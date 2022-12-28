Coquille’s girls basketball team won its second tournament in four days when the Red Devils beat host Creswell 56-36 in the Bulldogs’ tournament on Wednesday. Holli Vigue had 16 points, Taylor Kelner 13 and Trinidy Blanton eight in the win over Creswell. The Red Devils won their fifth game in a row against two close losses, to Bandon and Central Linn. They have two more preseason games before entering the...

COQUILLE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO