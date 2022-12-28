Read full article on original website
Boys basketball: Caldwell takes the West Essex Tournament title in win over Verona
Ray Zamloot scored 22 points to lead the way for Caldwell as it defeated Verona 63-46 in the final of the West Essex Holiday Tournament at Caldwell University in Caldwell. Caldwell trailed 27-26 at the half, but outscored Verona 37-19 in the second half to take the title. Jack Harmon...
Girls basketball: Ramsey and host No. 16 Chatham win at Cougar Classic round-robin
Ella Kreuzer scored a game-high 19 points, including 14 in the first half, to lead host team Chatham, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory over Watchung Hills, 56-41, on the final day of the Cougar Classic round-robin event. Riley Allen and Addison Barrett added 13 points...
Girls basketball: BelovED Charter outlasts Wallington for Palisades Park Tourney title
Kalis Bullock recorded 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and six steals to lead BelovED Charter to a victory over Wallington, 21-14, in the championship game of the Palisades Park Holiday Tournament. A’Blessin Robinson added seven points, eight rebounds and two blocks for BelovED Charter (3-2), which held a 12-8...
Girls Basketball: Lenape Valley wins Hackettstown Holiday Tournament
Despite an 11-point performance from Hackettstown’s Rylie Grant, Lenape Valley secured a 35-34 overtime victory in the finals of the Hackettstown Holiday Tournament in Hackettstown. Angelene Mattingly added seven points for Hackettstown (4-1) while Kim Curcio had six. Lenape Valley improved to 2-3. Mountain Lakes 36, Roxbury 31. Despite...
Chatham over Hanover Park - Cougar Classic - Boys basketball recap
Nick Cutlip scored 17 points as Chatham defeated Hanover Park 67-35 in the Cougar Classic at Chatham High School. Chatham (5-2) jumped out to an early 21-14 lead after the first quarter and held a 35-20 lead at the half after a 14-6 run in the second quarter. Tim Platek...
Monroe over Marlboro - Monroe Holiday Tournament - Final - Girls basketball
Avery Labaska and Hally Cottrell put in 12 points apiece as Monroe won, 51-47, over Marlboro in the final round of the Monroe Holiday Tournament. Monroe (4-1) played to a 23-23 tie at halftime and trailed entering the final period before going on a 16-10 run to seal the victory.
Mount Holiday Hoops Festival: Pope John, North Hunterdon earn convincing wins - Girls basketball recap
Double-double performances from Madison Miller and Addison Platt propelled Pope John to a dominant 66-30 victory over Mount St. Dominic in round-robin play at the Mount Holiday Hoops Festival in Caldwell. Both players tallied similar stat lines in this game. Miller tallied 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Platt recorded...
West Essex defeats Cedar Grove - West Essex Tournament - Boys basketball recap
Joe Ganton scored 22 points as West Essex defeated Cedar Grove 80-44 in the consolation game of the West Essex Holiday Tournament at Caldwell University in Caldwell. West Essex (4-2) jumped out to a 21-8 lead in the first quarter and extended the lead to 40-20 at the half. It went on a 24-9 run in the third quarter to take a 64-29 lead.
Girls Basketball: Rachilla & Bice lead Hillsborough to John Molinelli Tournament title
Amy Rachilla notched 19 points and seven rebounds while Reghan Bice posted a double-double to lead Hillsborough past Pennington 68-54 in the finals of the John Molinelli Tournament in Lawrenceville. Bice finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds. A solid first half propelled Hillsborough (4-1) as it led 36-22 at...
Pennsauken Tech over Doane Academy - Spartan Classic - 1st Round - Girls basketball
Xyaliyah Somers scored a game-high 20 points as Pennsauken Tech won, 39-34, over Doane Academy in the first round of the Spartan Classic at Doane Academy in Burlington. Pennsauken Tech (6-1) opened with a 12-3 run but only led 21-17 at halftime. Samara Johnson pace Doane Academy (1-4) with 14...
Girls Basketball: Park Ridge, Morris Tech move on to Garfield Holiday Tournament finals
Allie Shenloogian scored 30 points to lead Park Ridge past Becton in the semifinals of the Garfield Holiday Tournament, in Garfield. Shenloogian added four steals, three rebounds, and two assists as she scored more than half of the points for Park Ridge (3-2). Park Ridge led 17-12 after one quarter...
No. 1 Roselle Catholic boys basketball picks up 1st win, beats Patrick School (PHOTOS)
Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako led Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the. NJ.com Top 20, to its first win of the season, finishing with 20 points and eight rebounds in a 54-46 win over The Patrick School at Rutgers. It was the first game in New Jersey for Mgbako since transferring from Gill St. Bernard’s.
Girls basketball: No. 20 Montville, Jefferson victorious at Morris/Passaic County Showcase
Montville, No. 20 in NJ.com’s Top 20, got 17 points from Jackie Cinella during a 63-33 win over Wayne Valley during the Morris County vs. Passaic County Holiday Showcase at Jefferson. Katie Gorski added 12 points and seven rebounds as Montville (6-0) wasted no time jumping out to a...
Girls basketball: Manchester Twp.’s Quigley joins 1,000-point club with career-high 47
Devyn Quigley had the performance of the day, going 11-for-11 from the free throw line on the way to a career-high 47 points and 17 rebounds to lead Manchester Township to a win over Point Pleasant Boro, 64-58, in the final round of the consolation bracket of the WOBM Classic at RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River.
Kearny crowned champions of its own Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Figuereo dropped 15 points to lead Kearny to a 68-43 victory over Abundant Life in the Kearny Holiday Tournament championship game in Kearny. Kearny (4-2) got off to a hot start, building a 40-16 lead at halftime after outscoring Abundant Life 17-7 in the second quarter. Despite a closely contested second half, Kearny maintained its double-digit lead throughout the rest of the game.
Fields, Wilson help Trenton showcase squad depth in wire-to-wire win over Medford
When you look at what the Trenton boys basketball team became in the final month of last season with its whole roster intact, there were a lot of positive vibes and hype heading into 2022-23.
Emerson Boro over Wallington - Emerson Cavo Classic - Final - Boys basketball
Jeremy Lachman led with 19 points as Emerson Boro won, 68-33, over Wallington in the final round of the Emerson Cavo Classic. Jaydis Smith and Michael Dillon notched 12 points apiece for Emerson Boro (5-1), which opened with a 28-13 run and kept the pressure up. Wallington is now 2-4.
Wrestling: No. 12 Howell defeats Pascack Valley dual meet
Xavier Ortega achieved a pivotal pin at 126 pounds to lead Howell, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-31 win over Pascack Valley in Howell. Howell won three straight bouts early into that matchup at At 144 (JJ Machnik), 150 (Kieran Bruen) and 157 pounds (Gavin Merkel). Later in the matchup, Howell earned two more consecutive wins, one by decision at 175 (Russell Halvorsen) and technical fall at 190 pounds by DJ Henry over Julian Morris 22-9.
Boys Ice Hockey: Cranford cruises to victory (PHOTOS)
Matteo Wilde scored three goals as Cranford cruised to a 10-0 victory over Kearny. After building a 2-0 lead in the first period, Cranford (2-2-1) scored five goals in the second to open it up. The Cougars had seven different players score a goal and three total three points. Evan...
Boys basketball: No. 9 Ramapo, Hackensack among Quad winners at Jingle Bells Jubilee finals
Peyton Seals made six 3-pointers and went six-for-six from the free throw line to lead Ramapo, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory over 12th-ranked Montclair Immaculate, 76-58, in the final round of the Jingle Bells Jubilee at Paterson Catholic Quad 3. Chris Cervino and Wyatt Eglinton...
