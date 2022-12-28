ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Bronny James powers Sierra Canyon past Jesuit in first round of Les Schwab Invitational

By JD Humburg
Scorebook Live
 1 day ago

Bronny James had a game-high 22 points, Ashton Hardaway added 12 and Isaiah Elohim scored 10 to power Sierra Canyon of California to an 87-61 first-round win over Jesuit on Tuesday at the Les Schwab Invitational in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Dashawn Gatson (13 points), Nico Rafalovich (12) and Isaiah Crane (11) scored in double figures for the Crusaders.

Photos by Naji Saker

First round recap

More 2022 LSI coverage

