OS-W vs AH-W: Check our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing Team Picks for Women’s Super Smash T20 2022/23, Match 6

Cricket-Warner rates 'magical' Boxing Day double-ton among his best innings
MELBOURNE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Australia opener David Warner said his double-century in the Boxing Day test against South Africa was among the finest knocks of his career after coming into the match under pressure to score runs.
Lionesses’ Euro 2022 win was logical step after fighting odds for so long
Welcome to Moving the Goalposts, the Guardian’s free women’s football newsletter. Here’s an extract from this week’s edition. To receive the full version once a week, just pop your email in below:. The European Championship win in July ended England’s 56-year wait for a major tournament...
ATP, WTA join forces for United Cup mixed teams tournament
The ATP and WTA tours’ new joint venture begins Thursday in three Australian cities with plenty of prize money and ranking points at stake. And the mixed teams United Cup could also help shake off some of the holiday season rust ahead of the Australian Open starting Jan. 16 in Melbourne.
Taylor, Cooper return to West Indies squad for South Africa tri-series
Shamilia Connell and Shakera Selman also come back after injuries to bolster the pace attack
Cricket-Inexperience hitting South Africa hard, says Elgar
MELBOURNE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - South Africa captain Dean Elgar said inexperience in his batting lineup was hurting the team but demanded his players restore some pride in the badge after they suffered their heaviest defeat in Australia in the Melbourne test on Thursday.
fourfourtwo.com
West Ham United vs Brentford live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match
West Ham United vs Brentford live stream and match preview, Friday 30 December, 7.45pm GMT. FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!
Renshaw, Agar into Australia squad for 3rd South Africa test
SYDNEY (AP) — Matthew Renshaw has received his first call-up to an Australian test squad since 2018 with the opener brought in for the third and final match against South Africa beginning next Wednesday in Sydney. Renshaw is one of two additions named Friday to the 14-man squad with...
SB Nation
Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 17
Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 17! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after the last slate of games took place!
Sporting News
Adelaide International 1: Field, draw, schedule, results, how to watch, buy 2023 tickets
Novak Djokovic will mark his competitive return to Australia when he takes part in the first week of the Adelaide International. The Serbian will join seven other top 10-ranked ATP and WTA players at the event. Names set to feature in Adelaide include Canadian star Felix Auger-Aliassime, former world No....
CBS Sports
Liverpool vs. Leicester City prediction, start time, odds: Premier League picks, bets for Dec. 30, 2022
Liverpool will try to stay hot on Friday when the Reds host Leicester City in a key Matchweek 18 game at Anfield. Liverpool have won three straight matches and have climbed into sixth place in the Premier League standings. The Reds are just four points behind Manchester United for fifth place in the table. Meanwhile Leicester sit in 13th place in the standings but are just three points behind 10th place Brentford. The Foxes are coming off a 3-0 loss to Newcastle on Monday in the first match after the World Cup break.
BBC
Wales name squad for historic Hockey World Cup debut
Wales have named their 20-man squad for their debut appearance at the Hockey World Cup in India next month. The squad includes a captaincy trio of Luke Hawker - Wales' most-capped male - Lewis Prosser and Rupert Shipperley. Shipperley and Jacob Draper recently featured for Great Britain in the FIH...
tennismajors.com
10 of the best wins from match point down in 2022: No 10: Dart beats Giorgi, Nottingham, second round
In 2022, a total of 140 matches on the ATP/WTA Tours were won from match point down; 81 on the men’s side and 59 on the women’s side. Two men – Jannik Sinner and Dominic Thiem – did it four times while two women – Petra Kvitova and Jessica Pegula managed it on a Tour-topping three occasions.
J Arunkumar joins Mumbai Indians as assistant batting coach
Jacob Oram, meanwhile, has joined MI Cape Town as the team's bowling coach
atptour.com
Norrie, Swan Give Great Britain Control Against Australia
Cameron Norrie and Katie Swan notched straight-set wins on Day 1 at the United Cup to give Great Britain a 2-0 lead over Australia in Group D. World No. 14 Norrie opened the tie with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Alex de Minaur and No. 145 Swan extended Team GB's lead with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Zoe Hives.
Championship roundup: Burnley clear at top after Zaroury’s lightning return
Anass Zaroury took less than a minute to announce his return from the World Cup as Burnley secured a 3-0 win against Birmingham. The Morocco winger, who played for his country in the playoff for third place just 10 days earlier, was thrown straight back into the action by Vincent Kompany and responded by scoring the quickest goal in the Championship this season, with 50 seconds on the clock.
tennismajors.com
Fritz gives USA early lead with straight sets win over Lehecka to kick off United Cup
Top-ranked American Taylor Fritz got the USA off to a perfect start at the first edition of the United Cup with a straight sets win over Czech Jiri Lehecka to put the Americans 1-0 ahead in the tie. Fritz, who finished the 2022 season as world No 9, saved both...
Wolves vs Man Utd: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time, team news for Premier League game
MANCHESTER UNITED see off their 2022 with a tough trip to Wolves. Erik ten Hag's United have been able to continue their good pre-World Cup form with four wins on the bounce in all competitions. While Wolves have won both of their games since domestic football resumed following the end...
