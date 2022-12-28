OS-W vs AH-W: Check our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing Team Picks for Women’s Super Smash T20 2022/23, Match 6

Liverpool will try to stay hot on Friday when the Reds host Leicester City in a key Matchweek 18 game at Anfield. Liverpool have won three straight matches and have climbed into sixth place in the Premier League standings. The Reds are just four points behind Manchester United for fifth place in the table. Meanwhile Leicester sit in 13th place in the standings but are just three points behind 10th place Brentford. The Foxes are coming off a 3-0 loss to Newcastle on Monday in the first match after the World Cup break.

7 HOURS AGO