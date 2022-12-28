ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, NJ

Boys basketball: Watchung Hills, North Hunterdon win at Warrior/Cougar Showcase

Tommy Mazurkiewicz scored a team-high 16 points to lead North Hunterdon to a victory over Princeton, 59-48, in the Warrior/Cougar Classic round-robin event at Montgomery. Ryan Gilhooly finished with 14 points and four assists while James DelSantro added 11 points and three assists for North Hunterdon (3-2), which led by three at halftime before expanding the lead with an 18-11 third quarter.
PRINCETON, NJ
Boys basketball: Warren Hills edges Roxbury in overtime in Newton Tournament final

Tommy Flaherty scored a game-high 22 points to lead Warren Hills to a narrow victory over Roxbury, 58-56, in overtime, in the championship game of the Newton Tournament. TJ Kachala made three 3-pointers on the way to 21 points while Jayden Aziz chipped in six points for Warren Hills (2-2), which held a 17-14 lead at halftime before both offenses came into form in the second half.
WARREN, NJ
Girls Basketball: Lenape Valley wins Hackettstown Holiday Tournament

Despite an 11-point performance from Hackettstown’s Rylie Grant, Lenape Valley secured a 35-34 overtime victory in the finals of the Hackettstown Holiday Tournament in Hackettstown. Angelene Mattingly added seven points for Hackettstown (4-1) while Kim Curcio had six. Lenape Valley improved to 2-3. Mountain Lakes 36, Roxbury 31. Despite...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Trenton Holiday Showcase: Pennington defeats Bordentown - Boys basketball recap

Brandon Russell tallied 14 points and five assists to lead Pennington to a 57-45 victory over Bordentown in round-robin play at the Trenton Holiday Showcase in Trenton. Dwayne “DJay” Snead posted 11 points and six rebounds for Pennington (6-7), who held a 34-28 lead at the end of the third quarter but proceeded to go on a 19-11 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Corey Miller was also a steady contributor, adding 10 points.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Girls Basketball: Morristown-Beard champs of Joe Pepe Tournament

Morristown-Beard controlled the second half of play to defeat Dayton 57-46 in the championship game of the Joe Pepe Tournament, in Springfield. After trailing by a close three points at halftime, Morristown-Beard (3-3) went on to outscore Dayton (5-1) by a 31-17 margin in the second half to take command down the stretch.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Boys basketball: South River wins Titan Holiday Tournament

Jeremy Grospe knocked down 11 3-pointers on his way to 37 points to lead South River to an 88-44 victory over Keansburg and title during the Titan Holiday Tournament in Keansburg. South River (6-0) averaged 86 points over the previous two days during the tournament. The offense exploded for 36...
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
Ridge takes home Whitey Dukiet Classic title - Boys basketball recap

Bradley Feringa netted 17 points to propel Ridge to a 51-44 victory over Livingston in the championship round of the Whitey Dukiet Classic in Livingston. Nikola Borovicanin nearly earned a double-double, posting nine points and 10 rebounds for Ridge (4-1), who built a 32-20 lead at halftime on the heels of a 16-6 run in the second quarter. Livingston battled back in the third quarter to cut the lead back to six, but Ridge hung on for the victory.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Boys Basketball: St. Joseph (Mont.), Glen Rock win - St. Joseph Holiday Classic

Donovan McKoy scored 16 points for St. Joseph (Mont.) in its 61-49 win over Pascack Valley in the St. Joseph Holiday Classic Round Robin in Montvale. St. Joseph (6-1) jumped out to an eight-point lead at halftime before continuing its momentum in the second half as it outscored Pascack Valley 28-24. Justin Noelizaire added 14 points while Anthony Pacciarelli had 12.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
