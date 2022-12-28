England captain Leah Williamson is among four players from the Lionesses’ Euro 2022-winning side recognised in the New Year Honours, as women’s football dominated the list following a groundbreaking year for the game. Williamson has been made an OBE while teammates Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Ellen White all become MBEs after England won their first major international trophy in 66 years in front of a record 87,000 fans at Wembley this summer. Sarina Wiegman, the Dutch head coach who led the Lionesses to their 2-1 victory over Germany in the final, has been made a CBE in the overseas...

