Joe Ganton scored 22 points as West Essex defeated Cedar Grove 80-44 in the consolation game of the West Essex Holiday Tournament at Caldwell University in Caldwell. West Essex (4-2) jumped out to a 21-8 lead in the first quarter and extended the lead to 40-20 at the half. It went on a 24-9 run in the third quarter to take a 64-29 lead.

CEDAR GROVE, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO