Girls Basketball: Holiday tournament results and links for Thursday, Dec. 29
No. 9 New Providence 43, No. 7 St. Rose 39 (OT) No. 9 New Providence 43, No. 7 St. Rose 39 (OT) No. 12 Immaculate Heart vs. Hudson Catholic at St. John Vianney, 3:45. No. 19 Shawnee vs. Mainland at Southern Regional, 3:45. Thursday, Dec. 29. Bergenfield Holiday Classic. Passaic...
Boys basketball: No. 9 Ramapo, Hackensack among Quad winners at Jingle Bells Jubilee finals
Peyton Seals made six 3-pointers and went six-for-six from the free throw line to lead Ramapo, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory over 12th-ranked Montclair Immaculate, 76-58, in the final round of the Jingle Bells Jubilee at Paterson Catholic Quad 3. Chris Cervino and Wyatt Eglinton...
Iselin Kennedy Holiday Showcase: Iselin Kennedy, Freehold Borough dominate - Girls basketball recap
Sidney deVoogd exploded for 22 points and 11 rebounds to propel Iselin Kennedy to a dominant 50-20 victory over STEMCivics in round-robin play of Iselin Kennedy Holiday Showcase in Iselin. Paula Antunes added eight points for Iselin Kennedy (2-4), who stormed out to a 19-point halftime lead after a 14-2...
Kearny crowned champions of its own Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Figuereo dropped 15 points to lead Kearny to a 68-43 victory over Abundant Life in the Kearny Holiday Tournament championship game in Kearny. Kearny (4-2) got off to a hot start, building a 40-16 lead at halftime after outscoring Abundant Life 17-7 in the second quarter. Despite a closely contested second half, Kearny maintained its double-digit lead throughout the rest of the game.
Piscataway holds off Woodbridge - Woodbridge Holiday Classic - Girls basketball recap
Autumn John scored 22 points to lead the way for Piscataway as it defeated Woodbridge 48-42 in the Woodbridge Holiday Classic in Woodbridge. Makayla Williams also had 11 points. Piscataway (1-4) led 24-20 at the half after an 11-6 run in the second quarter and outscored Woodbridge 24-22 in the...
Edison over Old Bridge - Woodbridge Holiday Classic - Girls basketball recap
Ghelsey Go posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds as Edison defeated Old Bridge 57-53 in the Woodbridge Holiday Classic in Woodbridge. Olivia Smart tallied a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double as well. Edison led 28-21 at the half and held on for the win despite being outscored 32-29 by...
Kinnelon over West Milford - Boys ice hockey recap
Anthony Pandiscia scored a goal to go along with three assists as Kinnelon defeated West Milford 6-1 at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Kinnelon (4-1-1) scored two goals in each period with West Milford’s only goal coming in the second. It outshot West Milford 41-30 in the game. Joey...
Girls Basketball: Park Ridge, Morris Tech move on to Garfield Holiday Tournament finals
Allie Shenloogian scored 30 points to lead Park Ridge past Becton in the semifinals of the Garfield Holiday Tournament, in Garfield. Shenloogian added four steals, three rebounds, and two assists as she scored more than half of the points for Park Ridge (3-2). Park Ridge led 17-12 after one quarter...
Mount Holiday Hoops Festival: Pope John, North Hunterdon earn convincing wins - Girls basketball recap
Double-double performances from Madison Miller and Addison Platt propelled Pope John to a dominant 66-30 victory over Mount St. Dominic in round-robin play at the Mount Holiday Hoops Festival in Caldwell. Both players tallied similar stat lines in this game. Miller tallied 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Platt recorded...
Boys Ice Hockey: Cranford cruises to victory (PHOTOS)
Matteo Wilde scored three goals as Cranford cruised to a 10-0 victory over Kearny. After building a 2-0 lead in the first period, Cranford (2-2-1) scored five goals in the second to open it up. The Cougars had seven different players score a goal and three total three points. Evan...
Girls basketball: No. 20 Montville, Jefferson victorious at Morris/Passaic County Showcase
Montville, No. 20 in NJ.com’s Top 20, got 17 points from Jackie Cinella during a 63-33 win over Wayne Valley during the Morris County vs. Passaic County Holiday Showcase at Jefferson. Katie Gorski added 12 points and seven rebounds as Montville (6-0) wasted no time jumping out to a...
Girls basketball: BelovED Charter outlasts Wallington for Palisades Park Tourney title
Kalis Bullock recorded 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and six steals to lead BelovED Charter to a victory over Wallington, 21-14, in the championship game of the Palisades Park Holiday Tournament. A’Blessin Robinson added seven points, eight rebounds and two blocks for BelovED Charter (3-2), which held a 12-8...
No. 13 Pope John upends No. 10 Ramapo - Ice Vault Classic - Boys ice hockey
Declan Murphy notched the game-winner in the third period as Pope John, No. 13 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 7-4, over No. 10 Ramapo at the Ice Vault Classic in Wayne. Jack Kelmer staked Pope John (4-3) to a 2-0 advantage in the first period and it was back and forth in the second period before Murphy scored with 9:24 to play.
Emerson Boro over Wallington - Emerson Cavo Classic - Final - Boys basketball
Jeremy Lachman led with 19 points as Emerson Boro won, 68-33, over Wallington in the final round of the Emerson Cavo Classic. Jaydis Smith and Michael Dillon notched 12 points apiece for Emerson Boro (5-1), which opened with a 28-13 run and kept the pressure up. Wallington is now 2-4.
Pennsauken Tech over Doane Academy - Spartan Classic - 1st Round - Girls basketball
Xyaliyah Somers scored a game-high 20 points as Pennsauken Tech won, 39-34, over Doane Academy in the first round of the Spartan Classic at Doane Academy in Burlington. Pennsauken Tech (6-1) opened with a 12-3 run but only led 21-17 at halftime. Samara Johnson pace Doane Academy (1-4) with 14...
Monroe over Marlboro - Monroe Holiday Tournament - Final - Girls basketball
Avery Labaska and Hally Cottrell put in 12 points apiece as Monroe won, 51-47, over Marlboro in the final round of the Monroe Holiday Tournament. Monroe (4-1) played to a 23-23 tie at halftime and trailed entering the final period before going on a 16-10 run to seal the victory.
Boys Ice Hockey: Kopff’s hat trick leads Ridgewood past Clifton-Cedar Grove-Passaic Valley
Carson Kopff notched a hat trick to lead Ridgewood past Clifton-Cedar Grove-Passaic Valley, at the Ice House in Hackensack. Kopff’s hat trick came in two periods as the senior scored early into the second period, then early into the third and later in the third to close the game out.
Trenton Holiday Showcase: Pennington defeats Bordentown - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Russell tallied 14 points and five assists to lead Pennington to a 57-45 victory over Bordentown in round-robin play at the Trenton Holiday Showcase in Trenton. Dwayne “DJay” Snead posted 11 points and six rebounds for Pennington (6-7), who held a 34-28 lead at the end of the third quarter but proceeded to go on a 19-11 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Corey Miller was also a steady contributor, adding 10 points.
Boys basketball: Caldwell takes the West Essex Tournament title in win over Verona
Ray Zamloot scored 22 points to lead the way for Caldwell as it defeated Verona 63-46 in the final of the West Essex Holiday Tournament at Caldwell University in Caldwell. Caldwell trailed 27-26 at the half, but outscored Verona 37-19 in the second half to take the title. Jack Harmon...
Girls Basketball: Demi Simpson leads Teaneck to West Orange Christmas Tournament crown
Demi Simpson had a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds to propel Teaneck past Lodi Immaculate 47-34 in the finals of the West Orange Christmas Tournament in West Orange. Teaneck (6-0) jumped out to a 12-4 lead in the first quarter before going into halftime up by seven. Teaneck...
