Montclair, NJ

NJ.com

Ridge Holiday Invitational recap - Bayonne wins final - girls basketball

Janaya Meyers finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals as Bayonne won the Ridge Holiday Invitational over Randolph 49-38 in Ridge. McKenzie Neal added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists while Ailanni Dasher had eight points, four assists and three steals for Bayonne (7-0). Giselle Davis tallied six points, three rebounds and three assists.
BAYONNE, NJ
LeGrand Holiday Jubilee: Westfield, Colonia take home victories - Boys basketball recap

Theo Sica posted 26 points to lead Westfield to a 62-49 victory over Woodbridge in round-robin play of the LeGrand Holiday Jubilee in Colonia. Shane Sheehan and Tyshawn Pearson each contributed eight points for Westfield (4-3), who battled from an early first-quarter deficit to take a 32-23 lead after going on a 24-12 run in the second quarter. The second half proved to be more tightly contested, with Westfield outscoring Woodbridge 30-26 to maintain its lead.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Demarest over Ridgefield Park - Girls basketball recap

Gabriella Mittelman posted 10 points and six rebounds to lead Demarest to a 27-24 victory over Ridgefield Park in Demarest. It was a tightly contested game for all four quarters, as Demarest (4-2) held a narrow 12-11 lead over Ridgefield Park in the first half. In the second half, Demarest outscored Ridgefield Park 16-12 to seal the victory.
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
Fort Lee captures Jay Mahoney Jam Fest championship - Girls basketball recap

Jah’Nel Lewis put on a scoring clinic with 30 points to carry Fort Lee to a dominant 63-44 victory over Hackensack in the Jay Mahoney Jam Fest championship game in Bogota. Catalina Gill tallied 14 points for Fort Lee (5-2), who used an 18-5 second-quarter run to take control of the game, taking a 33-19 lead at the break. After Hackensack would cut the lead to 11 in the third quarter, Fort Lee sealed the victory with a 21-13 run in the fourth quarter.
FORT LEE, NJ
Boys Basketball: St. Joseph (Mont.), Glen Rock win - St. Joseph Holiday Classic

Donovan McKoy scored 16 points for St. Joseph (Mont.) in its 61-49 win over Pascack Valley in the St. Joseph Holiday Classic Round Robin in Montvale. St. Joseph (6-1) jumped out to an eight-point lead at halftime before continuing its momentum in the second half as it outscored Pascack Valley 28-24. Justin Noelizaire added 14 points while Anthony Pacciarelli had 12.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
Union rallies over Pope John - Boys basketball recap

Elijah Blackwell went seven for seven from the line in leading his team with 19 points as Union bounced back to win at home, 50-48, over Pope John in a regular season game. Union (3-3) trailed 32-27 at halftime but recovered with a 13-8 run in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
UNION, NJ
Hillsborough over Princeton - Wrestling recap

Logan McDermid at 106 and Thomas Kester at 113 each won by pin after two heavier weights won by forfeit and Hillsborough kept the pressure on Princeton, winning 51-16, in a match at Hillsborough. Four more wrestlers won by pin for Hillsborough (6-1), including Matt Miller at 150, Jack Miller...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ
