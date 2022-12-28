Read full article on original website
Girls basketball: Manchester Twp., TR East among winners at WOBM Classic consolation
Emma Wagner made three 3-pointers on the way to 24 points, four assists and seven steals to lead Toms River South to a narrow victory over Lacey, 46-44, in the final round of the consolation bracket of the WOBM Classic at Toms River North. Meaghan Weatherstone tallied 10 points and...
Girls basketball: Camden Catholic and Our Lady of Mercy earn wins at Boardwalk Classic
Aaryn Battle netted 17 points to lead Camden Catholic to a 50-43 win over Conwell-Egan (PA) at the Boardwalk Classic in Wildwood. Camden Catholic (4-3) led 24-21 at the half. Aaryn Battle added on 17 points to the win. Cape May Tech 45, Oakcrest 20. Cape May Tech rolled to...
Girls basketball: Manchester Twp.’s Quigley joins 1,000-point club with career-high 47
Devyn Quigley had the performance of the day, going 11-for-11 from the free throw line on the way to a career-high 47 points and 17 rebounds to lead Manchester Township to a win over Point Pleasant Boro, 64-58, in the final round of the consolation bracket of the WOBM Classic at RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River.
Mount Holiday Hoops Festival: Pope John, North Hunterdon earn convincing wins - Girls basketball recap
Double-double performances from Madison Miller and Addison Platt propelled Pope John to a dominant 66-30 victory over Mount St. Dominic in round-robin play at the Mount Holiday Hoops Festival in Caldwell. Both players tallied similar stat lines in this game. Miller tallied 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Platt recorded...
WOBM Classic, Snyder bracket, semifinals: Rumson-Fair Haven, Ewing win - girls basketball
Julia Corsentino led all scorers with 19 points to lead second-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven to a 60-38 win over third-seeded Wall in the semifinal round of the Snyder Bracket for the WOBM Classic in Toms River. Raquel Guidetti netted 13 points while Dylan Cahill chipped in with nine for Rumson-Fair Haven...
No. 1 Roselle Catholic boys basketball picks up 1st win, beats Patrick School (PHOTOS)
Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako led Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the. NJ.com Top 20, to its first win of the season, finishing with 20 points and eight rebounds in a 54-46 win over The Patrick School at Rutgers. It was the first game in New Jersey for Mgbako since transferring from Gill St. Bernard’s.
Verona captures West Essex Holiday Classic title - Girls basketball recap
Emily Baumgard recorded 15 points to lead Verona to a narrow 37-32 victory in the West Essex Holiday Classic championship game at Caldwell University in Caldwell. All of Baumgard’s points came exclusively from beyond the arc, as the senior guard tallied five three-pointers in the game. Sabine Matta helped pace Verona’s offense with 12 points.
West Essex defeats Cedar Grove - West Essex Tournament - Boys basketball recap
Joe Ganton scored 22 points as West Essex defeated Cedar Grove 80-44 in the consolation game of the West Essex Holiday Tournament at Caldwell University in Caldwell. West Essex (4-2) jumped out to a 21-8 lead in the first quarter and extended the lead to 40-20 at the half. It went on a 24-9 run in the third quarter to take a 64-29 lead.
Pennsauken Tech over Doane Academy - Spartan Classic - 1st Round - Girls basketball
Xyaliyah Somers scored a game-high 20 points as Pennsauken Tech won, 39-34, over Doane Academy in the first round of the Spartan Classic at Doane Academy in Burlington. Pennsauken Tech (6-1) opened with a 12-3 run but only led 21-17 at halftime. Samara Johnson pace Doane Academy (1-4) with 14...
Boys basketball: Caldwell takes the West Essex Tournament title in win over Verona
Ray Zamloot scored 22 points to lead the way for Caldwell as it defeated Verona 63-46 in the final of the West Essex Holiday Tournament at Caldwell University in Caldwell. Caldwell trailed 27-26 at the half, but outscored Verona 37-19 in the second half to take the title. Jack Harmon...
Jackson Memorial, Freehold Township reach final at WOBM Classic - Boys basketball
Keith Adame knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lift top-seeded Jackson Memorial to a 59-48 win over fourth-seeded Red Bank Catholic in the semifinals of the Gepp Bracket at the WOBM Classic in Toms River. Complete Box Score ». Jackson Memorial broke open a tight game in...
Ridge takes home Whitey Dukiet Classic title - Boys basketball recap
Bradley Feringa netted 17 points to propel Ridge to a 51-44 victory over Livingston in the championship round of the Whitey Dukiet Classic in Livingston. Nikola Borovicanin nearly earned a double-double, posting nine points and 10 rebounds for Ridge (4-1), who built a 32-20 lead at halftime on the heels of a 16-6 run in the second quarter. Livingston battled back in the third quarter to cut the lead back to six, but Ridge hung on for the victory.
Girls Basketball: Rachilla & Bice lead Hillsborough to John Molinelli Tournament title
Amy Rachilla notched 19 points and seven rebounds while Reghan Bice posted a double-double to lead Hillsborough past Pennington 68-54 in the finals of the John Molinelli Tournament in Lawrenceville. Bice finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds. A solid first half propelled Hillsborough (4-1) as it led 36-22 at...
Girls basketball: BelovED Charter outlasts Wallington for Palisades Park Tourney title
Kalis Bullock recorded 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and six steals to lead BelovED Charter to a victory over Wallington, 21-14, in the championship game of the Palisades Park Holiday Tournament. A’Blessin Robinson added seven points, eight rebounds and two blocks for BelovED Charter (3-2), which held a 12-8...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS football duo signs with universities
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School senior football players Saboor Karriem and Jarvis Jones signed letters of intent accepting football scholarships. Karriem, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound wide receiver, signed with the University of Illinois. Jones, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back, signed with the University of Connecticut. Karriem caught...
Wrestling: No. 12 Howell defeats Pascack Valley dual meet
Xavier Ortega achieved a pivotal pin at 126 pounds to lead Howell, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-31 win over Pascack Valley in Howell. Howell won three straight bouts early into that matchup at At 144 (JJ Machnik), 150 (Kieran Bruen) and 157 pounds (Gavin Merkel). Later in the matchup, Howell earned two more consecutive wins, one by decision at 175 (Russell Halvorsen) and technical fall at 190 pounds by DJ Henry over Julian Morris 22-9.
Shore Conference Boys Basketball Thursday Scoreboard, 12/29/22
Junior Owen Baker scored 14 points and senior Delani Hyde put up 12 points and five blocks to lead the Mariners over the Hawks. Sophomore Sherrod Nelson added 10 points for Toms River North. Senior Evan Weiner scored 14 points and sophomore Aidan Lunn scored all nine of his points...
Trenton Holiday Showcase: Pennington defeats Bordentown - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Russell tallied 14 points and five assists to lead Pennington to a 57-45 victory over Bordentown in round-robin play at the Trenton Holiday Showcase in Trenton. Dwayne “DJay” Snead posted 11 points and six rebounds for Pennington (6-7), who held a 34-28 lead at the end of the third quarter but proceeded to go on a 19-11 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Corey Miller was also a steady contributor, adding 10 points.
Girls basketball: Cherry Hill West defeats Highland in Pop Vernon Classic title game
Julia Lewis made three 3-pointers on the way to a team-high 12 points to lead Cherry Hill West to a victory over Highland, 45-29, in the championship game of the Pop Vernon Classic at Riverside. Molly Bovell added 10 points while Caroline Solomons chipped in nine points for Cherry Hill...
Monroe over Marlboro - Monroe Holiday Tournament - Final - Girls basketball
Avery Labaska and Hally Cottrell put in 12 points apiece as Monroe won, 51-47, over Marlboro in the final round of the Monroe Holiday Tournament. Monroe (4-1) played to a 23-23 tie at halftime and trailed entering the final period before going on a 16-10 run to seal the victory.
