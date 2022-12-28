Read full article on original website
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Lady Vols seize SEC opener against Florida
The Lady Vols shook off a ragged first quarter, took a lead at halftime and held off the Gators in the second half for a 77-67 win in the SEC opener on the road. Rickea Jackson led Tennessee (9-6, 1-0) with 28 points and nine boards, while Jordan Horston, who had two fouls in the first half, did most of her work after halftime with 15 points and seven rebounds.
How to watch: No. 7 Tennessee basketball vs. Ole Miss
No. 7 Tennessee (10-2) begins SEC play on Wednesday afternoon with a trip to Oxford, Mississippi to take on Ole Miss (8-4) at 5 p.m. ET. The Vols are looking to win their seventh of the last eight meetings with the Rebels. Courtney Lyle (play-by-play) and Mark Wise (analyst) will...
The Matchups: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson in the Orange Bowl
GoVols247 takes an in-depth look at how sixth-ranked Tennessee matches up with seventh-ranked Clemson in Friday night’s Orange Bowl in Miami.
Vols taking shuffle offensive deck into Orange Bowl
DANIA BEACH, Florida — The nature of non-College Football Playoff bowl games in this era essentially dictates that things will be different from any team’s regular season finale. Some players opt out to focus on the NFL Draft. Many others enter the transfer portal. Then there’s the coaching carousel that never stops churning, leaving temporary gaps in many staffs for the postseason.
Everything Rick Barnes Said After Tennessee’s SEC Opening Win At Ole Miss
Tennessee basketball knocked off Ole Miss, 63-59, in Oxford to open up SEC play in the win column Wednesday evening. The Vols fell behind 10 points in the first half before slowly crawling back into the game and holding on late to secure the win. Santiago Vescovi’s game-high 22 points...
LOOK: Vols reveal uniform combination for Orange Bowl against Clemson
The Capital One Orange Bowl on Friday against Clemson will be the final collegiate game for many of Tennessee's current seniors. Fittingly, it will give them one last chance to wear the Vols' traditional home uniforms. In a post on its official Twitter account, Tennessee revealed Wednesday that it will...
Hendon Hooker still actively involved in Clemson prep
DANIA BEACH, Florida — Hendon Hooker will never play quarterback for Tennessee again, but he still can — and darn sure does — help Tennessee’s quarterbacks. Quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle said Wednesday morning that Hooker Zoomed into Tennessee’s quarterback meetings from Los Angeles earlier this month because he wanted to be a part of the game-planning process for Friday’s Capital One Orange Bowl against Clemson. Hooker would’ve been in the room if he hadn’t needed to be on the West Coast to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL, and now he’s on-site in Miami to help sixth-ranked Vols prepare for the seventh-ranked Tigers.
Tennessee's QB has brief history with Clemson
DANIA BEACH, Fla. -- When Joe Milton III takes the field Friday at Hard Rock Stadium, Tennessee’s quarterback will do so against a team he once gave a look as a high school player. Milton, who's stepping in (...)
Keyton: Despite key absences, Vols' offensive standard doesn't change
DANIA BEACH, Florida — The absence of one is the opportunity for another, so the absence of two is the opportunity for others. Sixth-ranked Tennessee would rather have All-American junior Jalin Hyatt and All-America-caliber senior Cedric Tillman available for Friday’s Capital One Orange Bowl against seventh-ranked Clemson, but neither star will be available. Both made business decisions to opt-out and start focusing on the upcoming NFL Draft.
Josh Heupel Talks Offensive Coordinator, Tight End Coaching Searches
Despite losing two-year offensive coordinator and tight end’s coach Alex Golesh after the regular season, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel isn’t too worried about the outlook ahead for his Volunteer offense. Ever since his arrival in Knoxville, the offensive scheme has been Heupel’s project – from the passing...
After naming top five, Top247 linebacker plans to visit Tennessee again
A highly ranked Class of 2024 linebacker is planning to visit Tennessee again soon after recently including the Vols on his short list of favorites.
Tennessee makes top five for four-star, in-state athlete Boo Carter
Tennessee is on the short list of favorites for one of its top in-state targets. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Boo Carter of Brainerd High School in Chattanooga, Tenn., announced his top five college choices Tuesday afternoon in a post on his Twitter account, revealing that the Vols are the lone SEC program among the teams standing out to him.
Clemson DB Did Not Dress For Practice
Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones did not practice Wednesday, as the seventh-ranked Tigers prepare to play No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Justin Williams-Thomas Announces His Next College Football Program
Former four-star running back Justin Williams-Thomas only spent one season in Knoxville before hitting the transfer portal on Dec. 5. And now, on Tuesday morning, Williams-Thomas has announced his next landing spot. According to his own Twitter account, Williams-Thomas is taking his talents to Stanford University. The 6-foot, 210-pound running...
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Tennessee (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Tennessee. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Tennessee. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Ticket Prices High for Capital One Orange Bowl
Fans looking for last-minute tickets to see the Clemson Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers in the Capital One Orange Bowl will need to pony up some of their Christmas cash to get in.
Clemson starter confirms future plans
One of Clemson's offensive starters confirmed his future plans on Tuesday. Fifth-year senior offensive lineman Jordan McFadden met with the media and confirmed that he is turning pro after Friday's Orange (...)
WYFF4.com
2 Clemson football players announce their decision to turn pro
MIAMI — Two Clemson football players announced on Tuesday that they will turn pro after the Orange Bowl. Offensive lineman and Dorman high school product Jordan McFadden said on Tuesday the Orange Bowl will be his final game as a Tiger. This season, McFadden was voted by his teammates...
knoxfocus.com
Catching up with Larry Cox
He’s been a dynamo of involvement in the city, county, and especially North Knoxville. His career in athletics and coaching paralleled his many years of service as a city council member and community involvement. As past coach and director of the non-profit Knoxville Falcons the organization he helped make possible for thousands of children in Knoxville to have access to learn and play baseball, basketball, football, softball and cheerleading.
thesmokies.com
What is the closest airport to Gatlinburg TN? Your best option
What makes the Great Smoky Mountains National Park such a popular tourist location?. Well, there’s the natural beauty, of course. There’s the tradition. People return year after year, sharing the experience with their kids and grandkids. More recently, the growth of Dollywood has bolstered the region’s tourism.
247Sports
