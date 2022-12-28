Read full article on original website
Ben Stokes, Sikandar Raza, Suryakumar Yadav and Renuka Singh make it to our 2022 teams of the year
ESPNcricinfo's staff pick their Test, ODI, T20 and women's teams of the year
Williamson and New Zealand and a throwback to old Test cricket
They were slow, they were steady, they refused to take any risk and they might still end up winning the game
Team India drops ‘Virat’ shocker ahead of Sri Lanka series
The Indian selectors made many changes to Team India squads for the upcoming T20Is and ODIs against Sri Lanka. While the axing of a few players like Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar was expected, no one saw Virat Kohli’s omission from the T20I side coming. Virat Kohli’s exclusion from...
Bumrah fit but selectors cautious, Pant sent to NCA before Australia Tests
Kohli and Rahul have been rested for T20Is, while Rohit was available only for ODIs
Liverpool confirms signing of World Cup star Cody Gakpo
LONDON (AP) — Liverpool completed the signing of Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday. The 23-year-old Gakpo, who scored three goals at the World Cup, will officially join the Premier League club when the transfer window opens on Sunday.
Cricket-Starc threatens De Bruyn with Mankad after batsman crosses the line
MELBOURNE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Mitchell Starc threatened South Africa number three Theunis de Bruyn with a 'Mankad' dismissal on Thursday after the batsman wandered way outside his crease at the non-striker's end during the second test in Melbourne.
Lionesses lead New Year Honours list after England’s Euro 2022 triumph
England captain Leah Williamson is among four players from the Lionesses’ Euro 2022-winning side recognised in the New Year Honours, as women’s football dominated the list following a groundbreaking year for the game. Williamson has been made an OBE while teammates Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Ellen White all become MBEs after England won their first major international trophy in 66 years in front of a record 87,000 fans at Wembley this summer. Sarina Wiegman, the Dutch head coach who led the Lionesses to their 2-1 victory over Germany in the final, has been made a CBE in the overseas...
Bavuma knows he needs big runs but inexperience also costs South Africa
"I've been guilty of that in my Test career, and that's something that I'd really like to change"
BBC
Ten Hag only focused on adding 'right player' to Man Utd squad
Erik ten Hag says any new arrivals at Manchester United in January will have to fit the club's “sporting and financial criteria”. The United boss was heavily linked with a move for Cody Gakpo before the Netherlands forward signed for Liverpool this week and has a gap in his strikeforce after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November.
Renshaw, Agar into Australia squad for 3rd South Africa test
SYDNEY (AP) — Matthew Renshaw has received his first call-up to an Australian test squad since 2018 with the opener brought in for the third and final match against South Africa beginning next Wednesday in Sydney. Renshaw is one of two additions named Friday to the 14-man squad with...
Fans mock Virat Kohli after ‘strange’ Sri Lanka news
Netizens mocked India batting maestro Virat Kohli after he was left out of the national squad for next month’s T20I series against Sri Lanka. Though the Indian selectors made many changes like dropping the veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the T20I side and Shikhar Dhawan from the One-Day International team, it was Virat Kohli’s exclusion that grabbed the limelight. India’s batting mainstay’s removal came as a surprise to both his fans and former cricketers, considering the batting maestro was the top scorer in last month’s T20 World Cup in Australia.
Cricket-Melbourne looks into hosting India v Pakistan test
MELBOURNE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) is looking into the possibility of hosting a test match between India and Pakistan, who have not played each other in the longest format of the game since 2007 with bilateral cricket between the neighbours suspended.
Erik Ten Hag Confirms Manchester United "Are Looking For A Striker" To Sign In January
United had been heavily linked with a move for Holland forward Cody Gakpo before rivals Liverpool agreed a deal with PSV for the 23-year-old.
