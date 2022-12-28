Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.Raj guleriaBrooklyn, NY
Seton Hall thumps St. John’s to get season back on track: 5 observations
Hit the reset button and start 2023 with a new-found identity, momentum and leave the woes of its most-recent struggles in the past. The Pirates entered Saturday’s game amid a three-game Big East losing streak and the stark reality of Saturday’s New Year’s Eve tilt against St. John’s was clear: This was as close to a must-win game in December as there could be.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Local Recruits Heading to Pitt for North Carolina Game
As Pitt takes on North Carolina on Friday, several local recruits will be in attendance for the matchup. Meleek Thomas and Amere Brown will both be in attendance for the game. Thomas is a five-star prospect out of Lincoln Park who is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the nation in the class of 2025. The No. 1 point guard prospect in the nation holds offers from Pitt, Indiana, Missouri, and more, and has earned interest from programs such as Duke and Kansas. On Thursday, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel was out at CCBC watching Thomas play for Lincoln Park in a big WPIAL matchup against Laurel Highlands in which he dropped 20 points.
Wrestling: Two N.J. wrestlers win Powerade titles, Delbarton finishes third as a team
Jimmy Mullen of St. Joseph (Mont.), the No. 1-ranked high school heavyweight in the country, and Delbarton 139-pounder Tyler Vazquez earned championships at the Powerade Tournament in Cannonsburg, Pa. on Friday. In the team standings, Delbarton finished third with 172 points behind Wyoming Seminary (233.5) and Malvern Prep (182). St....
SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic: Delran, Camden come out on top - Girls basketball recap
Despite Hope Goodwine erupting for 30 points, Delran battled its way to a 60-54 victory over Camden in round-robin play at the SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic in Delran. Riley Ahrens led Delran (4-1) in scoring with 18 points, while teammate Emma Rider was right behind her with 17 points. Delran built up a 29-21 lead in the first half, but a strong second-half effort from Winslow kept the game tight for the rest of the game, outscoring its opponent 33-31.
Wrestling: West Morris wins bonus points battle to take down High Point
West Morris edged out a 36-30 home dual victory over High Point in Chester. The bonus points ended up being the dual’s deciding factor as both teams won seven bouts. West Morris (1-0) recorded bonus points in five victories, all by pin, while High Point (0-1) recorded two pins and a forfeit.
Rutgers athletics: 10 things to look forward to in 2023
The year 2022 was a memorable one for Rutgers athletics. The men’s soccer program become their first men’s program to earn a Big Ten title of any kind by winning the Big Ten Tournament title on its home turf. The men’s basketball program reach a second consecutive NCAA...
No. 10 Ewing survives late push by Rumson-Fair Haven to win a WOBM Classic title
Ewing faced one of its toughest challenges so far this season in the WOBM Holiday Classic Snyder Bracket Tournament final on Friday night, and managed to stand up to a relentless Rumson-Fair Haven squad. Ewing, ranked No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, held on in the waning minutes of...
