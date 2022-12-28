ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

Boys Basketball: Riverside defeats Maple Shade - Spartan Classic

Carmine Smith led all scorers with 18 points to lead Riverside past Maple Shade in the seventh-place game of the Spartan Classic in Burlington. Riverside (2-3) jumped out to a two-point lead in the first quarter before taking control in the second outscoring Maple Shade 21-5. Riverside continued to roll in the second half as it outscored Maple Shade 25-21.
MAPLE SHADE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Ridge Holiday Invitational recap - Bayonne wins final - girls basketball

Janaya Meyers finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals as Bayonne won the Ridge Holiday Invitational over Randolph 49-38 in Ridge. McKenzie Neal added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists while Ailanni Dasher had eight points, four assists and three steals for Bayonne (7-0). Giselle Davis tallied six points, three rebounds and three assists.
BAYONNE, NJ
Demarest over Ridgefield Park - Girls basketball recap

Gabriella Mittelman posted 10 points and six rebounds to lead Demarest to a 27-24 victory over Ridgefield Park in Demarest. It was a tightly contested game for all four quarters, as Demarest (4-2) held a narrow 12-11 lead over Ridgefield Park in the first half. In the second half, Demarest outscored Ridgefield Park 16-12 to seal the victory.
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
West Windsor-Plainsboro North earns first win of the season over STEMCivics - Boys basketball recap

Robert Rossi racked up 21 points to propel West Windsor-Plainsboro North to a dominant 78-21 victory over STEMCivics in Plainsboro Township. Surya Thurumella and Srijan Velury each added 10 points for West Windsor-Plainsboro North (1-4), who took control of the game with a 27-3 first-quarter lead and never looked back. Defensively, West Windsor-Plainsboro North allowed just nine points through three-quarters.
WINDSOR, NJ
Trenton Holiday Showcase: Pennington defeats Bordentown - Boys basketball recap

Brandon Russell tallied 14 points and five assists to lead Pennington to a 57-45 victory over Bordentown in round-robin play at the Trenton Holiday Showcase in Trenton. Dwayne “DJay” Snead posted 11 points and six rebounds for Pennington (6-7), who held a 34-28 lead at the end of the third quarter but proceeded to go on a 19-11 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Corey Miller was also a steady contributor, adding 10 points.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Union rallies over Pope John - Boys basketball recap

Elijah Blackwell went seven for seven from the line in leading his team with 19 points as Union bounced back to win at home, 50-48, over Pope John in a regular season game. Union (3-3) trailed 32-27 at halftime but recovered with a 13-8 run in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
UNION, NJ
Delaware Valley defeats North Warren - Girls basketball recap

Maggie Simpson scored 10 points for Delaware Valley as it held off North Warren 38-37 in Blairstown. Delaware Valley (3-3) took a 20-19 lead into halftime before ending the third quarter up by six points. Despite North Warren’s late attack outscoring Delaware Valley 12-7 in the fourth, it was not enough as the Terriers secured the one-point win.
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
Girls Basketball: Memorial defeats Lodi - William Masopust Jr. Holiday Classic

Jessica Sorto recorded nine points and four rebounds for Memorial in its 39-33 win over Lodi to secure fifth place in the William Masopust Jr. Holiday Classic in Lodi. Trailing 9-8 after the first quarter, Memorial (4-2) held Lodi (1-5) to just three points in the second and went into halftime up 17-12. Memorial took a 12-point lead into the fourth before holding Lodi off as it outscored it 15-9.
LODI, NJ
Kinnelon over West Milford - Boys ice hockey recap

Anthony Pandiscia scored a goal to go along with three assists as Kinnelon defeated West Milford 6-1 at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Kinnelon (4-1-1) scored two goals in each period with West Milford’s only goal coming in the second. It outshot West Milford 41-30 in the game. Joey...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
Hillsborough over Princeton - Wrestling recap

Logan McDermid at 106 and Thomas Kester at 113 each won by pin after two heavier weights won by forfeit and Hillsborough kept the pressure on Princeton, winning 51-16, in a match at Hillsborough. Four more wrestlers won by pin for Hillsborough (6-1), including Matt Miller at 150, Jack Miller...
PRINCETON, NJ
