Boys basketball: No. 9 Ramapo, Hackensack among Quad winners at Jingle Bells Jubilee finals
Peyton Seals made six 3-pointers and went six-for-six from the free throw line to lead Ramapo, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory over 12th-ranked Montclair Immaculate, 76-58, in the final round of the Jingle Bells Jubilee at Paterson Catholic Quad 3. Chris Cervino and Wyatt Eglinton...
Ridge Holiday Invitational recap - Bayonne wins final - girls basketball
Janaya Meyers finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals as Bayonne won the Ridge Holiday Invitational over Randolph 49-38 in Ridge. McKenzie Neal added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists while Ailanni Dasher had eight points, four assists and three steals for Bayonne (7-0). Giselle Davis tallied six points, three rebounds and three assists.
New Providence over Cranford - Cougar Classic - Boys basketball recap
Corey Rust filled up the stat sheet, posting a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and four steals to lead New Providence as it defeated Cranford 59-46 in the Cougar Classic at Chatham High School. New Providence (5-1) held a 33-22 lead at the half after...
Westwood Holiday Tournament recap - Ramapo wins final - girls basketball
Cayla Menicola finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Alexa Lora had 17 points, five rebounds and three steals as Ramapo won the Westwood Holiday Tournament 57-50 over Tenafly in Washington Township. Camden Epstein was 9-for-12 from the free-throw line and tallied 11 points for Ramapo (6-2), which won...
No. 2 Morris Catholic wins Wonderland title at John Wall Classic - Girls basketball
Mya Pauldo led with 20 points while Alexis Rosenfeld added 12 points and 10 rebounds as unbeaten Morris Catholic, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 64-44, over Purcell Marian (OH) in the championship game of the John Wall Invitational Wonderland Bracket at Cary Academy in Raleigh, N.C. Daniella...
LeGrand Holiday Jubilee: Westfield, Colonia take home victories - Boys basketball recap
Theo Sica posted 26 points to lead Westfield to a 62-49 victory over Woodbridge in round-robin play of the LeGrand Holiday Jubilee in Colonia. Shane Sheehan and Tyshawn Pearson each contributed eight points for Westfield (4-3), who battled from an early first-quarter deficit to take a 32-23 lead after going on a 24-12 run in the second quarter. The second half proved to be more tightly contested, with Westfield outscoring Woodbridge 30-26 to maintain its lead.
Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Union - Keith Benovengo Tourney - Final - Girls basketball
Amanda Baylock went four for four from the line and sank three 3-pointers in her game-high 25 points as Scotch Plains-Fanwood won, 50-34, over Union in the final round of the Keith Benovengo Memorial Tournament at Scotch Plains-Fanwood. The Raiders (5-1) found their rhythm in the second quarter with a...
Demarest over Ridgefield Park - Girls basketball recap
Gabriella Mittelman posted 10 points and six rebounds to lead Demarest to a 27-24 victory over Ridgefield Park in Demarest. It was a tightly contested game for all four quarters, as Demarest (4-2) held a narrow 12-11 lead over Ridgefield Park in the first half. In the second half, Demarest outscored Ridgefield Park 16-12 to seal the victory.
Girls basketball: Old Tappan takes first at Joe Poli Classic
Old Tappan took a 45-34 victory over Secaucus in the championship game of the Joe Poli Classic at Pascack Valley in Hillsdale. The Golden Knights earned their first title win at the Joe Polic Classic since 2015. The win also kept the Golden Knights unbeaten at 7-0. River Dell 47,...
Pat. Eastside tops No. 3 Hudson Cath., No. 1 Roselle Cath. falls, Patrick School wins at Jordan Classic
Preston Brown’s 20 points, six rebounds and three steals led Paterson Eastside to a 66-56 victory over Hudson Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, at the Jordan Holiday Classic at Gaucho’s Gym in The Bronx. Bryce Stokes scored 17 of his 19 points in the first...
No. 1 Roselle Catholic boys basketball picks up 1st win, beats Patrick School (PHOTOS)
Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako led Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the. NJ.com Top 20, to its first win of the season, finishing with 20 points and eight rebounds in a 54-46 win over The Patrick School at Rutgers. It was the first game in New Jersey for Mgbako since transferring from Gill St. Bernard’s.
Boys basketball: Caldwell takes the West Essex Tournament title in win over Verona
Ray Zamloot scored 22 points to lead the way for Caldwell as it defeated Verona 63-46 in the final of the West Essex Holiday Tournament at Caldwell University in Caldwell. Caldwell trailed 27-26 at the half, but outscored Verona 37-19 in the second half to take the title. Jack Harmon...
Bergenfield Holiday Classic: Cliffside Park, Passaic Valley take home victories - Girls basketball recap
Sophia Toro posted 11 points to lead Cliffside Park to a 33-30 victory over Passaic Valley in round-robin play of the Bergenfield Holiday Classic in Bergenfield. Veronica Correa added nine points for Cliffside Park (1-6), who was down 26-21 at the end of the third quarter but a 12-5 run in the final period propelled them to victory.
Fort Lee captures Jay Mahoney Jam Fest championship - Girls basketball recap
Jah’Nel Lewis put on a scoring clinic with 30 points to carry Fort Lee to a dominant 63-44 victory over Hackensack in the Jay Mahoney Jam Fest championship game in Bogota. Catalina Gill tallied 14 points for Fort Lee (5-2), who used an 18-5 second-quarter run to take control of the game, taking a 33-19 lead at the break. After Hackensack would cut the lead to 11 in the third quarter, Fort Lee sealed the victory with a 21-13 run in the fourth quarter.
Passaic Valley Tournament recap - Passaic Valley wins final - boys basketball
McNair fell to 2-3. Hasbrouck Heights 47, Pompton Lakes 30, consolation game. Anthony Peterson finished with 18 points to pace Hasbrouck Heights to a 47-30 win over Pompton Lakes in the consolation game at the Passaic Valley Tournament. Evan Werner and Caden DeRosa each came up with 12 points for...
Boys Basketball: St. Joseph (Mont.), Glen Rock win - St. Joseph Holiday Classic
Donovan McKoy scored 16 points for St. Joseph (Mont.) in its 61-49 win over Pascack Valley in the St. Joseph Holiday Classic Round Robin in Montvale. St. Joseph (6-1) jumped out to an eight-point lead at halftime before continuing its momentum in the second half as it outscored Pascack Valley 28-24. Justin Noelizaire added 14 points while Anthony Pacciarelli had 12.
Morristown, No. 14 Gill St. Bernard’s win - Paterson Showcase - Girls basketball
Maya Summerville led with 15 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks as Morristown won, 55-51, over Saddle River Day, No. 13 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in the Kennedy Lady Knights Holiday Showcase at Paterson Kennedy. Anna Rivetti added 12 points, nine boards, six assists and three steals for Morristown...
Union rallies over Pope John - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Blackwell went seven for seven from the line in leading his team with 19 points as Union bounced back to win at home, 50-48, over Pope John in a regular season game. Union (3-3) trailed 32-27 at halftime but recovered with a 13-8 run in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Bogota falls in overtime - Jay Mahoney Jamfest - Consolation - Boys basketball
Brian Cotes recorded 27 points, six rebounds and three steals for Bogota but Promise Academy Charter (NY) prevailed in overtime, 75-70, in the consolation round of the Jay Mahoney Holiday Jamfest at Bogota. Cotes went 11 of 17 from the line while Mike Olivio added 20 points while going nine...
Hillsborough over Princeton - Wrestling recap
Logan McDermid at 106 and Thomas Kester at 113 each won by pin after two heavier weights won by forfeit and Hillsborough kept the pressure on Princeton, winning 51-16, in a match at Hillsborough. Four more wrestlers won by pin for Hillsborough (6-1), including Matt Miller at 150, Jack Miller...
