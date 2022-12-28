ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardington, OH

Girls Basketball: Pleasant rolling at midseason; Cardington surprising

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 2 days ago

MARION — With the midpoint of the season coming this week, Pleasant girls basketball coach Keriann Pratt likes where her team is at.

"I think the teamwork and the trust is getting where we would like it to be at this point," Pratt said.

The Spartans ran their record to 7-3 overall Tuesday night after a convincing 56-27 victory over Cardington and with Wednesday's finale of the William and Marjorie Grover Holiday Tournament against Bellefontaine looming after press deadline.

"We have some freshmen we’re starting to develop," Pratt continued. "Our sophomores are coming on and playing well. Avah (Steele) has taken a role in the leadership, and Lexi (Olt) is so dominant as a leader in the locker room and on the court. I can’t say enough good things about her, but our junior group is really gelling well. Whitney (Waddell) played really, really well tonight. She does so many little things for us."

Everyone wearing a white jersey in Tuesday's second game played well.

The Spartans rolled to an early 7-2 lead with Steele scoring all seven points. A couple minutes later, the lead extended to 14-4 after a steal and three-point play by Emerson Williams.

Pleasant endured a sluggish second period, but still led 22-10 at halftime as Steele and Williams combined for 18 of their team's points.

The Spartans doubled up Cardington 32-16 midway through the third quarter, but the Pirates managed to cut it to 34-21 by the end of the period.

However, from there it was all Pleasant, ending the game with a 22-6 run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04D0Bg_0jwG9wdi00

"We score a lot of what I call defensive points because it’s things we create on our defense that help us," Pratt said. "We get stuck sometimes if we’re in an offensive set and can’t score, then we can’t get into our presses and defensive schemes."

There was no getting stuck over the last eight minutes by the Spartans. Using their diamond press and 1-3-1 half-court zone, Pleasant stymied Cardington, forcing turnovers and turning them into easy buckets. With 5:15 to go in the game, the Spartans bumped the lead to 40-23. A little over two minutes later, it was 52-23.

"Pleasant’s got great athletes. They got a lot of easy deflections," Cardington coach Kevin Fitzpatrick said. "They’ve got some length, and we just weren’t ready for it."

Originally, Cardington was to play Bellefontaine Tuesday at 6 p.m. with Ridgedale and Pleasant going at 7:30 p.m. However, Ridgedale didn't have enough players to field a team due to sickness and had to pull out of the tournament at the last moment. To compensate, Pleasant's junior varsity squad opened against Bellefontaine's varsity and Cardington played the Spartans. On Wednesday, Cardington will face Pleasant's JVs, and Bellefontaine will play the hosts for the in-season tourney championship.

"Tonight we just didn’t make those plays," Fitzpatrick said. "I think it had a lot to do with all the craziness because we didn’t have any preparation time. We prepared for Bellefontaine for the last three days, but it is what it is."

The Pirates finished with 30 turnovers and that was something they couldn't overcome on Tuesday.

"The part that bothers me is a lot of them are unforced," Fitzpatrick said. "We just threw the ball away. It was the nervousness and the unknown. I told them a little bit before the game, but they weren’t ready for that pressure. Most teams in our league don’t bring that type of pressure. They usually play man, or they play zone."

Waddell scored 15 of her game-high 16 points in the second half with 10 of them coming in that fourth-quarter spurt. Steele finished with 13 points as everyone played and eight scored for Pleasant.

"We are huge in assists," Pratt said. "We were having 12, 15, 17 assists a game, and that speaks a lot to the girls. They are very unselfish, and our concept is we before me this whole year. That’s what we’ve really focused on."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3toh1c_0jwG9wdi00

Pratt wants to use this week to get the squad ready for the second half of the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference season that is looming.

"A lot of coaches would probably say this, but the holiday break is so important because you get so much quality time with the kids in the gym and you get to finetune some things," she said. "Next week we’re back in the realm of playing in the MOAC again, and it’s up for grabs. It really is. I think this time is really a good time. It’s cold outside, and there’s nothing to do, so basketball is No. 1 right now."

Despite the loss, Cardington is 7-3 overall and 5-0 in the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference. Not bad considering, the Pirates graduated their top six players from a group that capped a near decade-long line of domination in the area.

"I think we’ve surprised everybody with how we’ve played," Fitzpatrick said. "Our games are not pretty. They’re not fancy, and there’s some skill, but we don’t win games with skill. We win games with hard work and getting after it and making plays when we need to.

"They’ve definitely surprised me. I guarantee nobody thought we would be 5-0 in the KMAC and 7-3. I’m proud of our kids."

The Pirates have seen several players take the lead on the court through the first 10 games, and that's something that heartens the coach.

"I’m proud of them. We’re a team. We’re not just one individual," Fitzpatrick said.

Tuesday night Lydia Hess led her squad with 14 points.

rmccurdy@gannett.com

419-610-0998

Twitter @McMotorsport

Instagram @rob_mccurdy_star

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZnUIa_0jwG9wdi00

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Girls Basketball: Pleasant rolling at midseason; Cardington surprising

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mount Vernon News

Bulldog runner to compete as a Buckeye

Nathan Streby of East Knox (EK) recently held his college signing day, where the Bulldog runner announced he will take his talents to Ohio State University. The Bulldog senior holds numerous East Knox records in track and cross-country and has: An 800M best of 1:53.49, 1600M best of 4:28.87 and a 4x400M relay best of 50.8. His 5000M best of 15:59.62 beat his own previous best of 16:30.3, besting the previous school record of Joey Montoya set in 2010 at 17:03.0.
HOWARD, OH
The Spun

Cincinnati Reportedly Close To Hiring Ohio State Assistant

Cincinnati continues to poach members of Ohio State's staff. Last week, Matt Zenitz of On3Sports reported that the Bearcats are expected to name Buckeyes player personnel Zach Grant their new general manager. They're also in line to add another Ohio State assistant. Per Zenitz, Cincinnati is about to hire recruiting...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Former Ohio State star has strong words for Ryan Day

After losing in a blowout to their archrival Michigan Wolverines in their last game, the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day have a chance to bounce back in a massive way with a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. And one Ohio State star has had some strong words Read more... The post Former Ohio State star has strong words for Ryan Day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Golf.com

The 15 best golf courses in Ohio (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Ohio. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Ohio. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Miyan Williams Feeling "A Little Under The Weather" Tuesday One Day After Having "The Most Work He's Had to Date"

Five Ohio State players were scheduled to meet with reporters Tuesday morning: Marvin Harrison Jr., C.J. Stroud, Paris Johnson Jr., Emeka Egbuka and Miyan Williams. All showed up for their scheduled media appearances except for Williams, as running back Chip Trayanum filled in for the Buckeyes' starting tailback. Despite that, Trayanum didn't express much concern about Williams' availability long-term while speaking with the media.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so if you have never visited them before, definitely add them to your list and go try their food.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Five women accused of stealing merchandise from northwest Columbus store

Five women accused of stealing merchandise from northwest …. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-28-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3IcBtED. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured …. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE. Better Business Bureau explains travelers’ rights …. As the nightmare drags...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Yabo’s Tacos opens fourth central Ohio location

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus-based taco joint known for unique takes on Southwestern dishes has opened a fourth location in central Ohio. Yabo’s Tacos 2,500-square-foot location in Lewis Center at 5915 Evans Farm Blvd. is open, featuring a wraparound bar and a 500 square-foot patio. Yabo’s has additional locations in Westerville, Hilliard and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wktn.com

Marion Woman Killed in Green County Crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP – The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, single fatality crash. The crash occurred today, December 29, 2022, at approximately 8:51 a.m., on southbound Interstate 71 in Jefferson Township, Greene County. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2020 Kenworth tractor-trailer combination,...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

5 teens shot at Ohio Airbnb party

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five teens were shot at an Airbnb party in the Franklinton area around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police responded to the shooting at 958 Bellows Avenue and say the five victims were between the ages of 17 and 19 years old. They are all in stable condition. One victim was shot […]
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Several local missing items returned

These are the kind of stories, that I love to see come across my desk. They return your faith in humanity. Within the last week, the Bellefontaine Police Department has reported several missing items have been returned to their rightful owners after being misplaced/lost. On Thursday, a wallet was found...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Christmas Day dispute leads to multiple charges for Wapak man

Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s office responded to a rolling domestic dispute late Christmas Day. Deputies went to the area of County Road 37 near County Road 39, Huntsville, where two victims were standing outside their car. They reported they picked up Chrystyan Kline, 31, of Wapakoneta, in...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like Italian sweet treats, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their cannoli (which the bakery fills to order!) and their scrumptious cassata cake, which is a moist sponge cake with strawberries, custard, and whipped cream. They also make great tiramisu, eclairs, biscotti, brownies, and more. If you're in need of a wedding cake, they make gorgeous and delicious ones. And if you prefer something savory, check out their pepperoni bread.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s ‘crippling’ private school vouchers will see trial for lawsuit, judge rules

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 200 public school districts challenging Ohio’s school voucher program can continue to trial, a Franklin County judge ruled earlier this month. In a 22-page decision, Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page rejected the Ohio Attorney General’s argument on Dec. 16 that the districts, including Columbus City Schools, lacked […]
OHIO STATE
614now.com

Our list of new food and drink concepts opening in 2023

From multiple live-fire restaurants to mini donuts and Korean barbecue, the Columbus is primed to become even more impressive and mouthwatering in 2023. Since there’s so much to keep track of, we’ve decided to do you the favor of putting our top spots together in one place for you.
COLUMBUS, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

White Christmas in Morrow County

MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County had a ‘White Christmas’ after a winter snow storm made its way to the area beginning Thursday night throughout Friday. Gusty winds and snow accumulation created quite the mess leading up to the holiday with snow drifting on roadways. In addition to the gusty winds and snow, bone chilling temperatures were also a factor in the storm. Morrow County went to a Level 3 Snow Emergency on Friday and it remained in effect until Sunday morning. On Monday morning, the county downgraded to a Level 1 Snow Emergency.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
The Marion Star

The Marion Star

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

The Marion Star is your local news source for Marion County and the surrounding area.

 http://marionstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy