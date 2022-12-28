ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Stone Gap, VA

wcyb.com

Fire investigation at Wise County animal hospital

(WCYB) — Crews responded to a fire at a Wise County animal hospital Tuesday afternoon. Officials say the call came in shortly before 3 p.m. to the Powell Valley Animal Hospital on Aerial Way near Big Stone Gap. Three area fire departments were on scene. Officials say people inside...
WJHL

Buchanan County PSA asks customers to conserve water

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Buchanan County PSA is asking customers to use water ‘only when necessary,’ a release from the company stated on Thursday. According to the release, PSA asked customers to no longer keep their water dripping, but asked users to conserve water over the next few days. The notice is reportedly […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Bristol Casino surprises employee with new car

BRISTOL, Va. — Employees at the Bristol Casino are accustomed to seeing winners walk away with cash. But it’s not every day one of their own walks away with a new car. Last week, Laura Guillot won a brand-new Toyota Camry as part of the casino’s drawing held at the facility as a token of gratitude for its employees.
BRISTOL, VA
993thex.com

South Fork Utility asks customers to conserve water due to low tank levels

The South Fork Utility District in Bristol is asking customers on Tuesday to conserve water, after staff discovered system tanks are at a dangerously low level. A post to the company’s social media says high water usage over the holiday weekend has left system tanks almost dry at numerous locations.
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Woman suffers medical emergency, crashes into vape store

A woman suffered a medical emergency while driving Tuesday night, causing her to crash into vapor 42 located at 2606 W Market Street in Johnson City. According to city officials, the woman experienced a medical emergency and drove into the front of the store. Aside from the driver, who was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, nobody was injured.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Water’s on: Some Jonesborough customers welcome tap flow after 4-day hiatus — crews start restoring Conklin area

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Earl Greene went to bed Wednesday night hopeful he’d have running water by early Thursday after four days without. He wasn’t disappointed. “I’m glad that it came back on,” the retiree who lives just off Highway 81 South in Embreeville with his wife, Patricia, told News Channel 11 at around 9:15 […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Police: Johnson City woman charged after ‘suspicious’ fire

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman has been charged with aggravated arson and resisting arrest following a ‘suspicious’ fire at Student Quarters Apartments. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were dispatched to the 1300 Block of Seminole Drive, Student Quarters Apartments, to assist the Johnson City […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

EMA aiding residents with water needs in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As residents of Greene County continue to battle an ongoing water crisis, emergency management personnel is working around the clock to aid people however they can. Heather Sipe, Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director, sent News Channel 11 a breakdown of water operations the agency is conducting as of Thursday morning. Anyone […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

More leaks located, repaired in Jonesborough water system

Several leaks in Jonesborough’s water system were detected and repaired Wednesday, including one repair in front of the historic Washington County Courthouse and a break in an eight-inch distribution line on Greenwood Drive, according to a news update from utility system officials. Washington County’s water installation crew that normally...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Washington County residents react to water restoration plan

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — With water service set to resume to customers in Bumpass Cove and Embreeville, Washington County residents are cautiously optimistic about the possibility of regaining water. But some are frustrated by the Town of Jonesborough’s response. “I don’t live in Bumpass Cove,” county resident Matoka Buck Sproles told WJHL. “I’m glad for […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Scott County residents urged to use water sparingly

GATE CITY — The Scott County Public Service Authority has released a notice to water customers in Weber City, Yuma and Kermit to stop all non-essential water usage. The cold temperatures last weekend and the subsequent rapid warming in the following days created stress on the water mains and caused them to break.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA

