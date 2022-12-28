Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako led Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the. NJ.com Top 20, to its first win of the season, finishing with 20 points and eight rebounds in a 54-46 win over The Patrick School at Rutgers. It was the first game in New Jersey for Mgbako since transferring from Gill St. Bernard’s.

ROSELLE, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO