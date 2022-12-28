Jessica Sorto recorded nine points and four rebounds for Memorial in its 39-33 win over Lodi to secure fifth place in the William Masopust Jr. Holiday Classic in Lodi. Trailing 9-8 after the first quarter, Memorial (4-2) held Lodi (1-5) to just three points in the second and went into halftime up 17-12. Memorial took a 12-point lead into the fourth before holding Lodi off as it outscored it 15-9.

LODI, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO