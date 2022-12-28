Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formationRoger MarshBloomfield, NJ
Staten Island Ferry Fire on New 85 Million Dollar BoatAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
A Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Location is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenStaten Island, NY
Potential Rabies Exposure Warning in Madison, NJMorristown MinuteMadison, NJ
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Ridge Holiday Invitational recap - Bayonne wins final - girls basketball
Janaya Meyers finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals as Bayonne won the Ridge Holiday Invitational over Randolph 49-38 in Ridge. McKenzie Neal added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists while Ailanni Dasher had eight points, four assists and three steals for Bayonne (7-0). Giselle Davis tallied six points, three rebounds and three assists.
Westwood Holiday Tournament recap - Ramapo wins final - girls basketball
Cayla Menicola finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Alexa Lora had 17 points, five rebounds and three steals as Ramapo won the Westwood Holiday Tournament 57-50 over Tenafly in Washington Township. Camden Epstein was 9-for-12 from the free-throw line and tallied 11 points for Ramapo (6-2), which won...
Chatham over Hanover Park - Cougar Classic - Boys basketball recap
Nick Cutlip scored 17 points as Chatham defeated Hanover Park 67-35 in the Cougar Classic at Chatham High School. Chatham (5-2) jumped out to an early 21-14 lead after the first quarter and held a 35-20 lead at the half after a 14-6 run in the second quarter. Tim Platek...
Passaic Valley Tournament recap - Passaic Valley wins final - boys basketball
McNair fell to 2-3. Hasbrouck Heights 47, Pompton Lakes 30, consolation game. Anthony Peterson finished with 18 points to pace Hasbrouck Heights to a 47-30 win over Pompton Lakes in the consolation game at the Passaic Valley Tournament. Evan Werner and Caden DeRosa each came up with 12 points for...
Morris Tech over Park Ridge - Garfield Tournament - Final - Girls basketball
Harper Felch led her team with 21 points as Morris Tech won, 52-42, over Park Ridge in the final round of the Garfield Holiday Tournament. Cortni Vnencak went four of six from the line in her 12 points for Morris Tech (5-0), which trailed 25-22 at halftime but pulled ahead for good with a 17-5 run in the fourth quarter.
Girls basketball: Old Tappan takes first at Joe Poli Classic
Old Tappan took a 45-34 victory over Secaucus in the championship game of the Joe Poli Classic at Pascack Valley in Hillsdale. The Golden Knights earned their first title win at the Joe Polic Classic since 2015. The win also kept the Golden Knights unbeaten at 7-0. River Dell 47,...
Point Pleasant Boro has more champs, but Lacey wins team title at Walter Woods Tourney
If Friday’s race for the team title at the Walter Woods Tournament at Middletown South was any indication, the Jan. 13 dual for the Class B South title between Lacey and Point Pleasant Boro is going to be a barnburner. Point Pleasant Boro won four individual titles, but it...
Lodi falls to Warwick (NY) - Route 23 Holiday Classic - Final - Boys basketball
Ermal Kuci was three of four from the line and sank three 3-pointers in his game-high 16 points for Lodi but Warwick (NY) prevailed, 53-43, in the final round of the Route 23 Holiday Classic at Lakeland. Lodi (5-2) trailed 34-16 at halftime and could not overcome Warwick’s offensive onslaught...
Bergenfield Holiday Classic: Cliffside Park, Passaic Valley take home victories - Girls basketball recap
Sophia Toro posted 11 points to lead Cliffside Park to a 33-30 victory over Passaic Valley in round-robin play of the Bergenfield Holiday Classic in Bergenfield. Veronica Correa added nine points for Cliffside Park (1-6), who was down 26-21 at the end of the third quarter but a 12-5 run in the final period propelled them to victory.
Boys basketball: No. 9 Ramapo, Hackensack among Quad winners at Jingle Bells Jubilee finals
Peyton Seals made six 3-pointers and went six-for-six from the free throw line to lead Ramapo, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory over 12th-ranked Montclair Immaculate, 76-58, in the final round of the Jingle Bells Jubilee at Paterson Catholic Quad 3. Chris Cervino and Wyatt Eglinton...
Morristown-Beard defeats Hillsborough- Boys ice hockey recap
Peter Cross and Hollis Humphries tallied two goals a piece for Morristown Beard as it rallied in the third period to beat Hillsborough, 4-3. Hillsborough led 3-0 at the end of the second period before Morristown-Beard staged its dramatic rally. Robert Magnotta, Evan Jones, and Brady Silverman each had an...
Mike Fess wins 400th game as Caldwell, Verona advance at West Essex Tournament - Boys basketball
Caldwell head coach Mike Fess joked that one of the things that reaching 400 wins means is that he has “been around for a while.” And while that may be true, longevity alone does not guarantee 400 victories, especially in Essex County where the depth talent of talent and longstanding rivalries is unmatched.
Girls Basketball: Holiday tournament results and links for Thursday, Dec. 29
No. 9 New Providence 43, No. 7 St. Rose 39 (OT) No. 9 New Providence 43, No. 7 St. Rose 39 (OT) No. 12 Immaculate Heart vs. Hudson Catholic at St. John Vianney, 3:45. No. 19 Shawnee vs. Mainland at Southern Regional, 3:45. Thursday, Dec. 29. Bergenfield Holiday Classic. Passaic...
Boys basketball: Watchung Hills, North Hunterdon win at Warrior/Cougar Showcase
Tommy Mazurkiewicz scored a team-high 16 points to lead North Hunterdon to a victory over Princeton, 59-48, in the Warrior/Cougar Classic round-robin event at Montgomery. Ryan Gilhooly finished with 14 points and four assists while James DelSantro added 11 points and three assists for North Hunterdon (3-2), which led by three at halftime before expanding the lead with an 18-11 third quarter.
Boys Ice Hockey: No. 17 Morris Knolls-Hills defeats Wayne - Ice Vault Classic
Luke Dickerson and Bryan McCarter each recorded a goal and an assist for Morris Knolls-Hills, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it defeated Wayne 4-1 in the Ice Vault Classic at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Tied at one after the first period, Morris Knolls-Hills (6-1) took a...
LeGrand Holiday Jubilee: Westfield, Colonia take home victories - Boys basketball recap
Theo Sica posted 26 points to lead Westfield to a 62-49 victory over Woodbridge in round-robin play of the LeGrand Holiday Jubilee in Colonia. Shane Sheehan and Tyshawn Pearson each contributed eight points for Westfield (4-3), who battled from an early first-quarter deficit to take a 32-23 lead after going on a 24-12 run in the second quarter. The second half proved to be more tightly contested, with Westfield outscoring Woodbridge 30-26 to maintain its lead.
Boardwalk Classic recap - Ocean City, Our Lady of Mercy win - girls basketball
Madelyn Adamson had 16 points and three rebounds while Avery Jackson added 13 points to help pace Ocean City to a 47-30 win over Timber Creek in the Tom Williams Showcase of the Boardwalk Classic at the Wildwood Convention Center. Ayanna Morton tallied six points and eight rebounds and McKenna...
Hot start propels Robbinsville-Allentown over Marlboro-Holmdel - Boys ice hockey recap
Charlie Luizza posted a dominant performance, tallying a hat trick and three assists to lead Robbinsville-Allentown to a 8-3 victory over Marlboro-Holmdel at Howell Arena in Farmingdale. Zach Duggan also posted a hat trick and added an assist for Robbinsville-Allentown, who took a commanding 6-1 lead in the second period...
Boys basketball: Cliffside Park wins Red Raider Tournament final
Cliffside Park took a 74-27 win over Bergen Charter to take first place at the Red Raider Tournament, at Cliffside Park. Cliffside Park led 23-6 by the end of the opening quarter. The win improved Cliffside Park’s season record to 2-4, while Bergen Charter fell to 2-4 on the season....
Boys basketball: Bound Brook outlasts Middlesex in overtime in Crusader Classic final
Bound Brook earned the tournament title in front of its home crowd, outlasting Middlesex for a 60-57 overtime win in the final round of the Crusader Classic. Jordan Summers recorded 21 points, 13 rebounds and four assists while Jarred Wooden tallied 14 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks for Bound Brook, which has won each of its first five games of the season.
NJ.com
NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0