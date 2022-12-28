Read full article on original website
Related
10 Bands Whose Drummer Is the Only Original Member Left
Believe it or not, there are several bands in rock and metal whose drummer is the only remaining original member of the band. Sure, it doesn't occur too often in the rock world, but it does happen. And truth be told, it takes a very determined drummer to keep a band going all by themselves. It's not quite the same as guitarists who are the only original band member or bassists who are the only original band member.
Behind the Band Name: Genesis
British singer, songwriter and producer Jonathan King, who had a 1965 hit with “Everyone’s Gone to the Moon,” came up with the band name Genesis for a group of students from his alma mater. King attended the Charterhouse boarding school in Surrey, England, and graduated several years before some of the band’s founding members.
Maxi Jazz, Singer and Founding Member of UK Dance Group Faithless, Dies at 65
Maxi Jazz, the singer and multi-instrumentalist best known for his work with the electronic band Faithless, has died, The Guardian and Rolling Stone report. Members of Faithless also confirmed the news on social media earlier today (December 24). “We are heartbroken to share that Maxi died peacefully in his sleep last night,” Faithless keyboardist Sister Bliss tweeted. Maxi Jazz was 65 years old.
musictimes.com
Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction
Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
The Specials lead singer Terry Hall dies aged 63
Terry Hall, lead singer of The Specials, has died at the age of 63, the band has announced.The singer-songwriter rose to fame as part of the band, who were pioneers of the ska scene in the UK.A statement released the band’s official Twitter account on Monday said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.“Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music...
dancehallmag.com
Shaggy Says He Was Honored To Perform ‘Mother And Child Reunion’ With Jimmy Cliff At Paul Simon GRAMMY Tribute
Dancehall megastar Shaggy says he was honored to perform the Reggae hit song Mother and Child Reunion alongside Jamaican icon Jimmy Cliff at the Recording Academy’s special tribute concert, held in honor of 16-time GRAMMY winner Paul Simon, earlier this year. The concert, dubbed Homeward Bound: A GRAMMY Salute...
webisjericho.com
Courtney Love Makes Surprising Allegation Against Kurt Cobain
Former Hole singer and actress Courtney Love recently appeared on the WTF podcast with Marc Maron. During a wide-ranging and lengthy interview, Love revealed she had written a song for her late husband, legendary Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, called “Justice for Kurt.”. The 58-year-old Love would go on to...
Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song
Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
The Best Hard Rock Album of Each Year Since 1970
Rock 'n' roll is a wide ranging term that has seen many different evolutions over the years, but by the time 1970 came around you could start to see acts that weren't just content with the catchy ditties that populated radio in the '50s and early '60s. A harder sound had emerged and its there we find our focus for this list, recounting the Best Hard Rock Album of Each Year Since 1970.
Behind the History and the Meaning of the Band Name: the Bee Gees
Many people during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic found themselves looking for something—anything—to watch during the ensuing lockdown. Any show or movie would do to distract them from the world seemingly crumbling outside their door. But when many stumbled upon the 2020 HBO musical documentary about the Bee Gees,...
guitar.com
Watch: Dave Grohl and Jack Black performing Rush’s The Spirit of Radio
New footage has been released of Dave Grohl and Jack Black taking to the stage to perform a cover of Rush’s The Spirit of Radio. The live cover was part of Greg Kurstin and Dave Grohl’s 2022 Hanukkah Sessions – an annual event designed to celebrate the music of Jewish artists over eight days.
The Reclusive Folk Singer Behind Nilsson's 'Everybody's Talkin''
The 1969 film Midnight Cowboy helped make its theme, “Everybody’s Talkin’,” the signature song of Harry Nilsson. “Everybody’s Talkin’” was a Top 10 single and Grammy winner for Nilsson and has been covered more than 100 times. But Nilsson’s version was also a cover; “Everybody’s Talkin’” was written and performed by folk singer Fred Neil in 1966.
Bella Thorne dons red and white dress while celebrating Christmas with her boyfriend and family in London
Bella Thorne got into the Christmas spirit by donning a puff-sleeved red-and-white dress in an Instagram slideshow she captioned: 'I'm coming for [your] throne Mrs. Claus!'. The 25-year-old former child star - who boasts 52.9M social media followers - paired her plunging silk-and-lace gown with purple sparkly Fendi platform heels. Bella (born Anabella) was already "obsessed" with her brand new diamond bracelet, which she showed off via Instastory.
Bruce Dickinson Reveals Onstage Mistake That Became a Regular Part of Iron Maiden’s Show
Iron Maiden have one of the more dynamic and theatric live shows in rock, providing audiences with a visual spectacular to go along with their hard rocking classics. But not everything always goes off without a hitch, and in fact one onstage gaffe led to an idea that's become a permanent part of their show.
10 Times Country Stars Made An Appearance On ‘King Of The Hill’ Featuring Willie Nelson, Kid Rock & More
I’ll go ahead and confess it, I’m a big time King of the Hill guy. I know, I know, you’re either attached to the show immediately, it’s an acquired taste, or you just can’t stand it (Basically how any TV show works), but for some reason, it’s next level comedy and I’ll die on that hill.
Country Singer Zach Bryan Calls out Ticketmaster With New Album, ‘All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster’
With his new live album 'All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster,' country singer Zach Bryan took the opportunity to call out high concert ticket prices.
Sabaton Singer Joakim Broden Explains How Bands Are Losing Money on Sold Out Shows
The touring/live music situation isn't all that great right now. At the same time that fans are paying record prices for concert tickets, countless bands are also losing money on the road and Sabaton singer Joakim Broden explains how and why this is happening, despite sold out shows. Recently, underground...
Lainey Wilson Covers Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Releases Fresh Take On Her Song “Middle Finger”
Lainey Wilson isn’t done just yet… With 2023 just days away, she dropped two new singles (which are only available on Spotify at the moment), the first being a super cool and funky cover of Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” in addition to a refreshed version of her 2018 original song “Middle Finger.” “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” was written by Rick Derringer, and first recorded in Johnny Winter in 1970 with his band Johnny Winter And, of which […] The post Lainey Wilson Covers Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Releases Fresh Take On Her Song “Middle Finger” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
How Steve Martin Convinced Paul McCartney to Sing a Bluegrass Song
Steve Martin revealed how he convinced Paul McCartney to sing one of his bluegrass songs by proving he was a "terrible singer" himself.
Trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf steps out of his comfort zone with 'Capacity to Love'
Common ground is the main theme of Maalouf's new album, which features a wide array of vocalists from across the pop music spectrum. Maalouf also recently revived an international trumpet competition.
