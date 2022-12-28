ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Rock, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

No. 9 Westfield defeats Glen Rock - Boys ice hockey recap

Aidan Wilson scored two goals to lead Westfield, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Glen Rock 4-1 at the Ice House in Hackensack. Michael Wilson and Jonathan Gorski also netted a goal for Westfield (5-1-1). Parker Dupuis recorded the lone goal for Glen Rock (2-2-3). The N.J. High...
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Ice Hockey: Cranford cruises to victory (PHOTOS)

Matteo Wilde scored three goals as Cranford cruised to a 10-0 victory over Kearny. After building a 2-0 lead in the first period, Cranford (2-2-1) scored five goals in the second to open it up. The Cougars had seven different players score a goal and three total three points. Evan...
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton Holiday Showcase: Pennington defeats Bordentown - Boys basketball recap

Brandon Russell tallied 14 points and five assists to lead Pennington to a 57-45 victory over Bordentown in round-robin play at the Trenton Holiday Showcase in Trenton. Dwayne “DJay” Snead posted 11 points and six rebounds for Pennington (6-7), who held a 34-28 lead at the end of the third quarter but proceeded to go on a 19-11 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Corey Miller was also a steady contributor, adding 10 points.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: St. Joseph (Mont.) defeats Middletown South - Ice Vault Classic

Nicholas Mas’s third-period goal allowed St. Joseph (Mont.) to escape with a 5-4 win against Middletown South in the Ice Vault Classic in Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. St. Joseph (3-5) jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first period before Middletown South (5-3-1) struck back with a pair of goals to tie the game at three in the third. Although Shane Tobin put St. Joseph ahead again in the third, Justin Ferlanti answered back for Middletown South to tie the game at four.
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: South River wins Titan Holiday Tournament

Jeremy Grospe knocked down 11 3-pointers on his way to 37 points to lead South River to an 88-44 victory over Keansburg and title during the Titan Holiday Tournament in Keansburg. South River (6-0) averaged 86 points over the previous two days during the tournament. The offense exploded for 36...
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Kearny crowned champions of its own Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap

Jayden Figuereo dropped 15 points to lead Kearny to a 68-43 victory over Abundant Life in the Kearny Holiday Tournament championship game in Kearny. Kearny (4-2) got off to a hot start, building a 40-16 lead at halftime after outscoring Abundant Life 17-7 in the second quarter. Despite a closely contested second half, Kearny maintained its double-digit lead throughout the rest of the game.
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Kinnelon over West Milford - Boys ice hockey recap

Anthony Pandiscia scored a goal to go along with three assists as Kinnelon defeated West Milford 6-1 at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Kinnelon (4-1-1) scored two goals in each period with West Milford’s only goal coming in the second. It outshot West Milford 41-30 in the game. Joey...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: No. 12 Howell defeats Pascack Valley dual meet

Xavier Ortega achieved a pivotal pin at 126 pounds to lead Howell, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-31 win over Pascack Valley in Howell. Howell won three straight bouts early into that matchup at At 144 (JJ Machnik), 150 (Kieran Bruen) and 157 pounds (Gavin Merkel). Later in the matchup, Howell earned two more consecutive wins, one by decision at 175 (Russell Halvorsen) and technical fall at 190 pounds by DJ Henry over Julian Morris 22-9.
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy