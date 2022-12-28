Read full article on original website
Greeneville Humane Society employee deemed hero after discovering active fire
A Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society employee is being called a hero after she discovered an active fire and called 911 just in time. A social media post by the facility says the blaze happened Monday afternoon at around 2 when administrative assistant, Katrinka, smelled smoke inside the shelter. Staff called...
Fire investigation at Wise County animal hospital
(WCYB) — Crews responded to a fire at a Wise County animal hospital Tuesday afternoon. Officials say the call came in shortly before 3 p.m. to the Powell Valley Animal Hospital on Aerial Way near Big Stone Gap. Three area fire departments were on scene. Officials say people inside...
Buchanan County PSA asks customers to conserve water
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Buchanan County PSA is asking customers to use water ‘only when necessary,’ a release from the company stated on Thursday. According to the release, PSA asked customers to no longer keep their water dripping, but asked users to conserve water over the next few days. The notice is reportedly […]
Bristol Casino surprises employee with new car
BRISTOL, Va. — Employees at the Bristol Casino are accustomed to seeing winners walk away with cash. But it’s not every day one of their own walks away with a new car. Last week, Laura Guillot won a brand-new Toyota Camry as part of the casino’s drawing held at the facility as a token of gratitude for its employees.
South Fork Utility asks customers to conserve water due to low tank levels
The South Fork Utility District in Bristol is asking customers on Tuesday to conserve water, after staff discovered system tanks are at a dangerously low level. A post to the company’s social media says high water usage over the holiday weekend has left system tanks almost dry at numerous locations.
Woman suffers medical emergency, crashes into vape store
A woman suffered a medical emergency while driving Tuesday night, causing her to crash into vapor 42 located at 2606 W Market Street in Johnson City. According to city officials, the woman experienced a medical emergency and drove into the front of the store. Aside from the driver, who was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, nobody was injured.
Water’s on: Some Jonesborough customers welcome tap flow after 4-day hiatus — crews start restoring Conklin area
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Earl Greene went to bed Wednesday night hopeful he’d have running water by early Thursday after four days without. He wasn’t disappointed. “I’m glad that it came back on,” the retiree who lives just off Highway 81 South in Embreeville with his wife, Patricia, told News Channel 11 at around 9:15 […]
New details on water distribution, shower facilities for Jonesborough residents
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough officials have partnered with local YMCAs to give residents without water a place to take a shower. The town announced Wednesday that residents can shower at: YMCA of Greene County (404 Y St, Greeneville, TN 37745) Unicoi County Family YMCA in Erwin (Love St, Erwin, TN 37650) Kingsport Family YMCA (1840 […]
Police: Johnson City woman charged after ‘suspicious’ fire
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman has been charged with aggravated arson and resisting arrest following a ‘suspicious’ fire at Student Quarters Apartments. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were dispatched to the 1300 Block of Seminole Drive, Student Quarters Apartments, to assist the Johnson City […]
Hamblen Co. firefighters collecting toys and clothes for kids who lost everything in house fire
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — Volunteer firefighters in Hamblen County are asking for donations to help three young kids who lost everything in a house fire Tuesday morning. The East Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department said crews responded to a fire that totally consumed a home early in the morning, saying three young children lived there.
14 main line breaks repaired as Johnson City keeps a step ahead of water challenges
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s water and sewer services department has been staffed around the clock since Dec. 23 and repaired 14 main line breaks with minimal customer service disruptions, the system’s director said Thursday. In a statement to WJHL, Tom Witherspoon said water tank levels throughout the city are normal and breaks […]
EMA aiding residents with water needs in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As residents of Greene County continue to battle an ongoing water crisis, emergency management personnel is working around the clock to aid people however they can. Heather Sipe, Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director, sent News Channel 11 a breakdown of water operations the agency is conducting as of Thursday morning. Anyone […]
More leaks located, repaired in Jonesborough water system
Several leaks in Jonesborough’s water system were detected and repaired Wednesday, including one repair in front of the historic Washington County Courthouse and a break in an eight-inch distribution line on Greenwood Drive, according to a news update from utility system officials. Washington County’s water installation crew that normally...
Scott County PSA issues conserve water notice after water main breaks
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Scott County PSA is asking customers on the Moccasin Gap Water System located in the Weber City, Yuma and Kermit areas to conserve water. According to a release from Scott County PSA, customers are being asked to “immediately stop using water for all but the most essential needs, and then […]
Former Virginia cop and cross-country killer listed father, State Police officer, friend as references for deputy job
Newly obtained employment records on the lone suspect in a cross-country triple murder case have revealed that former VSP trooper and recent Washington County Sheriff's Office hire listed his father, a close friend and a VSP field training officer on his application for employment with the latter law enforcement agency.
Sheriff: 1 in hospital, 1 arrested after pursuit ends with gunshot in Dickenson Co.
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A police pursuit through Southwest Virginia ended with a suspect shooting himself, Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming confirmed to News Channel 11. The pursuit reportedly began in Wise County and entered Dickenson County around 3:37 p.m. Thursday. Fleming said the female driver and male passenger were both wanted out of […]
Washington County residents react to water restoration plan
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — With water service set to resume to customers in Bumpass Cove and Embreeville, Washington County residents are cautiously optimistic about the possibility of regaining water. But some are frustrated by the Town of Jonesborough’s response. “I don’t live in Bumpass Cove,” county resident Matoka Buck Sproles told WJHL. “I’m glad for […]
Real Estate Today by Evans & Evans Real Estate: Colonial Heights Home
(WJHL) Scott Smith, realtor with Evans and Evans Real Estate shows us around this home now on the market in the Colonial Heights area of Kingsport. For more information please call Scott Smith at (423) 483-9488 or visit Evans and Evans online.
Elizabethton water crews stay busy during cold spell, manager worries worse leaks may lie ahead
ELIZABETHTON — The crews of the Elizabethton Water Department were busy during the recent arctic blast, but Jonathan Pleasant, water resources general manager for the city said the city did not suffer the major leaks experienced in Jonesborough. “We had lots of calls during the time, but, knock on...
Scott County residents urged to use water sparingly
GATE CITY — The Scott County Public Service Authority has released a notice to water customers in Weber City, Yuma and Kermit to stop all non-essential water usage. The cold temperatures last weekend and the subsequent rapid warming in the following days created stress on the water mains and caused them to break.
