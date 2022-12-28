Read full article on original website
Trenton Holiday Showcase: Pennington defeats Bordentown - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Russell tallied 14 points and five assists to lead Pennington to a 57-45 victory over Bordentown in round-robin play at the Trenton Holiday Showcase in Trenton. Dwayne “DJay” Snead posted 11 points and six rebounds for Pennington (6-7), who held a 34-28 lead at the end of the third quarter but proceeded to go on a 19-11 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Corey Miller was also a steady contributor, adding 10 points.
Ridge Holiday Invitational recap - Bayonne wins final - girls basketball
Janaya Meyers finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals as Bayonne won the Ridge Holiday Invitational over Randolph 49-38 in Ridge. McKenzie Neal added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists while Ailanni Dasher had eight points, four assists and three steals for Bayonne (7-0). Giselle Davis tallied six points, three rebounds and three assists.
Chatham over Hanover Park - Cougar Classic - Boys basketball recap
Nick Cutlip scored 17 points as Chatham defeated Hanover Park 67-35 in the Cougar Classic at Chatham High School. Chatham (5-2) jumped out to an early 21-14 lead after the first quarter and held a 35-20 lead at the half after a 14-6 run in the second quarter. Tim Platek...
No. 2 Morris Catholic wins Wonderland title at John Wall Classic - Girls basketball
Mya Pauldo led with 20 points while Alexis Rosenfeld added 12 points and 10 rebounds as unbeaten Morris Catholic, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 64-44, over Purcell Marian (OH) in the championship game of the John Wall Invitational Wonderland Bracket at Cary Academy in Raleigh, N.C. Daniella...
New Providence over Cranford - Cougar Classic - Boys basketball recap
Corey Rust filled up the stat sheet, posting a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and four steals to lead New Providence as it defeated Cranford 59-46 in the Cougar Classic at Chatham High School. New Providence (5-1) held a 33-22 lead at the half after...
No. 1 Roselle Catholic boys basketball picks up 1st win, beats Patrick School (PHOTOS)
Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako led Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the. NJ.com Top 20, to its first win of the season, finishing with 20 points and eight rebounds in a 54-46 win over The Patrick School at Rutgers. It was the first game in New Jersey for Mgbako since transferring from Gill St. Bernard’s.
No. 18 University wins Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament title in dominant fashion - Girls basketball recap
Morgan Marshall netted 18 points to propel University, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a resounding 64-46 victory over Newark Central in the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament championship game in Newark. University (4-2) took a commanding 32-12 lead at halftime on the heels of an 18-8 run...
Passaic Valley Tournament recap - Passaic Valley wins final - boys basketball
McNair fell to 2-3. Hasbrouck Heights 47, Pompton Lakes 30, consolation game. Anthony Peterson finished with 18 points to pace Hasbrouck Heights to a 47-30 win over Pompton Lakes in the consolation game at the Passaic Valley Tournament. Evan Werner and Caden DeRosa each came up with 12 points for...
LeGrand Holiday Jubilee: Westfield, Colonia take home victories - Boys basketball recap
Theo Sica posted 26 points to lead Westfield to a 62-49 victory over Woodbridge in round-robin play of the LeGrand Holiday Jubilee in Colonia. Shane Sheehan and Tyshawn Pearson each contributed eight points for Westfield (4-3), who battled from an early first-quarter deficit to take a 32-23 lead after going on a 24-12 run in the second quarter. The second half proved to be more tightly contested, with Westfield outscoring Woodbridge 30-26 to maintain its lead.
Boardwalk Classic recap - Ocean City, Our Lady of Mercy win - girls basketball
Madelyn Adamson had 16 points and three rebounds while Avery Jackson added 13 points to help pace Ocean City to a 47-30 win over Timber Creek in the Tom Williams Showcase of the Boardwalk Classic at the Wildwood Convention Center. Ayanna Morton tallied six points and eight rebounds and McKenna...
Boys basketball: No. 9 Ramapo, Hackensack among Quad winners at Jingle Bells Jubilee finals
Peyton Seals made six 3-pointers and went six-for-six from the free throw line to lead Ramapo, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory over 12th-ranked Montclair Immaculate, 76-58, in the final round of the Jingle Bells Jubilee at Paterson Catholic Quad 3. Chris Cervino and Wyatt Eglinton...
Hot start propels Robbinsville-Allentown over Marlboro-Holmdel - Boys ice hockey recap
Charlie Luizza posted a dominant performance, tallying a hat trick and three assists to lead Robbinsville-Allentown to a 8-3 victory over Marlboro-Holmdel at Howell Arena in Farmingdale. Zach Duggan also posted a hat trick and added an assist for Robbinsville-Allentown, who took a commanding 6-1 lead in the second period...
No. 2 Camden wins title at John Wall Holiday Invitational - Boys basketball recap
D.J. Wagner scored 22 points and made four 3-pointers as Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Northwood (NC), 60-36, in the title game of the John Wall Holiday Invitational - Coby White Bracket in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Kentucky-bound Wagner, who also had five rebounds and three...
Bergenfield Holiday Classic: Cliffside Park, Passaic Valley take home victories - Girls basketball recap
Sophia Toro posted 11 points to lead Cliffside Park to a 33-30 victory over Passaic Valley in round-robin play of the Bergenfield Holiday Classic in Bergenfield. Veronica Correa added nine points for Cliffside Park (1-6), who was down 26-21 at the end of the third quarter but a 12-5 run in the final period propelled them to victory.
Lodi falls to Warwick (NY) - Route 23 Holiday Classic - Final - Boys basketball
Ermal Kuci was three of four from the line and sank three 3-pointers in his game-high 16 points for Lodi but Warwick (NY) prevailed, 53-43, in the final round of the Route 23 Holiday Classic at Lakeland. Lodi (5-2) trailed 34-16 at halftime and could not overcome Warwick’s offensive onslaught...
Girls basketball: Old Tappan takes first at Joe Poli Classic
Old Tappan took a 45-34 victory over Secaucus in the championship game of the Joe Poli Classic at Pascack Valley in Hillsdale. The Golden Knights earned their first title win at the Joe Polic Classic since 2015. The win also kept the Golden Knights unbeaten at 7-0. River Dell 47,...
No. 5 Rutgers Prep falls short - Pete and Jameer Nelson Classic - Boys basketball
Jadin Collins led his team with 14 points and six boards but Rutgers Prep, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, could not overcome a slow start as Cardinal O’Hara (PA) prevailed, 73-53, in the Pete and Jameer Nelson Play-By-Play Classic at Widener University in Chester, PA. Franklin Jones...
Boys basketball: Cliffside Park wins Red Raider Tournament final
Cliffside Park took a 74-27 win over Bergen Charter to take first place at the Red Raider Tournament, at Cliffside Park. Cliffside Park led 23-6 by the end of the opening quarter. The win improved Cliffside Park’s season record to 2-4, while Bergen Charter fell to 2-4 on the season....
Nottingham tops Pitman for Pitman Classic title - Boys basketball
Joe Lemly led a balanced scoring attack with 16 points as Nottingham captured the Pitman Classic title with a 61-49 win over Pitman in the championship game. Jacob Dormevil added 14 points and Jordan Raba hit three 3-pointers on his way to 13 points for Nottingham, which took command with an 18-6 run in the second quarter and went on to improve to 4-2.
Boys Basketball: Camden Catholic, Cinnaminson picks up second wins in Butch McLean Tournament
Camden Catholic got double figure scoring contributions from three different players in a 62-56 victory over Rancocas Valley at the Butch McLean Memorial Tournament, in Haddon Heights. Tobe Nwobu (23 points), Braelen Crump (14 points), and Mel Jones (11 points) led Camden Catholic (5-1) on offense. The Irish led by...
