Girls Basketball: Holiday tournament results, recaps and links for Tuesday, Dec. 27
No. 1 St. John Vianney vs. No. 9 New Providence, 3:45. No. 3 Morris Catholic vs. Cary (NC) at Cary Academy (NC), 4. No. 5 Sparta vs. Camden Catholic at Wildwood Convention Center, 5:45. No. 16 Chatham vs. Cranford, 6.
No. 1 Roselle Catholic boys basketball picks up 1st win, beats Patrick School (PHOTOS)
Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako led Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the. NJ.com Top 20, to its first win of the season, finishing with 20 points and eight rebounds in a 54-46 win over The Patrick School at Rutgers. It was the first game in New Jersey for Mgbako since transferring from Gill St. Bernard’s.
Girls Basketball: Park Ridge, Morris Tech move on to Garfield Holiday Tournament finals
Allie Shenloogian scored 30 points to lead Park Ridge past Becton in the semifinals of the Garfield Holiday Tournament, in Garfield. Shenloogian added four steals, three rebounds, and two assists as she scored more than half of the points for Park Ridge (3-2). Park Ridge led 17-12 after one quarter...
Boys Basketball: Camden Catholic, Cinnaminson picks up second wins in Butch McLean Tournament
Camden Catholic got double figure scoring contributions from three different players in a 62-56 victory over Rancocas Valley at the Butch McLean Memorial Tournament, in Haddon Heights. Tobe Nwobu (23 points), Braelen Crump (14 points), and Mel Jones (11 points) led Camden Catholic (5-1) on offense. The Irish led by...
Boys basketball: TR North, Manchester Twp advance at WOBM Classic Gepp consolation semis
Sherrod Nelson scored a game-high 18 points to lead third-seeded Toms River North to a victory over seventh-seeded Donovan Catholic, 54-43, in the semifinals of the consolation round of the Gepp bracket at the WOBM Classic at RWJBarnabas Health Arena. Delani Hyde added 15 points while Jeremiah Pruitt chipped in...
Boys basketball: Paramus Cath., Saddle River Day advance to final at Paterson Charter Tourney
Senior guard Niko Gomez hit a buzzer-beating bank shot to give Paramus Catholic the last-second victory over Paterson Charter, 56-55, in the semifinal round of the Paterson Charter Tournament. Paramus Catholic (4-2) will face Saddle River Day in the championship game on Friday at 6 p.m. while Paterson Charter (4-1)...
Girls basketball: Perth Amboy Magnet tops Woodbridge Magnet - MCMS Tournament
Jalena Santiago scored 17 points to lead the way for Perth Amboy Magnet as it defeated Woodbridge Magnet 42-16 in the consolation game of the MCMS Holiday Tournament at East Brunswick Magnet School. Perth Amboy Magnet (4-1) held an 18-6 lead at the half and outscored Woodbridge Magnet 24-10 in...
Wall defeats Point Pleasant Boro in first round of WOBM Classic - girls basketball
Shayne Eldridge scored a team-high 22 points to lead third-seeded Wall to a victory over sixth-seeded Point Pleasant Boro, 56-48, in the opening round of the Kathy Snyder Bracket at the WOBM Classic at Toms River North. Katherine Henn led all scorers with 18 points for Point Pleasant Boro (1-3),...
Boys Basketball: Ben Spitzer’s buzzer-beater crowns Hillsborough in Prep Holiday Tournament
Ben Spitzer finished with eight points but none were more important than his final two. With time expiring, he hit a floater to give Hillsborough a 43-41 win over Oratory in the finals of the Prep Holiday Tournament in Summit. Despite Oratory (4-2) jumping out to a 16-8 lead in...
Shore defeats Calvary Christian - Blue Devil Holiday Tournament - Girls basketball recap
Reese Fiore posted 14 points, five rebounds and six steals to lead Shore as it defeated Calvary Christian 59-22 in the first round of the Nancy Williams Bracket in the Blue Devil Holiday Tournament at Shore Regional High School in West Long Branch. Shore (3-1) jumped out to an early...
Girls basketball: North Hunterdon downs Mount St. Dominic in Mount Holiday Hoops Festival
Emma Miller scored 14 points to lead North Hunterdon to a 50-34 win over Mount St. Dominic in the Mount Holiday Hoops Festival in Caldwell. The Lions (3-3) led 30-11 at the half. Taylor Joshi added on 12 points to the win. Mia Barone scored 14 points for MSD (1-5).
Boys basketball: Camden Tech tops Salem Tech - Atlantic Tech Holiday Tournament
Salvatore Algeri scored 22 points to lead the way for Camden Tech as it defeated Salem Tech 63-41 in the consolation game of Atlantic Tech Holiday Tournament at Atlantic Tech High School in Mays Landing. Camden Tech (1-4) jumped out to an early 18-7 lead at the end of the...
Boys basketball: Clearview wins consolation game at Haddons Showcase
Kaprice Stewart scored a game-high 14 points as Clearview won the consolation game at the Haddons Showcase 50-36 over Palmyra in Haddonfield. Clearview (2-3) built a 29-16 lead heading into halftime and was able to remain consistent over the course of the second half. Daulton Phalines added 13 points, while...
Butch McLean Memorial: Rancocas Valley, Camden Catholic earn big wins - Boys basketball
Jack Orendac netted a game-high 19 points to propel Rancocas Valley to a commanding 58-28 victory over Florence in the opening round of the Butch McLean Memorial Tournament in Haddon Heights. Montre Wilson recorded 18 points for Rancocas Valley (3-2), who held a narrow 20-16 lead over Florence at halftime....
Boys basketball: Caldwell takes the West Essex Tournament title in win over Verona
Ray Zamloot scored 22 points to lead the way for Caldwell as it defeated Verona 63-46 in the final of the West Essex Holiday Tournament at Caldwell University in Caldwell. Caldwell trailed 27-26 at the half, but outscored Verona 37-19 in the second half to take the title. Jack Harmon...
Boys Basketball: Mendham, Delbarton win - J.P. Flynn Memorial Tournament - Semifinal round
Luca Cresti scored 15 points to lead Mendham past Wayne Valley 52-41 in the semifinals of the J.P. Flynn Memorial Tournament in Mendham. Trailing 10-8 at the end of the first quarter, Mendham (3-2) turned things around in the second and took a nine-point lead into halftime. Mendham continued its momentum in the second half outscoring Wayne Valley 26-24.
No. 19 Shawnee wins Score at the Shore tournament - Girls basketball
Avery Kessler sank three 3-pointers in her game-high 18 points as Shawnee, No. 19 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 43-31, over Mainland in the final round of the Score at the Shore tournament at Southern in Manahawkin. Kessler added six rebounds, four assists and two steals for Shawnee (7-1),...
WOBM Classic, Snyder bracket, semifinals: Rumson-Fair Haven, Ewing win - girls basketball
Julia Corsentino led all scorers with 19 points to lead second-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven to a 60-38 win over third-seeded Wall in the semifinal round of the Snyder Bracket for the WOBM Classic in Toms River. Raquel Guidetti netted 13 points while Dylan Cahill chipped in with nine for Rumson-Fair Haven...
New Providence over Cranford - Cougar Classic - Boys basketball recap
Corey Rust filled up the stat sheet, posting a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and four steals to lead New Providence as it defeated Cranford 59-46 in the Cougar Classic at Chatham High School. New Providence (5-1) held a 33-22 lead at the half after...
Boardwalk Classic: Wildwood takes home Bernie McCracken Memorial title - Boys basketball recap
Jordan Fusik and Alex Daniel each scored 13 points to lead Wildwood to a dominant 61-31 victory over MaST Charter (PA) in the Bernie McCracken Memorial Tournament championship game at the Boardwalk Classic in Wildwood. Wildwood (5-0) took control of the game early on, going on an 18-6 first-quarter run...
