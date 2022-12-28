ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

South Jersey Times boys basketball notebook: West Deptford once again has Italian flavor

For the second time in four seasons, J McKeown is brushing up on his Italian. Back in 2020, the veteran coach of the West Deptford boys basketball team saw foreign exchange student Antonello Baggi make a huge impact for an Eagles team that went 21-8. Coming into this season, he was happy to welcome in another import from across the pond in junior guard/forward Andrea Trazzi, who hails from the same region in Italy as Baggi.
NJ.com

Boys basketball: St. Mary (Ruth.) tops Hackensack to stay unbeaten - Paterson showcase

Luke Gaccione led all scorers with 17 points as St. Mary (Ruth.) stayed undefeated through seven games after a 52-39 win over Hackensack at a showcase game in Paterson. Damir Stone had 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and six steals while Julien Leveille had 11 points and 11 rebounds for St. Mary (7-0). Victor Torres grabbed seven rebounds and L.J. Falconi had eight.
NJ.com

Seton Hall thumps St. John’s to get season back on track: 5 observations

Hit the reset button and start 2023 with a new-found identity, momentum and leave the woes of its most-recent struggles in the past. The Pirates entered Saturday’s game amid a three-game Big East losing streak and the stark reality of Saturday’s New Year’s Eve tilt against St. John’s was clear: This was as close to a must-win game in December as there could be.
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Local Recruits Heading to Pitt for North Carolina Game

As Pitt takes on North Carolina on Friday, several local recruits will be in attendance for the matchup. Meleek Thomas and Amere Brown will both be in attendance for the game. Thomas is a five-star prospect out of Lincoln Park who is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the nation in the class of 2025. The No. 1 point guard prospect in the nation holds offers from Pitt, Indiana, Missouri, and more, and has earned interest from programs such as Duke and Kansas. On Thursday, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel was out at CCBC watching Thomas play for Lincoln Park in a big WPIAL matchup against Laurel Highlands in which he dropped 20 points.
NJ.com

SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic: Delran, Camden come out on top - Girls basketball recap

Despite Hope Goodwine erupting for 30 points, Delran battled its way to a 60-54 victory over Camden in round-robin play at the SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic in Delran. Riley Ahrens led Delran (4-1) in scoring with 18 points, while teammate Emma Rider was right behind her with 17 points. Delran built up a 29-21 lead in the first half, but a strong second-half effort from Winslow kept the game tight for the rest of the game, outscoring its opponent 33-31.
