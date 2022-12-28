Read full article on original website
Chatham over Hanover Park - Cougar Classic - Boys basketball recap
Nick Cutlip scored 17 points as Chatham defeated Hanover Park 67-35 in the Cougar Classic at Chatham High School. Chatham (5-2) jumped out to an early 21-14 lead after the first quarter and held a 35-20 lead at the half after a 14-6 run in the second quarter. Tim Platek...
No. 9 Westfield defeats Glen Rock - Boys ice hockey recap
Aidan Wilson scored two goals to lead Westfield, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Glen Rock 4-1 at the Ice House in Hackensack. Michael Wilson and Jonathan Gorski also netted a goal for Westfield (5-1-1). Parker Dupuis recorded the lone goal for Glen Rock (2-2-3). The N.J. High...
Girls Basketball: Demi Simpson leads Teaneck to West Orange Christmas Tournament crown
Demi Simpson had a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds to propel Teaneck past Lodi Immaculate 47-34 in the finals of the West Orange Christmas Tournament in West Orange. Teaneck (6-0) jumped out to a 12-4 lead in the first quarter before going into halftime up by seven. Teaneck...
Boys basketball: No. 9 Ramapo, Hackensack among Quad winners at Jingle Bells Jubilee finals
Peyton Seals made six 3-pointers and went six-for-six from the free throw line to lead Ramapo, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory over 12th-ranked Montclair Immaculate, 76-58, in the final round of the Jingle Bells Jubilee at Paterson Catholic Quad 3. Chris Cervino and Wyatt Eglinton...
Edison over Old Bridge - Woodbridge Holiday Classic - Girls basketball recap
Ghelsey Go posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds as Edison defeated Old Bridge 57-53 in the Woodbridge Holiday Classic in Woodbridge. Olivia Smart tallied a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double as well. Edison led 28-21 at the half and held on for the win despite being outscored 32-29 by...
Shore/Middlesex Holiday Classic roundup: South River clinches championship - Girls basketball recap
Gianna Rodriguez posted a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds to lead South River to a 38-33 victory over Keansburg in the Shore/Middlesex Holiday Classic championship game in South River. South River (3-4) held a narrow 17-14 advantage at halftime in what was a close game throughout the entire...
Boys Ice Hockey: Cranford cruises to victory (PHOTOS)
Matteo Wilde scored three goals as Cranford cruised to a 10-0 victory over Kearny. After building a 2-0 lead in the first period, Cranford (2-2-1) scored five goals in the second to open it up. The Cougars had seven different players score a goal and three total three points. Evan...
Trenton Holiday Showcase: Pennington defeats Bordentown - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Russell tallied 14 points and five assists to lead Pennington to a 57-45 victory over Bordentown in round-robin play at the Trenton Holiday Showcase in Trenton. Dwayne “DJay” Snead posted 11 points and six rebounds for Pennington (6-7), who held a 34-28 lead at the end of the third quarter but proceeded to go on a 19-11 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Corey Miller was also a steady contributor, adding 10 points.
Boys ice hockey: St. Joseph (Mont.) defeats Middletown South - Ice Vault Classic
Nicholas Mas’s third-period goal allowed St. Joseph (Mont.) to escape with a 5-4 win against Middletown South in the Ice Vault Classic in Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. St. Joseph (3-5) jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first period before Middletown South (5-3-1) struck back with a pair of goals to tie the game at three in the third. Although Shane Tobin put St. Joseph ahead again in the third, Justin Ferlanti answered back for Middletown South to tie the game at four.
Girls basketball: Ramsey and host No. 16 Chatham win at Cougar Classic round-robin
Ella Kreuzer scored a game-high 19 points, including 14 in the first half, to lead host team Chatham, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory over Watchung Hills, 56-41, on the final day of the Cougar Classic round-robin event. Riley Allen and Addison Barrett added 13 points...
Boys basketball: South River wins Titan Holiday Tournament
Jeremy Grospe knocked down 11 3-pointers on his way to 37 points to lead South River to an 88-44 victory over Keansburg and title during the Titan Holiday Tournament in Keansburg. South River (6-0) averaged 86 points over the previous two days during the tournament. The offense exploded for 36...
Girls basketball: No. 20 Montville, Jefferson victorious at Morris/Passaic County Showcase
Montville, No. 20 in NJ.com’s Top 20, got 17 points from Jackie Cinella during a 63-33 win over Wayne Valley during the Morris County vs. Passaic County Holiday Showcase at Jefferson. Katie Gorski added 12 points and seven rebounds as Montville (6-0) wasted no time jumping out to a...
Iselin Kennedy Holiday Showcase: Iselin Kennedy, Freehold Borough dominate - Girls basketball recap
Sidney deVoogd exploded for 22 points and 11 rebounds to propel Iselin Kennedy to a dominant 50-20 victory over STEMCivics in round-robin play of Iselin Kennedy Holiday Showcase in Iselin. Paula Antunes added eight points for Iselin Kennedy (2-4), who stormed out to a 19-point halftime lead after a 14-2...
Kearny crowned champions of its own Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Figuereo dropped 15 points to lead Kearny to a 68-43 victory over Abundant Life in the Kearny Holiday Tournament championship game in Kearny. Kearny (4-2) got off to a hot start, building a 40-16 lead at halftime after outscoring Abundant Life 17-7 in the second quarter. Despite a closely contested second half, Kearny maintained its double-digit lead throughout the rest of the game.
Boys Ice Hockey: Kopff’s hat trick leads Ridgewood past Clifton-Cedar Grove-Passaic Valley
Carson Kopff notched a hat trick to lead Ridgewood past Clifton-Cedar Grove-Passaic Valley, at the Ice House in Hackensack. Kopff’s hat trick came in two periods as the senior scored early into the second period, then early into the third and later in the third to close the game out.
Kinnelon over West Milford - Boys ice hockey recap
Anthony Pandiscia scored a goal to go along with three assists as Kinnelon defeated West Milford 6-1 at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Kinnelon (4-1-1) scored two goals in each period with West Milford’s only goal coming in the second. It outshot West Milford 41-30 in the game. Joey...
No. 13 Pope John upends No. 10 Ramapo - Ice Vault Classic - Boys ice hockey
Declan Murphy notched the game-winner in the third period as Pope John, No. 13 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 7-4, over No. 10 Ramapo at the Ice Vault Classic in Wayne. Jack Kelmer staked Pope John (4-3) to a 2-0 advantage in the first period and it was back and forth in the second period before Murphy scored with 9:24 to play.
Wrestling: No. 12 Howell defeats Pascack Valley dual meet
Xavier Ortega achieved a pivotal pin at 126 pounds to lead Howell, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-31 win over Pascack Valley in Howell. Howell won three straight bouts early into that matchup at At 144 (JJ Machnik), 150 (Kieran Bruen) and 157 pounds (Gavin Merkel). Later in the matchup, Howell earned two more consecutive wins, one by decision at 175 (Russell Halvorsen) and technical fall at 190 pounds by DJ Henry over Julian Morris 22-9.
Monroe over Marlboro - Monroe Holiday Tournament - Final - Girls basketball
Avery Labaska and Hally Cottrell put in 12 points apiece as Monroe won, 51-47, over Marlboro in the final round of the Monroe Holiday Tournament. Monroe (4-1) played to a 23-23 tie at halftime and trailed entering the final period before going on a 16-10 run to seal the victory.
Boys basketball: Caldwell takes the West Essex Tournament title in win over Verona
Ray Zamloot scored 22 points to lead the way for Caldwell as it defeated Verona 63-46 in the final of the West Essex Holiday Tournament at Caldwell University in Caldwell. Caldwell trailed 27-26 at the half, but outscored Verona 37-19 in the second half to take the title. Jack Harmon...
