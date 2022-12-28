Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Weekly
26th Annual Art Fest Naples returning to Fleischmann Park
Art Fest Naples returns to Fleischmann Park on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21-22, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday. Celebrating 26 years, Art Fest Naples is a juried show that offers Southwest Florida residents and visitors an opportunity to browse and purchase fine art that includes paintings in oil and acrylic, watercolors, drawings in graphite and pastels, art photography, blown glass, turned wood pieces, sculptures, metal works, ceramics and pottery, fiber art, hand-crafted fine art jewelry and a variety of 2D and 3D mixed media pieces.
Florida Weekly
Uline to recruit 150+ positions at its new Naples warehouse
Uline, North America’s leading shipping industrial and packaging materials distributor, nears completion of its 915,750 square-foot warehouse in Naples. With the air-conditioned facility set to open in spring 2023, the distribution giant prepares to recruit approximately 150 employees to staff the new building, including:. — 130 Warehouse Associates. —...
Florida Weekly
Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB 2022 Paradise Coast Tourism Star Awards
The 2022 Paradise Coast Tourism Star Awards sponsored by the Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB, recently took place at the Naples Grande Beach Resort. The event recognizes excellence and outstanding achievements made by individuals within the tourism industry in Collier County. As a main economic driver within the community, tourism and tourism related businesses create employment opportunities for over 30,000 people in the destination. These efforts allow Florida’s Paradise Coast to consistently be ranked as one of the top national and international travel destinations globally.
floridaweekly.com
Effects of Hurricane Ian on the real estate market — or the lack thereof
The Bonita Springs and Estero real estate market remains squarely in a seller’s market but one without the sense of urgency that was in the market previously. This is reflected in the medium price sitting at $515,000 in November 2022 which is a 15.3% increase from last year. The...
Hotel on Fort Myers Beach now welcoming out-of-town guests
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Before Wednesday, functioning hotels on Fort Myers Beach were reserved for locals and workers restoring the island. The Lighthouse Resort Inn and Suites are now open to all guests 23 and older. Repairs are ongoing, there is no wifi, the phone service and elevators...
floridaweekly.com
New ownership at Bonita Springs RV park sparks eviction concerns
Many have called the Gulf Coast Camping Resort in Bonita Springs a seasonal or full-time home for years. But that is rapidly changing. Rents shot up dramatically after a new owner came in and within a day or so of paying the higher rents, the residents were told to get out.
Florida Weekly
OUR THREE FOR 3
4450 Bonita Beach Road SW, Suite 10, Bonita Springs; 239-221-7001 or cornerspotdiner.com. The Corner Spot, which opened in August, says on its website that its “menu is designed to bring nostalgia from Americana classics.” Translated: You can get a meatloaf sandwich here, or any number of other soups, salads or sandwiches. For dinner, bring an appetite for a hearty London broil or maple roast pork tenderloin. The shrimp and grits sounds good to us, with tasso red gravy and stone-ground grits.
gulfshorebusiness.com
New businesses fill Shoppes at Vanderbilt in North Naples
New businesses that recently launched or are coming soon to the Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt have filled the available units at the North Naples lifestyle center. “We’ve really maintained over 90% occupancy here within the center over the past few years, and at this point now we’re at 100%, full capacity, which is great. It’s continuing to grow,” said P.J. Hill, leasing manager for the Shoppes at Vanderbilt, the sprawling commercial center on the northwest corner of Airport-Pulling and Vanderbilt Beach roads.
businessobserverfl.com
Chicken salad franchise owners fly through first three locations
Despite construction delays, finding team members to fill spots has been relatively easy, allowing the new Chicken Salad Chick locations to open quickly. A Fort Myers couple is popping out new Chicken Salad Chick locations at a rapid rate. Since opening their first location in Fort Myers three months ago,...
Collier County officials reopen Vanderbilt Beach
NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — The access point and parking garage at Vanderbilt Beach are now open to the public. “It looks way different …we were talking about it before we left about how the beaches were gonna be … it’s just so crazy how bad it looked on TV and how it looks now,” said Kyle Siniski, who is visiting Naples from the northeast.
luxury-houses.net
A Special Residence on Two Full Estate Lots with Ground Overlooking Golf Course and Lake Views in Naples, Florida is Asking for $15.5 Million
4454 Wayside Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 4454 Wayside Drive, Naples, Florida, is built on two estate lots with uncompromising architectural detailing, custom finishes, panoramic vistas, and beautiful lake views. This special residence takes gracious living to a whole new level. This Home in Naples offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 12 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4454 Wayside Drive, please contact David S Braverman (Phone: 239-649-1990) at Downing Frye Realty Inc. for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral hardware store hindered by construction
Construction is causing a big headache for Family Hardware, a Cape Coral business with its front parking lot completely blocked off from road access. Currently, the only way to get to Family Hardware, located at 622 SE 4th Terrace, is by driving through an alley behind the building. The construction along Southeast 47th Terrace started Wednesday morning and immediately halted business.
Lee County to open sites for stray pets
Lee County Domestic Animal Services staff will be at off-site locations available for residents to bring stray animals to be scanned for microchips for the “Do What’s Right – Reunite” initiative.
Naples seasonal employee steals over $800 in unauthorized markdowns
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — There are several “perks” that come from taking a seasonal position with a store, but one Naples woman learned that with those advantages comes responsibility. And a lesson was truly learned when she tried using her “employee privileges” to steal over $750 worth...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Irish Times Bar & Grill debuts in North Naples
Ushering traditional Irish pub fare into the 21st century is the idea behind the new Irish Times Bar & Grill in North Naples. “The decorative components reflect a nostalgic artful mix of old and new to deliver a vibrant pub experience. We pride ourselves on delivering a warm atmosphere with fantastic plates and drinks,” notes the website of the local venue that debuted this week in the Pavilion shopping center, anchored by LA Fitness and Paragon Theaters on the northwest corner of Vanderbilt Beach Road and U.S. 41 North.
Puppy dies one day after Cape Coral family purchased it
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It was a $1,000 investment plus vet bills that a Cape Coral family said turned into a nightmare within hours. “My son has been wanting a puppy for a while. Sort of like a companion or a friend. He’s 10 years old, so it’s one of those things you want to do as a parent. Christmas time seemed like the perfect moment to do it,” said Damon Saxton.
‘Grinch’ damages Christmas decorations outside of Gateway home
GATEWAY, Fla. — A person is snipping the power supply cables to Christmas decorations in the Gateway neighborhood of Fort Myers. On two separate occasions, someone snipped the wires at one home in the Timber Ridge community. “They came and they snipped them and they were clean cut,” said...
Holiday travelers at RSW facing myriad of Southwest Airline issues
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Holiday travel nightmares continue for thousands of people. Southwest Airlines canceled more than two-thousand flights Wednesday alone. As a result, many families have been trying for days to get home. Some were forced to rent cars, take a bus or wait for a flight to their destination to open up.
Florida fisherman breaks two state records in one day
A Florida fisherman broke two state records in one day, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Thursday.
Florida's finest Pizza Restaurants: A foodie's Guide
Florida is a popular destination for its beautiful beaches and theme parks, as well as its diverse cultural offerings. However, did you know that the state is also home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the United States?
