Lee Co. traffic lights damaged after Ian
Hurricane Ian damaged about 90 percent of Lee County traffic signals. Now the county is asking for patience during the repair phases.
Buyers Love Amenities, Views and Residences At Kalea Bay
Kalea Bay, the luxury residential high-rise community located on Vanderbilt Drive, just north of Wiggins Pass Road in North Naples, is very popular with buyers, as evidenced by the community’s success. Some say it’s the community’s endless amenities. Others say it’s the sophisticated design of the residences. And everyone gives a nod to the incredible Gulf views.
This Week’s Just Listed Sanibel, Captiva Properties
Provided by Pfeifer Realty Group based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS for the period of 12/21/22 to 12/27/22.
From the Desk of Mayor Rodney Harris
There were so many great things that happened in 2022. One of the most significant events, Formula One, was successfully executed in the City of Miami Gardens. In addition to the numerous and programs we offer our community, we were fortunate enough to help some of our neighbors in need. After Hurricane Ian, Vice Mayor Leon led a caravan to a predominantly Black City in Fort Myers called Harlem Heights. That was a heartfelt situation in which our residents stepped up and provided essential materials to help another City with a considerable humanitarian effort. We strongly recommend to anyone who can help — if you can help the people in Fort Myers, please do.
SWFL cities among top 30 fastest-growing, midsize metro areas
The Cape Coral-Fort Myers and Naples-Marco Island areas are ranked 12th and 28th, respectively, in Inspection Support Network’s Fastest-growing Midsize Metropolitan Areas in the U.S. Cape Coral-Fort Myers had a population of 787,976 in 2021, growing by 65,327 or 9% from 2016 to 2021. The most common origin for recent movers to the area was from the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach area. Naples-Marco Island’s population jumped by 20,535, or 5.6%, from 2016 to 2021. The area’s 2021 population was 385,980. The most common recent movers to the area were from the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area.
Lee County to open sites for stray pets
Lee County Domestic Animal Services staff will be at off-site locations available for residents to bring stray animals to be scanned for microchips for the “Do What’s Right – Reunite” initiative.
Lee County offering “Do What’s Right” program for pets lost during holidays
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — This weekend, the masses of Southwest Florida will be out and about celebrating the beginning of a new year. However, for many pets the celebrations can turn to chaos. Every year, pets are scared and can run off due to fireworks or other loud celebrations....
