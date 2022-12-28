ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Loudwire

10 Bands Whose Drummer Is the Only Original Member Left

Believe it or not, there are several bands in rock and metal whose drummer is the only remaining original member of the band. Sure, it doesn't occur too often in the rock world, but it does happen. And truth be told, it takes a very determined drummer to keep a band going all by themselves. It's not quite the same as guitarists who are the only original band member or bassists who are the only original band member.
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Genesis

British singer, songwriter and producer Jonathan King, who had a 1965 hit with “Everyone’s Gone to the Moon,” came up with the band name Genesis for a group of students from his alma mater. King attended the Charterhouse boarding school in Surrey, England, and graduated several years before some of the band’s founding members.
Pitchfork

Maxi Jazz, Singer and Founding Member of UK Dance Group Faithless, Dies at 65

Maxi Jazz, the singer and multi-instrumentalist best known for his work with the electronic band Faithless, has died, The Guardian and Rolling Stone report. Members of Faithless also confirmed the news on social media earlier today (December 24). “We are heartbroken to share that Maxi died peacefully in his sleep last night,” Faithless keyboardist Sister Bliss tweeted. Maxi Jazz was 65 years old.
musictimes.com

Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction

Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Specials lead singer Terry Hall dies aged 63

Terry Hall, lead singer of The Specials, has died at the age of 63, the band has announced.The singer-songwriter rose to fame as part of the band, who were pioneers of the ska scene in the UK.A statement released the band’s official Twitter account on Monday said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.“Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music...
webisjericho.com

Courtney Love Makes Surprising Allegation Against Kurt Cobain

Former Hole singer and actress Courtney Love recently appeared on the WTF podcast with Marc Maron. During a wide-ranging and lengthy interview, Love revealed she had written a song for her late husband, legendary Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, called “Justice for Kurt.”. The 58-year-old Love would go on to...
Vibe

Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song

Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
Loudwire

The Best Hard Rock Album of Each Year Since 1970

Rock 'n' roll is a wide ranging term that has seen many different evolutions over the years, but by the time 1970 came around you could start to see acts that weren't just content with the catchy ditties that populated radio in the '50s and early '60s. A harder sound had emerged and its there we find our focus for this list, recounting the Best Hard Rock Album of Each Year Since 1970.
American Songwriter

Behind the History and the Meaning of the Band Name: the Bee Gees

Many people during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic found themselves looking for something—anything—to watch during the ensuing lockdown. Any show or movie would do to distract them from the world seemingly crumbling outside their door. But when many stumbled upon the 2020 HBO musical documentary about the Bee Gees,...
guitar.com

Watch: Dave Grohl and Jack Black performing Rush’s The Spirit of Radio

New footage has been released of Dave Grohl and Jack Black taking to the stage to perform a cover of Rush’s The Spirit of Radio. The live cover was part of Greg Kurstin and Dave Grohl’s 2022 Hanukkah Sessions – an annual event designed to celebrate the music of Jewish artists over eight days.
Frank Mastropolo

The Reclusive Folk Singer Behind Nilsson's 'Everybody's Talkin''

The 1969 film Midnight Cowboy helped make its theme, “Everybody’s Talkin’,” the signature song of Harry Nilsson. “Everybody’s Talkin’” was a Top 10 single and Grammy winner for Nilsson and has been covered more than 100 times. But Nilsson’s version was also a cover; “Everybody’s Talkin’” was written and performed by folk singer Fred Neil in 1966.
Floor8

Whiskey Riff

Lainey Wilson Covers Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Releases Fresh Take On Her Song “Middle Finger”

Lainey Wilson isn’t done just yet… With 2023 just days away, she dropped two new singles (which are only available on Spotify at the moment), the first being a super cool and funky cover of Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” in addition to a refreshed version of her 2018 original song “Middle Finger.” “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” was written by Rick Derringer, and first recorded in Johnny Winter in 1970 with his band Johnny Winter And, of which […] The post Lainey Wilson Covers Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Releases Fresh Take On Her Song “Middle Finger” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

