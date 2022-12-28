Read full article on original website
Penguins Room: Malkin Says ‘Fans Hate Us,’ Sullivan Has Postgame Talk
4-2. Then they were hanging on after yielding a late third-period goal. Then they were tied after giving up a late third-period power-play goal. And then … they lost in OT. It was their sixth loss in eight OT games this season, but that wasn’t the focus. The focus was the Penguins’ disappearance after the first period, which allowed Detroit to rally for overtime. The focus was the mental mistakes, turnovers, and lax coverages.
Detroit Red Wings defeat Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime, 5-4: Game thread replay
Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-9-5) When: 7:30 p.m. Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. ...
Dan’s Daily: Hagelin Won’t Give up Comeback, Penguins’ Troubling Loss
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ locker room had more than a few headline quotes after they blew a four-goal lead against the Detroit Red Wings. Coach Mike Sullivan called his team disconnected. Elsewhere, the NHL trade freeze lifted, but NHL trade rumors are oddly quiet. The Vegas Golden Knights have a goalie to deal, and there are teams in need. Carl Hagelin won’t give up the dream despite a permanent eye injury and hip surgery, and wow, that Penguins’ loss was stunning.
Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Goalie Matchup
Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings return from their Christmas break to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 7:30 PM puck drop. The Red Wings come into this one with 35 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings. The Penguins currently...
Penguins Grades: Historic Collapse, the Good and BAD Efforts (+)
The Pittsburgh Penguins were a part of history on Wednesday night. According to the NHL, never before in the long and storied history of the Original Six Detroit Red Wings had they rallied from a four-goal deficit on the road. After Wednesday night, that is no longer true, and they beat the Penguins 5-4 in OT at PPG Paints Arena.
Penguins defenseman Kris Letang sidelined by injury
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang was absent from a practice session in Cranberry on Thursday because of an undisclosed injury. Coach Mike Sullivan did not specify the nature or severity of the ailment and indicated the six-time All-Star was being evaluated. During a 5-4 home overtime loss to the Detroit...
Penguins Go from Bad to Worse to … What’s Next?
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ 5-1 loss on Long Island Tuesday night was their most disappointing — and difficult to take — of the season. For all of one day, at least. Fact is, their 5-4 overtime defeat by Detroit Wednesday — at home, after the Penguins built a 4-0 lead — didn’t just sting, the way their loss to the New York Islanders 24 hours earlier had.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins – 12/30/22
Tonight marks the final game of 2022 for the New Jersey Devils, as they travel to the Steel City to take on their Metropolitan Division foes in the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 pm. The Devils are 22-11-2, good enough for 46 points and second in the division. They are six points behind the streaking Carolina Hurricanes. Pittsburgh has a record of 19-10-6, and their 44 points are eight behind the Hurricanes.
WGRZ TV
Okposo scores 3 goals as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two assists....
NHL
Gagner honored by Jets, teammates for 1,000th NHL game
Veteran forward sees players wearing special t-shirts, jerseys, gets tribute video. The celebration was on for Sam Gagner's 1,000th NHL game. The Winnipeg Jets forward was honored for reaching the career milestone on Thursday before a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre. Teammates arrived wearing specially-made shirts...
Yardbarker
It’s Past Time for the Penguins To Sit Brian Dumoulin
PITTSBURGH - The 2022-23 season has not gone as planned for Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin. Coming off major knee surgery, Dumoulin was looking to return to the form he showed earlier in his career as the Penguins top shutdown defenseman. That hasn't happened. The Penguins moved Dumoulin down in...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Hurricanes go for franchise-record 10th straight win
Oilers, Kraken battle in Pacific; Devils, Penguins look to bounce back. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from four games on Friday. Hurricanes look to win 10th straight, break franchise...
markerzone.com
J.T. MILLER SNAPS ON HIS OWN GOALIE DURING LIVE PLAY
To say the Vancouver Canucks' season has gone awry would be a gross understatement. The Canucks had a record-setting start to the season - not in a good way - and, while they have been better as of late, are still a long shot for the playoffs. One area of...
