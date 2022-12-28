Nicholas Mas’s third-period goal allowed St. Joseph (Mont.) to escape with a 5-4 win against Middletown South in the Ice Vault Classic in Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. St. Joseph (3-5) jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first period before Middletown South (5-3-1) struck back with a pair of goals to tie the game at three in the third. Although Shane Tobin put St. Joseph ahead again in the third, Justin Ferlanti answered back for Middletown South to tie the game at four.

WAYNE, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO