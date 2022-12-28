Declan Murphy notched the game-winner in the third period as Pope John, No. 13 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 7-4, over No. 10 Ramapo at the Ice Vault Classic in Wayne. Jack Kelmer staked Pope John (4-3) to a 2-0 advantage in the first period and it was back and forth in the second period before Murphy scored with 9:24 to play.

WAYNE, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO