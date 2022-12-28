Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formationRoger MarshBloomfield, NJ
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
A Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Location is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenStaten Island, NY
Brooklyn one-bedroom apartments as low as $770, and four-bedrooms as low as $1,157Beth TorresBrooklyn, NY
The First Legal Weed Dispensary In New York Will Start Selling Weed On ThursdayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Chatham over Hanover Park - Cougar Classic - Boys basketball recap
Nick Cutlip scored 17 points as Chatham defeated Hanover Park 67-35 in the Cougar Classic at Chatham High School. Chatham (5-2) jumped out to an early 21-14 lead after the first quarter and held a 35-20 lead at the half after a 14-6 run in the second quarter. Tim Platek...
New Providence over Cranford - Cougar Classic - Boys basketball recap
Corey Rust filled up the stat sheet, posting a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and four steals to lead New Providence as it defeated Cranford 59-46 in the Cougar Classic at Chatham High School. New Providence (5-1) held a 33-22 lead at the half after...
Boys basketball: Watchung Hills, North Hunterdon win at Warrior/Cougar Showcase
Tommy Mazurkiewicz scored a team-high 16 points to lead North Hunterdon to a victory over Princeton, 59-48, in the Warrior/Cougar Classic round-robin event at Montgomery. Ryan Gilhooly finished with 14 points and four assists while James DelSantro added 11 points and three assists for North Hunterdon (3-2), which led by three at halftime before expanding the lead with an 18-11 third quarter.
Girls Basketball: Demi Simpson leads Teaneck to West Orange Christmas Tournament crown
Demi Simpson had a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds to propel Teaneck past Lodi Immaculate 47-34 in the finals of the West Orange Christmas Tournament in West Orange. Teaneck (6-0) jumped out to a 12-4 lead in the first quarter before going into halftime up by seven. Teaneck...
Boys basketball: Warren Hills edges Roxbury in overtime in Newton Tournament final
Tommy Flaherty scored a game-high 22 points to lead Warren Hills to a narrow victory over Roxbury, 58-56, in overtime, in the championship game of the Newton Tournament. TJ Kachala made three 3-pointers on the way to 21 points while Jayden Aziz chipped in six points for Warren Hills (2-2), which held a 17-14 lead at halftime before both offenses came into form in the second half.
Mount Holiday Hoops Festival: Pope John, North Hunterdon earn convincing wins - Girls basketball recap
Double-double performances from Madison Miller and Addison Platt propelled Pope John to a dominant 66-30 victory over Mount St. Dominic in round-robin play at the Mount Holiday Hoops Festival in Caldwell. Both players tallied similar stat lines in this game. Miller tallied 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Platt recorded...
Boys basketball: Caldwell takes the West Essex Tournament title in win over Verona
Ray Zamloot scored 22 points to lead the way for Caldwell as it defeated Verona 63-46 in the final of the West Essex Holiday Tournament at Caldwell University in Caldwell. Caldwell trailed 27-26 at the half, but outscored Verona 37-19 in the second half to take the title. Jack Harmon...
Girls Basketball: Lenape Valley wins Hackettstown Holiday Tournament
Despite an 11-point performance from Hackettstown’s Rylie Grant, Lenape Valley secured a 35-34 overtime victory in the finals of the Hackettstown Holiday Tournament in Hackettstown. Angelene Mattingly added seven points for Hackettstown (4-1) while Kim Curcio had six. Lenape Valley improved to 2-3. Mountain Lakes 36, Roxbury 31. Despite...
Edison over Old Bridge - Woodbridge Holiday Classic - Girls basketball recap
Ghelsey Go posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds as Edison defeated Old Bridge 57-53 in the Woodbridge Holiday Classic in Woodbridge. Olivia Smart tallied a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double as well. Edison led 28-21 at the half and held on for the win despite being outscored 32-29 by...
Trenton Holiday Showcase: Pennington defeats Bordentown - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Russell tallied 14 points and five assists to lead Pennington to a 57-45 victory over Bordentown in round-robin play at the Trenton Holiday Showcase in Trenton. Dwayne “DJay” Snead posted 11 points and six rebounds for Pennington (6-7), who held a 34-28 lead at the end of the third quarter but proceeded to go on a 19-11 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Corey Miller was also a steady contributor, adding 10 points.
LeGrand Holiday Jubilee: Colonia, Westfield claim victories - Boys basketball recap
Aiden Derkack posted an all-around performance of 17 points, eight rebounds, and five steals to lead Colonia to a dominant 73-54 victory over Woodbridge in round-robin play of the LeGrand Holiday Jubilee at Colonia. Anthony Gooden recorded 15 points for Colonia (5-1), who used a massive 24-9 run to take...
Monroe over Marlboro - Monroe Holiday Tournament - Final - Girls basketball
Avery Labaska and Hally Cottrell put in 12 points apiece as Monroe won, 51-47, over Marlboro in the final round of the Monroe Holiday Tournament. Monroe (4-1) played to a 23-23 tie at halftime and trailed entering the final period before going on a 16-10 run to seal the victory.
Girls Basketball: Morristown-Beard champs of Joe Pepe Tournament
Morristown-Beard controlled the second half of play to defeat Dayton 57-46 in the championship game of the Joe Pepe Tournament, in Springfield. After trailing by a close three points at halftime, Morristown-Beard (3-3) went on to outscore Dayton (5-1) by a 31-17 margin in the second half to take command down the stretch.
Boys basketball: South River wins Titan Holiday Tournament
Jeremy Grospe knocked down 11 3-pointers on his way to 37 points to lead South River to an 88-44 victory over Keansburg and title during the Titan Holiday Tournament in Keansburg. South River (6-0) averaged 86 points over the previous two days during the tournament. The offense exploded for 36...
Ridge takes home Whitey Dukiet Classic title - Boys basketball recap
Bradley Feringa netted 17 points to propel Ridge to a 51-44 victory over Livingston in the championship round of the Whitey Dukiet Classic in Livingston. Nikola Borovicanin nearly earned a double-double, posting nine points and 10 rebounds for Ridge (4-1), who built a 32-20 lead at halftime on the heels of a 16-6 run in the second quarter. Livingston battled back in the third quarter to cut the lead back to six, but Ridge hung on for the victory.
Boys basketball: No. 9 Ramapo, Hackensack among Quad winners at Jingle Bells Jubilee finals
Peyton Seals made six 3-pointers and went six-for-six from the free throw line to lead Ramapo, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory over 12th-ranked Montclair Immaculate, 76-58, in the final round of the Jingle Bells Jubilee at Paterson Catholic Quad 3. Chris Cervino and Wyatt Eglinton...
East Brunswick, North Brunswick win - North Brunswick Tournament - Boys basketball
Matt Milkulka sank five 3-pointers in his 19 points as East Brunswick won, 60-52, over New Brunswick in the round robin North Brunswick Tournament. Mike Milkulka nailed three 3-pointers in his 18 points while Jake Sliwinski added 10 points for East Brunswick (1-5), which led 28-20 at halftime. Christopher Moronta...
Boys Basketball: St. Joseph (Mont.), Glen Rock win - St. Joseph Holiday Classic
Donovan McKoy scored 16 points for St. Joseph (Mont.) in its 61-49 win over Pascack Valley in the St. Joseph Holiday Classic Round Robin in Montvale. St. Joseph (6-1) jumped out to an eight-point lead at halftime before continuing its momentum in the second half as it outscored Pascack Valley 28-24. Justin Noelizaire added 14 points while Anthony Pacciarelli had 12.
Girls Basketball: Rachilla & Bice lead Hillsborough to John Molinelli Tournament title
Amy Rachilla notched 19 points and seven rebounds while Reghan Bice posted a double-double to lead Hillsborough past Pennington 68-54 in the finals of the John Molinelli Tournament in Lawrenceville. Bice finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds. A solid first half propelled Hillsborough (4-1) as it led 36-22 at...
Morristown-Beard defeats Hillsborough- Boys ice hockey recap
Peter Cross and Hollis Humphries tallied two goals a piece for Morristown Beard as it rallied in the third period to beat Hillsborough, 4-3. Hillsborough led 3-0 at the end of the second period before Morristown-Beard staged its dramatic rally. Robert Magnotta, Evan Jones, and Brady Silverman each had an...
NJ.com
NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0