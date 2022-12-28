Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New YorkTed RiversNew York City, NY
Staten Island Ferry Fire on New 85 Million Dollar BoatAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
A Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Location is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenStaten Island, NY
Brooklyn one-bedroom apartments as low as $770, and four-bedrooms as low as $1,157Beth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop: The Fully Automated Restaurant Franchise Changing the GameTy D.Brooklyn, NY
Related
Ridge Holiday Invitational recap - Bayonne wins final - girls basketball
Janaya Meyers finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals as Bayonne won the Ridge Holiday Invitational over Randolph 49-38 in Ridge. McKenzie Neal added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists while Ailanni Dasher had eight points, four assists and three steals for Bayonne (7-0). Giselle Davis tallied six points, three rebounds and three assists.
Chatham over Hanover Park - Cougar Classic - Boys basketball recap
Nick Cutlip scored 17 points as Chatham defeated Hanover Park 67-35 in the Cougar Classic at Chatham High School. Chatham (5-2) jumped out to an early 21-14 lead after the first quarter and held a 35-20 lead at the half after a 14-6 run in the second quarter. Tim Platek...
Boys basketball: No. 9 Ramapo, Hackensack among Quad winners at Jingle Bells Jubilee finals
Peyton Seals made six 3-pointers and went six-for-six from the free throw line to lead Ramapo, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory over 12th-ranked Montclair Immaculate, 76-58, in the final round of the Jingle Bells Jubilee at Paterson Catholic Quad 3. Chris Cervino and Wyatt Eglinton...
Boardwalk Classic recap - Ocean City, Our Lady of Mercy win - girls basketball
Madelyn Adamson had 16 points and three rebounds while Avery Jackson added 13 points to help pace Ocean City to a 47-30 win over Timber Creek in the Tom Williams Showcase of the Boardwalk Classic at the Wildwood Convention Center. Ayanna Morton tallied six points and eight rebounds and McKenna...
Point Pleasant Boro has more champs, but Lacey wins team title at Walter Woods Tourney
If Friday’s race for the team title at the Walter Woods Tournament at Middletown South was any indication, the Jan. 13 dual for the Class B South title between Lacey and Point Pleasant Boro is going to be a barnburner. Point Pleasant Boro won four individual titles, but it...
Girls Basketball: Holiday tournament results and links for Thursday, Dec. 29
No. 9 New Providence 43, No. 7 St. Rose 39 (OT) No. 9 New Providence 43, No. 7 St. Rose 39 (OT) No. 12 Immaculate Heart vs. Hudson Catholic at St. John Vianney, 3:45. No. 19 Shawnee vs. Mainland at Southern Regional, 3:45. Thursday, Dec. 29. Bergenfield Holiday Classic. Passaic...
LeGrand Holiday Jubilee: Westfield, Colonia take home victories - Boys basketball recap
Theo Sica posted 26 points to lead Westfield to a 62-49 victory over Woodbridge in round-robin play of the LeGrand Holiday Jubilee in Colonia. Shane Sheehan and Tyshawn Pearson each contributed eight points for Westfield (4-3), who battled from an early first-quarter deficit to take a 32-23 lead after going on a 24-12 run in the second quarter. The second half proved to be more tightly contested, with Westfield outscoring Woodbridge 30-26 to maintain its lead.
Morris Tech over Park Ridge - Garfield Tournament - Final - Girls basketball
Harper Felch led her team with 21 points as Morris Tech won, 52-42, over Park Ridge in the final round of the Garfield Holiday Tournament. Cortni Vnencak went four of six from the line in her 12 points for Morris Tech (5-0), which trailed 25-22 at halftime but pulled ahead for good with a 17-5 run in the fourth quarter.
Girls basketball: Manchester Twp., TR East among winners at WOBM Classic consolation
Emma Wagner made three 3-pointers on the way to 24 points, four assists and seven steals to lead Toms River South to a narrow victory over Lacey, 46-44, in the final round of the consolation bracket of the WOBM Classic at Toms River North. Meaghan Weatherstone tallied 10 points and...
Southern, Old Bridge and Hunterdon Central impress at Hunterdon Central Invitational
A big chunk of Southern’s team was in Pittsburgh, Pa., competing in the Powerade Tournament on Wednesday but that didn’t stop the Rams from dominating the action at the Hunterdon Central Invitational as they crowned two individual champions, placed four in the finals and placed nine wrestlers in the top five of the annual event.
Bergenfield Holiday Classic: Cliffside Park, Passaic Valley take home victories - Girls basketball recap
Sophia Toro posted 11 points to lead Cliffside Park to a 33-30 victory over Passaic Valley in round-robin play of the Bergenfield Holiday Classic in Bergenfield. Veronica Correa added nine points for Cliffside Park (1-6), who was down 26-21 at the end of the third quarter but a 12-5 run in the final period propelled them to victory.
Girls basketball: Old Tappan takes first at Joe Poli Classic
Old Tappan took a 45-34 victory over Secaucus in the championship game of the Joe Poli Classic at Pascack Valley in Hillsdale. The Golden Knights earned their first title win at the Joe Polic Classic since 2015. The win also kept the Golden Knights unbeaten at 7-0. River Dell 47,...
Fort Lee captures Jay Mahoney Jam Fest championship - Girls basketball recap
Jah’Nel Lewis put on a scoring clinic with 30 points to carry Fort Lee to a dominant 63-44 victory over Hackensack in the Jay Mahoney Jam Fest championship game in Bogota. Catalina Gill tallied 14 points for Fort Lee (5-2), who used an 18-5 second-quarter run to take control of the game, taking a 33-19 lead at the break. After Hackensack would cut the lead to 11 in the third quarter, Fort Lee sealed the victory with a 21-13 run in the fourth quarter.
Lodi falls to Warwick (NY) - Route 23 Holiday Classic - Final - Boys basketball
Ermal Kuci was three of four from the line and sank three 3-pointers in his game-high 16 points for Lodi but Warwick (NY) prevailed, 53-43, in the final round of the Route 23 Holiday Classic at Lakeland. Lodi (5-2) trailed 34-16 at halftime and could not overcome Warwick’s offensive onslaught...
Hot start propels Robbinsville-Allentown over Marlboro-Holmdel - Boys ice hockey recap
Charlie Luizza posted a dominant performance, tallying a hat trick and three assists to lead Robbinsville-Allentown to a 8-3 victory over Marlboro-Holmdel at Howell Arena in Farmingdale. Zach Duggan also posted a hat trick and added an assist for Robbinsville-Allentown, who took a commanding 6-1 lead in the second period...
Passaic Valley Tournament recap - Passaic Valley wins final - boys basketball
McNair fell to 2-3. Hasbrouck Heights 47, Pompton Lakes 30, consolation game. Anthony Peterson finished with 18 points to pace Hasbrouck Heights to a 47-30 win over Pompton Lakes in the consolation game at the Passaic Valley Tournament. Evan Werner and Caden DeRosa each came up with 12 points for...
No. 18 University wins Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament title in dominant fashion - Girls basketball recap
Morgan Marshall netted 18 points to propel University, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a resounding 64-46 victory over Newark Central in the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament championship game in Newark. University (4-2) took a commanding 32-12 lead at halftime on the heels of an 18-8 run...
The next Irish great? Camden Catholic’s Spaulding wins Mustang Classic as 9th seed
Camden Catholic freshman Sammy Spaudling did not miss his chance to make a first impression Wednesday at the Mustang Wrestling Classic. The confident 15-year-old, a resident of Runnemede, came from the No. 9 seed to win the 120-pound title at Brick Memorial. Spaulding was named the Outstanding Wrestler in the lower weights. He did not allow a point in any of his four bouts.
No. 2 Morris Catholic wins Wonderland title at John Wall Classic - Girls basketball
Mya Pauldo led with 20 points while Alexis Rosenfeld added 12 points and 10 rebounds as unbeaten Morris Catholic, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 64-44, over Purcell Marian (OH) in the championship game of the John Wall Invitational Wonderland Bracket at Cary Academy in Raleigh, N.C. Daniella...
No. 1 Roselle Catholic boys basketball picks up 1st win, beats Patrick School (PHOTOS)
Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako led Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the. NJ.com Top 20, to its first win of the season, finishing with 20 points and eight rebounds in a 54-46 win over The Patrick School at Rutgers. It was the first game in New Jersey for Mgbako since transferring from Gill St. Bernard’s.
NJ.com
NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0