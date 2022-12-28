Read full article on original website
Girls Basketball: Holiday tournament results and links for Thursday, Dec. 29
No. 9 New Providence 43, No. 7 St. Rose 39 (OT) No. 9 New Providence 43, No. 7 St. Rose 39 (OT) No. 12 Immaculate Heart vs. Hudson Catholic at St. John Vianney, 3:45. No. 19 Shawnee vs. Mainland at Southern Regional, 3:45. Thursday, Dec. 29. Bergenfield Holiday Classic. Passaic...
New Providence over Cranford - Cougar Classic - Boys basketball recap
Corey Rust filled up the stat sheet, posting a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and four steals to lead New Providence as it defeated Cranford 59-46 in the Cougar Classic at Chatham High School. New Providence (5-1) held a 33-22 lead at the half after...
Boys basketball: No. 9 Ramapo, Hackensack among Quad winners at Jingle Bells Jubilee finals
Peyton Seals made six 3-pointers and went six-for-six from the free throw line to lead Ramapo, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory over 12th-ranked Montclair Immaculate, 76-58, in the final round of the Jingle Bells Jubilee at Paterson Catholic Quad 3. Chris Cervino and Wyatt Eglinton...
Trenton Holiday Showcase: Pennington defeats Bordentown - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Russell tallied 14 points and five assists to lead Pennington to a 57-45 victory over Bordentown in round-robin play at the Trenton Holiday Showcase in Trenton. Dwayne “DJay” Snead posted 11 points and six rebounds for Pennington (6-7), who held a 34-28 lead at the end of the third quarter but proceeded to go on a 19-11 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Corey Miller was also a steady contributor, adding 10 points.
Girls basketball: No. 20 Montville, Jefferson victorious at Morris/Passaic County Showcase
Montville, No. 20 in NJ.com’s Top 20, got 17 points from Jackie Cinella during a 63-33 win over Wayne Valley during the Morris County vs. Passaic County Holiday Showcase at Jefferson. Katie Gorski added 12 points and seven rebounds as Montville (6-0) wasted no time jumping out to a...
Verona captures West Essex Holiday Classic title - Girls basketball recap
Emily Baumgard recorded 15 points to lead Verona to a narrow 37-32 victory in the West Essex Holiday Classic championship game at Caldwell University in Caldwell. All of Baumgard’s points came exclusively from beyond the arc, as the senior guard tallied five three-pointers in the game. Sabine Matta helped pace Verona’s offense with 12 points.
Mount Holiday Hoops Festival: Pope John, North Hunterdon earn convincing wins - Girls basketball recap
Double-double performances from Madison Miller and Addison Platt propelled Pope John to a dominant 66-30 victory over Mount St. Dominic in round-robin play at the Mount Holiday Hoops Festival in Caldwell. Both players tallied similar stat lines in this game. Miller tallied 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Platt recorded...
Kearny crowned champions of its own Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Figuereo dropped 15 points to lead Kearny to a 68-43 victory over Abundant Life in the Kearny Holiday Tournament championship game in Kearny. Kearny (4-2) got off to a hot start, building a 40-16 lead at halftime after outscoring Abundant Life 17-7 in the second quarter. Despite a closely contested second half, Kearny maintained its double-digit lead throughout the rest of the game.
East Brunswick, North Brunswick win - North Brunswick Tournament - Boys basketball
Matt Milkulka sank five 3-pointers in his 19 points as East Brunswick won, 60-52, over New Brunswick in the round robin North Brunswick Tournament. Mike Milkulka nailed three 3-pointers in his 18 points while Jake Sliwinski added 10 points for East Brunswick (1-5), which led 28-20 at halftime. Christopher Moronta...
Monroe over Marlboro - Monroe Holiday Tournament - Final - Girls basketball
Avery Labaska and Hally Cottrell put in 12 points apiece as Monroe won, 51-47, over Marlboro in the final round of the Monroe Holiday Tournament. Monroe (4-1) played to a 23-23 tie at halftime and trailed entering the final period before going on a 16-10 run to seal the victory.
Shore/Middlesex Holiday Classic roundup: South River clinches championship - Girls basketball recap
Gianna Rodriguez posted a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds to lead South River to a 38-33 victory over Keansburg in the Shore/Middlesex Holiday Classic championship game in South River. South River (3-4) held a narrow 17-14 advantage at halftime in what was a close game throughout the entire...
Boys Ice Hockey: Cranford cruises to victory (PHOTOS)
Matteo Wilde scored three goals as Cranford cruised to a 10-0 victory over Kearny. After building a 2-0 lead in the first period, Cranford (2-2-1) scored five goals in the second to open it up. The Cougars had seven different players score a goal and three total three points. Evan...
Girls basketball: Camden Catholic and Our Lady of Mercy earn wins at Boardwalk Classic
Aaryn Battle netted 17 points to lead Camden Catholic to a 50-43 win over Conwell-Egan (PA) at the Boardwalk Classic in Wildwood. Camden Catholic (4-3) led 24-21 at the half. Aaryn Battle added on 17 points to the win. Cape May Tech 45, Oakcrest 20. Cape May Tech rolled to...
Pennsauken Tech over Doane Academy - Spartan Classic - 1st Round - Girls basketball
Xyaliyah Somers scored a game-high 20 points as Pennsauken Tech won, 39-34, over Doane Academy in the first round of the Spartan Classic at Doane Academy in Burlington. Pennsauken Tech (6-1) opened with a 12-3 run but only led 21-17 at halftime. Samara Johnson pace Doane Academy (1-4) with 14...
Wrestling: Holiday tournament results, recaps, photos & links for Wednesday, Dec. 28
Somerville 50, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 30 - Box Score. West Windsor-Plainsboro North 39, Marlboro 37 - Box Score. Manville 59, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 21 - Box Score. Lawrence 69, Bergenfield 12 - Box Score. GMC. Sayreville 46, New Providence 27 - Box Score. Manalapan 59, Sayreville 16 - Box Score.
Girls Basketball: Lenape Valley wins Hackettstown Holiday Tournament
Despite an 11-point performance from Hackettstown’s Rylie Grant, Lenape Valley secured a 35-34 overtime victory in the finals of the Hackettstown Holiday Tournament in Hackettstown. Angelene Mattingly added seven points for Hackettstown (4-1) while Kim Curcio had six. Lenape Valley improved to 2-3. Mountain Lakes 36, Roxbury 31. Despite...
Girls basketball: Manchester Twp., TR East among winners at WOBM Classic consolation
Emma Wagner made three 3-pointers on the way to 24 points, four assists and seven steals to lead Toms River South to a narrow victory over Lacey, 46-44, in the final round of the consolation bracket of the WOBM Classic at Toms River North. Meaghan Weatherstone tallied 10 points and...
Ridge takes home Whitey Dukiet Classic title - Boys basketball recap
Bradley Feringa netted 17 points to propel Ridge to a 51-44 victory over Livingston in the championship round of the Whitey Dukiet Classic in Livingston. Nikola Borovicanin nearly earned a double-double, posting nine points and 10 rebounds for Ridge (4-1), who built a 32-20 lead at halftime on the heels of a 16-6 run in the second quarter. Livingston battled back in the third quarter to cut the lead back to six, but Ridge hung on for the victory.
Boys basketball: Audubon victorious during Audubon Tournament
A’zon Young totaled 15 points and eight assists for Audubon as it was victorious 49-39 over Haddon Township in the final game of the Audubon Tournament on its home floor. Audubon (4-2) held a slim one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter before extending. It outscored Haddon Township 17-8 in the final period.
Girls basketball: Manchester Twp.’s Quigley joins 1,000-point club with career-high 47
Devyn Quigley had the performance of the day, going 11-for-11 from the free throw line on the way to a career-high 47 points and 17 rebounds to lead Manchester Township to a win over Point Pleasant Boro, 64-58, in the final round of the consolation bracket of the WOBM Classic at RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River.
