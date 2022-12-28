Read full article on original website
Girls basketball: Shore and Ocean Twp win at Blue Devil Holiday Tournament
Rylee Drahos posted a double-double with 22 points, 15 rebounds and four steals to help Shore win the Blue Devil Holiday Tournament’s Nancey Williams bracket with a 57-47 victory over Hightstown, at Shore in West Long Branch. The win gave Shore (5-1) its first Blue Devil Holiday Tournament title...
Boys Basketball: Riverside defeats Maple Shade - Spartan Classic
Carmine Smith led all scorers with 18 points to lead Riverside past Maple Shade in the seventh-place game of the Spartan Classic in Burlington. Riverside (2-3) jumped out to a two-point lead in the first quarter before taking control in the second outscoring Maple Shade 21-5. Riverside continued to roll in the second half as it outscored Maple Shade 25-21.
Girls Basketball: Mount St. Mary, South Brunswick win consolations - Holmdel Holiday Invitational
Mia Gestosani tallied 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists to propel Mount St. Mary past Holmdel 46-42 in a consolation game of the Holmdel Holiday Invitational in Holmdel. Mount St. Mary (5-3) sported a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter before leading 29-20 at halftime. Mount...
Ridge Holiday Invitational recap - Bayonne wins final - girls basketball
Janaya Meyers finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals as Bayonne won the Ridge Holiday Invitational over Randolph 49-38 in Ridge. McKenzie Neal added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists while Ailanni Dasher had eight points, four assists and three steals for Bayonne (7-0). Giselle Davis tallied six points, three rebounds and three assists.
Boys basketball: No. 9 Ramapo, Hackensack among Quad winners at Jingle Bells Jubilee finals
Peyton Seals made six 3-pointers and went six-for-six from the free throw line to lead Ramapo, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory over 12th-ranked Montclair Immaculate, 76-58, in the final round of the Jingle Bells Jubilee at Paterson Catholic Quad 3. Chris Cervino and Wyatt Eglinton...
Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Union - Keith Benovengo Tourney - Final - Girls basketball
Amanda Baylock went four for four from the line and sank three 3-pointers in her game-high 25 points as Scotch Plains-Fanwood won, 50-34, over Union in the final round of the Keith Benovengo Memorial Tournament at Scotch Plains-Fanwood. The Raiders (5-1) found their rhythm in the second quarter with a...
Demarest over Ridgefield Park - Girls basketball recap
Gabriella Mittelman posted 10 points and six rebounds to lead Demarest to a 27-24 victory over Ridgefield Park in Demarest. It was a tightly contested game for all four quarters, as Demarest (4-2) held a narrow 12-11 lead over Ridgefield Park in the first half. In the second half, Demarest outscored Ridgefield Park 16-12 to seal the victory.
Lodi falls to Warwick (NY) - Route 23 Holiday Classic - Final - Boys basketball
Ermal Kuci was three of four from the line and sank three 3-pointers in his game-high 16 points for Lodi but Warwick (NY) prevailed, 53-43, in the final round of the Route 23 Holiday Classic at Lakeland. Lodi (5-2) trailed 34-16 at halftime and could not overcome Warwick’s offensive onslaught...
Boys basketball: St. Mary (Ruth.) earns Jack Stone Shootout title
Julien Leveille posted a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three assists to lead St. Mary to a 47-45 victory over Paramus in the championship game of the Jack Stone Shootout at St. Mary, in Rutherford. The win also kept St. Mary unbeaten at 6-0. Leveille was given MVP...
Passaic Valley Tournament recap - Passaic Valley wins final - boys basketball
McNair fell to 2-3. Hasbrouck Heights 47, Pompton Lakes 30, consolation game. Anthony Peterson finished with 18 points to pace Hasbrouck Heights to a 47-30 win over Pompton Lakes in the consolation game at the Passaic Valley Tournament. Evan Werner and Caden DeRosa each came up with 12 points for...
Point Pleasant Boro has more champs, but Lacey wins team title at Walter Woods Tourney
If Friday’s race for the team title at the Walter Woods Tournament at Middletown South was any indication, the Jan. 13 dual for the Class B South title between Lacey and Point Pleasant Boro is going to be a barnburner. Point Pleasant Boro won four individual titles, but it...
Boardwalk Classic recap - Ocean City, Our Lady of Mercy win - girls basketball
Madelyn Adamson had 16 points and three rebounds while Avery Jackson added 13 points to help pace Ocean City to a 47-30 win over Timber Creek in the Tom Williams Showcase of the Boardwalk Classic at the Wildwood Convention Center. Ayanna Morton tallied six points and eight rebounds and McKenna...
West Windsor-Plainsboro North earns first win of the season over STEMCivics - Boys basketball recap
Robert Rossi racked up 21 points to propel West Windsor-Plainsboro North to a dominant 78-21 victory over STEMCivics in Plainsboro Township. Surya Thurumella and Srijan Velury each added 10 points for West Windsor-Plainsboro North (1-4), who took control of the game with a 27-3 first-quarter lead and never looked back. Defensively, West Windsor-Plainsboro North allowed just nine points through three-quarters.
Trenton Holiday Showcase: Pennington defeats Bordentown - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Russell tallied 14 points and five assists to lead Pennington to a 57-45 victory over Bordentown in round-robin play at the Trenton Holiday Showcase in Trenton. Dwayne “DJay” Snead posted 11 points and six rebounds for Pennington (6-7), who held a 34-28 lead at the end of the third quarter but proceeded to go on a 19-11 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Corey Miller was also a steady contributor, adding 10 points.
Union rallies over Pope John - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Blackwell went seven for seven from the line in leading his team with 19 points as Union bounced back to win at home, 50-48, over Pope John in a regular season game. Union (3-3) trailed 32-27 at halftime but recovered with a 13-8 run in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Delaware Valley defeats North Warren - Girls basketball recap
Maggie Simpson scored 10 points for Delaware Valley as it held off North Warren 38-37 in Blairstown. Delaware Valley (3-3) took a 20-19 lead into halftime before ending the third quarter up by six points. Despite North Warren’s late attack outscoring Delaware Valley 12-7 in the fourth, it was not enough as the Terriers secured the one-point win.
Girls Basketball: Memorial defeats Lodi - William Masopust Jr. Holiday Classic
Jessica Sorto recorded nine points and four rebounds for Memorial in its 39-33 win over Lodi to secure fifth place in the William Masopust Jr. Holiday Classic in Lodi. Trailing 9-8 after the first quarter, Memorial (4-2) held Lodi (1-5) to just three points in the second and went into halftime up 17-12. Memorial took a 12-point lead into the fourth before holding Lodi off as it outscored it 15-9.
Kinnelon over West Milford - Boys ice hockey recap
Anthony Pandiscia scored a goal to go along with three assists as Kinnelon defeated West Milford 6-1 at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Kinnelon (4-1-1) scored two goals in each period with West Milford’s only goal coming in the second. It outshot West Milford 41-30 in the game. Joey...
LeGrand Holiday Jubilee: Colonia, Westfield claim victories - Boys basketball recap
Aiden Derkack posted an all-around performance of 17 points, eight rebounds, and five steals to lead Colonia to a dominant 73-54 victory over Woodbridge in round-robin play of the LeGrand Holiday Jubilee at Colonia. Anthony Gooden recorded 15 points for Colonia (5-1), who used a massive 24-9 run to take...
Hillsborough over Princeton - Wrestling recap
Logan McDermid at 106 and Thomas Kester at 113 each won by pin after two heavier weights won by forfeit and Hillsborough kept the pressure on Princeton, winning 51-16, in a match at Hillsborough. Four more wrestlers won by pin for Hillsborough (6-1), including Matt Miller at 150, Jack Miller...
