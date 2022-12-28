ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

247Sports

Lady Vols seize SEC opener against Florida

The Lady Vols shook off a ragged first quarter, took a lead at halftime and held off the Gators in the second half for a 77-67 win in the SEC opener on the road. Rickea Jackson led Tennessee (9-6, 1-0) with 28 points and nine boards, while Jordan Horston, who had two fouls in the first half, did most of her work after halftime with 15 points and seven rebounds.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

How to watch: No. 7 Tennessee basketball vs. Ole Miss

No. 7 Tennessee (10-2) begins SEC play on Wednesday afternoon with a trip to Oxford, Mississippi to take on Ole Miss (8-4) at 5 p.m. ET. The Vols are looking to win their seventh of the last eight meetings with the Rebels. Courtney Lyle (play-by-play) and Mark Wise (analyst) will...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Vols taking shuffle offensive deck into Orange Bowl

DANIA BEACH, Florida — The nature of non-College Football Playoff bowl games in this era essentially dictates that things will be different from any team’s regular season finale. Some players opt out to focus on the NFL Draft. Many others enter the transfer portal. Then there’s the coaching carousel that never stops churning, leaving temporary gaps in many staffs for the postseason.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Hendon Hooker still actively involved in Clemson prep

DANIA BEACH, Florida — Hendon Hooker will never play quarterback for Tennessee again, but he still can — and darn sure does — help Tennessee’s quarterbacks. Quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle said Wednesday morning that Hooker Zoomed into Tennessee’s quarterback meetings from Los Angeles earlier this month because he wanted to be a part of the game-planning process for Friday’s Capital One Orange Bowl against Clemson. Hooker would’ve been in the room if he hadn’t needed to be on the West Coast to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL, and now he’s on-site in Miami to help sixth-ranked Vols prepare for the seventh-ranked Tigers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Keyton: Despite key absences, Vols' offensive standard doesn't change

DANIA BEACH, Florida — The absence of one is the opportunity for another, so the absence of two is the opportunity for others. Sixth-ranked Tennessee would rather have All-American junior Jalin Hyatt and All-America-caliber senior Cedric Tillman available for Friday’s Capital One Orange Bowl against seventh-ranked Clemson, but neither star will be available. Both made business decisions to opt-out and start focusing on the upcoming NFL Draft.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Josh Heupel Talks Offensive Coordinator, Tight End Coaching Searches

Despite losing two-year offensive coordinator and tight end’s coach Alex Golesh after the regular season, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel isn’t too worried about the outlook ahead for his Volunteer offense. Ever since his arrival in Knoxville, the offensive scheme has been Heupel’s project – from the passing...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee makes top five for four-star, in-state athlete Boo Carter

Tennessee is on the short list of favorites for one of its top in-state targets. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Boo Carter of Brainerd High School in Chattanooga, Tenn., announced his top five college choices Tuesday afternoon in a post on his Twitter account, revealing that the Vols are the lone SEC program among the teams standing out to him.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Justin Williams-Thomas Announces His Next College Football Program

Former four-star running back Justin Williams-Thomas only spent one season in Knoxville before hitting the transfer portal on Dec. 5. And now, on Tuesday morning, Williams-Thomas has announced his next landing spot. According to his own Twitter account, Williams-Thomas is taking his talents to Stanford University. The 6-foot, 210-pound running...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Tennessee (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Tennessee. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Tennessee. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYFF4.com

2 Clemson football players announce their decision to turn pro

MIAMI — Two Clemson football players announced on Tuesday that they will turn pro after the Orange Bowl. Offensive lineman and Dorman high school product Jordan McFadden said on Tuesday the Orange Bowl will be his final game as a Tiger. This season, McFadden was voted by his teammates...
CLEMSON, SC
knoxfocus.com

Catching up with Larry Cox

He’s been a dynamo of involvement in the city, county, and especially North Knoxville. His career in athletics and coaching paralleled his many years of service as a city council member and community involvement. As past coach and director of the non-profit Knoxville Falcons the organization he helped make possible for thousands of children in Knoxville to have access to learn and play baseball, basketball, football, softball and cheerleading.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thesmokies.com

What is the closest airport to Gatlinburg TN? Your best option

What makes the Great Smoky Mountains National Park such a popular tourist location?. Well, there’s the natural beauty, of course. There’s the tradition. People return year after year, sharing the experience with their kids and grandkids. More recently, the growth of Dollywood has bolstered the region’s tourism.
GATLINBURG, TN
247Sports

247Sports

