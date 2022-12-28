ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Lakes, NJ

Girls Basketball: Lenape Valley wins Hackettstown Holiday Tournament

Despite an 11-point performance from Hackettstown’s Rylie Grant, Lenape Valley secured a 35-34 overtime victory in the finals of the Hackettstown Holiday Tournament in Hackettstown. Angelene Mattingly added seven points for Hackettstown (4-1) while Kim Curcio had six. Lenape Valley improved to 2-3. Mountain Lakes 36, Roxbury 31. Despite...
Verona captures West Essex Holiday Classic title - Girls basketball recap

Emily Baumgard recorded 15 points to lead Verona to a narrow 37-32 victory in the West Essex Holiday Classic championship game at Caldwell University in Caldwell. All of Baumgard’s points came exclusively from beyond the arc, as the senior guard tallied five three-pointers in the game. Sabine Matta helped pace Verona’s offense with 12 points.
Kearny crowned champions of its own Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap

Jayden Figuereo dropped 15 points to lead Kearny to a 68-43 victory over Abundant Life in the Kearny Holiday Tournament championship game in Kearny. Kearny (4-2) got off to a hot start, building a 40-16 lead at halftime after outscoring Abundant Life 17-7 in the second quarter. Despite a closely contested second half, Kearny maintained its double-digit lead throughout the rest of the game.
Boys Ice Hockey: Cranford cruises to victory (PHOTOS)

Matteo Wilde scored three goals as Cranford cruised to a 10-0 victory over Kearny. After building a 2-0 lead in the first period, Cranford (2-2-1) scored five goals in the second to open it up. The Cougars had seven different players score a goal and three total three points. Evan...
Boys basketball: Watchung Hills, North Hunterdon win at Warrior/Cougar Showcase

Tommy Mazurkiewicz scored a team-high 16 points to lead North Hunterdon to a victory over Princeton, 59-48, in the Warrior/Cougar Classic round-robin event at Montgomery. Ryan Gilhooly finished with 14 points and four assists while James DelSantro added 11 points and three assists for North Hunterdon (3-2), which led by three at halftime before expanding the lead with an 18-11 third quarter.
Kinnelon over West Milford - Boys ice hockey recap

Anthony Pandiscia scored a goal to go along with three assists as Kinnelon defeated West Milford 6-1 at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Kinnelon (4-1-1) scored two goals in each period with West Milford’s only goal coming in the second. It outshot West Milford 41-30 in the game. Joey...
Trenton Holiday Showcase: Pennington defeats Bordentown - Boys basketball recap

Brandon Russell tallied 14 points and five assists to lead Pennington to a 57-45 victory over Bordentown in round-robin play at the Trenton Holiday Showcase in Trenton. Dwayne “DJay” Snead posted 11 points and six rebounds for Pennington (6-7), who held a 34-28 lead at the end of the third quarter but proceeded to go on a 19-11 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Corey Miller was also a steady contributor, adding 10 points.
