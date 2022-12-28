Read full article on original website
Lapwai, Shadle Park advance into boys final
One game went according to Hoyle. The other ... not so much. Today’s boys final of the Avista Holiday Tournament will have a first-time participant trying to knock off a team that has dominated the small-school class in the state of Idaho for the better part of the past two calendar years.
Early district showdown?
In what probably could be an early look at the Idaho Class 1A Division I district and possibly state championship game, the Prairie and Lapwai girls basketball teams advanced to today’s final in the Avista Holiday Tournament at the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College.
Oregon’s top girls basketball teams gather in Portland for ‘fun three days’ as Holiday Classic tips off
By Bob Lundeberg PORTLAND — It’s a special season for high school girls basketball in Oregon, and many of the state’s top players will be battling each other over the next three days in different gyms across Portland. The entire Oregon Class 6A top 10 and California powers La Jolla ...
Delayed North Mason wrestling tourney worth the wait
Mother Nature tried getting her grips on the Hawkins Memorial wrestling tournament, but couldn't keep the event at North Mason High School down on the mat. A total of 14 West Sound wrestlers claimed individual titles during the two-day high school competition, which began Tuesday with a junior varsity and girls tournament and concluded Wednesday with the boys tournament. Last week's wintry mix across Puget Sound forced organizers to delay the event, originally scheduled for Dec....
Coquille girls roll to win in Creswell tournament; Local Sports Round Up
Coquille’s girls basketball team won its second tournament in four days when the Red Devils beat host Creswell 56-36 in the Bulldogs’ tournament on Wednesday. Holli Vigue had 16 points, Taylor Kelner 13 and Trinidy Blanton eight in the win over Creswell. The Red Devils won their fifth game in a row against two close losses, to Bandon and Central Linn. They have two more preseason games before entering the...
Late-arriving Tahoma holds off Richland to win 'Top of Peak' title
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - In the end, the late-comers stole the show at the annual "Top of the Peak" holiday girls basketball tournament. Originally, fifth-ranked Tahoma was slated to be part of the field at the national "Cactus Jam" tournament in balmy Arizona. But at the last minute, the Bears' travel ...
