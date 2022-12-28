Read full article on original website
Girls Basketball: Lenape Valley wins Hackettstown Holiday Tournament
Despite an 11-point performance from Hackettstown’s Rylie Grant, Lenape Valley secured a 35-34 overtime victory in the finals of the Hackettstown Holiday Tournament in Hackettstown. Angelene Mattingly added seven points for Hackettstown (4-1) while Kim Curcio had six. Lenape Valley improved to 2-3. Mountain Lakes 36, Roxbury 31. Despite...
Boys basketball: No. 9 Ramapo, Hackensack among Quad winners at Jingle Bells Jubilee finals
Peyton Seals made six 3-pointers and went six-for-six from the free throw line to lead Ramapo, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory over 12th-ranked Montclair Immaculate, 76-58, in the final round of the Jingle Bells Jubilee at Paterson Catholic Quad 3. Chris Cervino and Wyatt Eglinton...
Verona captures West Essex Holiday Classic title - Girls basketball recap
Emily Baumgard recorded 15 points to lead Verona to a narrow 37-32 victory in the West Essex Holiday Classic championship game at Caldwell University in Caldwell. All of Baumgard’s points came exclusively from beyond the arc, as the senior guard tallied five three-pointers in the game. Sabine Matta helped pace Verona’s offense with 12 points.
Piscataway holds off Woodbridge - Woodbridge Holiday Classic - Girls basketball recap
Autumn John scored 22 points to lead the way for Piscataway as it defeated Woodbridge 48-42 in the Woodbridge Holiday Classic in Woodbridge. Makayla Williams also had 11 points. Piscataway (1-4) led 24-20 at the half after an 11-6 run in the second quarter and outscored Woodbridge 24-22 in the...
Girls Basketball: Holiday tournament results and links for Thursday, Dec. 29
No. 9 New Providence 43, No. 7 St. Rose 39 (OT) No. 9 New Providence 43, No. 7 St. Rose 39 (OT) No. 12 Immaculate Heart vs. Hudson Catholic at St. John Vianney, 3:45. No. 19 Shawnee vs. Mainland at Southern Regional, 3:45. Thursday, Dec. 29. Bergenfield Holiday Classic. Passaic...
Girls basketball: No. 20 Montville, Jefferson victorious at Morris/Passaic County Showcase
Montville, No. 20 in NJ.com’s Top 20, got 17 points from Jackie Cinella during a 63-33 win over Wayne Valley during the Morris County vs. Passaic County Holiday Showcase at Jefferson. Katie Gorski added 12 points and seven rebounds as Montville (6-0) wasted no time jumping out to a...
Monroe over Marlboro - Monroe Holiday Tournament - Final - Girls basketball
Avery Labaska and Hally Cottrell put in 12 points apiece as Monroe won, 51-47, over Marlboro in the final round of the Monroe Holiday Tournament. Monroe (4-1) played to a 23-23 tie at halftime and trailed entering the final period before going on a 16-10 run to seal the victory.
Iselin Kennedy Holiday Showcase: Iselin Kennedy, Freehold Borough dominate - Girls basketball recap
Sidney deVoogd exploded for 22 points and 11 rebounds to propel Iselin Kennedy to a dominant 50-20 victory over STEMCivics in round-robin play of Iselin Kennedy Holiday Showcase in Iselin. Paula Antunes added eight points for Iselin Kennedy (2-4), who stormed out to a 19-point halftime lead after a 14-2...
Kearny crowned champions of its own Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Figuereo dropped 15 points to lead Kearny to a 68-43 victory over Abundant Life in the Kearny Holiday Tournament championship game in Kearny. Kearny (4-2) got off to a hot start, building a 40-16 lead at halftime after outscoring Abundant Life 17-7 in the second quarter. Despite a closely contested second half, Kearny maintained its double-digit lead throughout the rest of the game.
Boys Ice Hockey: Cranford cruises to victory (PHOTOS)
Matteo Wilde scored three goals as Cranford cruised to a 10-0 victory over Kearny. After building a 2-0 lead in the first period, Cranford (2-2-1) scored five goals in the second to open it up. The Cougars had seven different players score a goal and three total three points. Evan...
Girls Basketball: Park Ridge, Morris Tech move on to Garfield Holiday Tournament finals
Allie Shenloogian scored 30 points to lead Park Ridge past Becton in the semifinals of the Garfield Holiday Tournament, in Garfield. Shenloogian added four steals, three rebounds, and two assists as she scored more than half of the points for Park Ridge (3-2). Park Ridge led 17-12 after one quarter...
Boys basketball: Watchung Hills, North Hunterdon win at Warrior/Cougar Showcase
Tommy Mazurkiewicz scored a team-high 16 points to lead North Hunterdon to a victory over Princeton, 59-48, in the Warrior/Cougar Classic round-robin event at Montgomery. Ryan Gilhooly finished with 14 points and four assists while James DelSantro added 11 points and three assists for North Hunterdon (3-2), which led by three at halftime before expanding the lead with an 18-11 third quarter.
Edison over Old Bridge - Woodbridge Holiday Classic - Girls basketball recap
Ghelsey Go posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds as Edison defeated Old Bridge 57-53 in the Woodbridge Holiday Classic in Woodbridge. Olivia Smart tallied a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double as well. Edison led 28-21 at the half and held on for the win despite being outscored 32-29 by...
Girls basketball: BelovED Charter outlasts Wallington for Palisades Park Tourney title
Kalis Bullock recorded 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and six steals to lead BelovED Charter to a victory over Wallington, 21-14, in the championship game of the Palisades Park Holiday Tournament. A’Blessin Robinson added seven points, eight rebounds and two blocks for BelovED Charter (3-2), which held a 12-8...
Ocean Twp. over Hopewell Valley (OT) - John Molinelli Tourney - Final - Boys basketball
Zayier Dean went five of six from the line in his game-high 22 points as Ocean Township won in overtime, 46-43, over Hopewell Valley in the final round of the John Molinelli Tournament at Hopewell Valley. Ocean Township (5-1) trailed 23-19 at halftime but knotted the score at 38-all at...
Girls basketball: Haddonfield, Haddon Township victorious at Haddonfield Holiday Showcase
Sara Wiedeman scored a game-high 13 points to lead Haddon Township to a 39-31 win over Rancocas Valley at the Haddonfield Holiday Showcase. Haddon Township (5-1) built a five-point lead at halftime and was able to extend further from here. Mady Maronski added nine points while Alli Kamulda and Kiersten Callahan scored seven each.
Kinnelon over West Milford - Boys ice hockey recap
Anthony Pandiscia scored a goal to go along with three assists as Kinnelon defeated West Milford 6-1 at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Kinnelon (4-1-1) scored two goals in each period with West Milford’s only goal coming in the second. It outshot West Milford 41-30 in the game. Joey...
Boys basketball: Caldwell takes the West Essex Tournament title in win over Verona
Ray Zamloot scored 22 points to lead the way for Caldwell as it defeated Verona 63-46 in the final of the West Essex Holiday Tournament at Caldwell University in Caldwell. Caldwell trailed 27-26 at the half, but outscored Verona 37-19 in the second half to take the title. Jack Harmon...
Girls Basketball: Demi Simpson leads Teaneck to West Orange Christmas Tournament crown
Demi Simpson had a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds to propel Teaneck past Lodi Immaculate 47-34 in the finals of the West Orange Christmas Tournament in West Orange. Teaneck (6-0) jumped out to a 12-4 lead in the first quarter before going into halftime up by seven. Teaneck...
Trenton Holiday Showcase: Pennington defeats Bordentown - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Russell tallied 14 points and five assists to lead Pennington to a 57-45 victory over Bordentown in round-robin play at the Trenton Holiday Showcase in Trenton. Dwayne “DJay” Snead posted 11 points and six rebounds for Pennington (6-7), who held a 34-28 lead at the end of the third quarter but proceeded to go on a 19-11 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Corey Miller was also a steady contributor, adding 10 points.
