ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Team India drops ‘Virat’ shocker ahead of Sri Lanka series

The Indian selectors made many changes to Team India squads for the upcoming T20Is and ODIs against Sri Lanka. While the axing of a few players like Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar was expected, no one saw Virat Kohli’s omission from the T20I side coming. Virat Kohli’s exclusion from...
Post Register

Liverpool confirms signing of World Cup star Cody Gakpo

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool completed the signing of Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday. The 23-year-old Gakpo, who scored three goals at the World Cup, will officially join the Premier League club when the transfer window opens on Sunday.
The Independent

Lionesses lead New Year Honours list after England’s Euro 2022 triumph

England captain Leah Williamson is among four players from the Lionesses’ Euro 2022-winning side recognised in the New Year Honours, as women’s football dominated the list following a groundbreaking year for the game. Williamson has been made an OBE while teammates Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Ellen White all become MBEs after England won their first major international trophy in 66 years in front of a record 87,000 fans at Wembley this summer. Sarina Wiegman, the Dutch head coach who led the Lionesses to their 2-1 victory over Germany in the final, has been made a CBE in the overseas...
IGN

M3-2 - Major Offensives

This section of IGN's Crisis Core guide lists the locations of all Chests in the M3-2 series of Missions, titled "Major Offensives". For more Collectible locations, check out our Story Collectibles page. We also have the main Walkthrough page, Tips and Tricks, How Tos, and Essential Side Quest Missions!. M3-2-1:...
BBC

Ten Hag only focused on adding 'right player' to Man Utd squad

Erik ten Hag says any new arrivals at Manchester United in January will have to fit the club's “sporting and financial criteria”. The United boss was heavily linked with a move for Cody Gakpo before the Netherlands forward signed for Liverpool this week and has a gap in his strikeforce after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November.
ClutchPoints

Fans mock Virat Kohli after ‘strange’ Sri Lanka news

Netizens mocked India batting maestro Virat Kohli after he was left out of the national squad for next month’s T20I series against Sri Lanka. Though the Indian selectors made many changes like dropping the veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the T20I side and Shikhar Dhawan from the One-Day International team, it was Virat Kohli’s exclusion that grabbed the limelight. India’s batting mainstay’s removal came as a surprise to both his fans and former cricketers, considering the batting maestro was the top scorer in last month’s T20 World Cup in Australia.
IGN

M6-6 - Counter-Mafia Project Chests

This section of IGN's Crisis Core guide lists the locations of all Chests in the M6-6 series of Missions, titled "Counter-Mafia Project". For more Collectible locations, check out our Story Collectibles page. We also have the main Walkthrough page, Tips and Tricks, How Tos, and Essential Side Quest Missions!. <meta...
Reuters

Cricket-Melbourne looks into hosting India v Pakistan test

MELBOURNE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) is looking into the possibility of hosting a test match between India and Pakistan, who have not played each other in the longest format of the game since 2007 with bilateral cricket between the neighbours suspended.

Comments / 0

Community Policy