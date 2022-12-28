Bronny James powers Sierra Canyon past Jesuit in first round of Les Schwab Invitational
Bronny James had a game-high 22 points, Ashton Hardaway added 12 and Isaiah Elohim scored 10 to power Sierra Canyon of California to an 87-61 first-round win over Jesuit on Tuesday at the Les Schwab Invitational in Hillsboro, Oregon.
Dashawn Gatson (13 points), Nico Rafalovich (12) and Isaiah Crane (11) scored in double figures for the Crusaders.
Photos by Naji Saker
First round recap
