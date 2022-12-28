ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs

On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Titans vs. Cowboys odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, NFL predictions, bets from top model

The Dallas Cowboys will try to take advantage of a struggling opponent when they visit the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. Dallas (11-4) has won five of its last six overall contests and still has a chance to repeat as NFC East champion since it trails first-place Philadelphia by two games with two remaining. But the Cowboys are just 3-3 on the road this season, losing three of their last four away from home. Tennessee (7-8), which is tied with Jacksonville for first in the AFC South, is in the midst of the longest losing streak of head coach Mike Vrabel's tenure, as last week's 19-14 setback against Houston was its fifth consecutive defeat. Derrick Henry (hip) and Tony Pollard (thigh) are both inactive.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Titans ‘beat themselves’ in 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel described the team’s penalty issues as “beating themselves” following the Titans’ 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. That assessment is hard to dispute. Tennessee racked up 124 penalty yards on 10 total flags during Thursday night’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Cowboys-Titans

The Dallas Cowboys head to Nashville to square off against the Tennessee Titans in a Week 17 NFL matchup. The Cowboys were victorious against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, while the Titans were defeated by the Houston Texans in their weekend matchup. Here's everything you need from a betting...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys 55-man roster vs Tennessee Titans in Week 17

The Dallas Cowboys have set their game-day roster for their Week 17 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. The matchup looks much different than anticipated when the schedules were released. Many though Dallas would be hovering around .500 while the Titans ran away with the AFC South. But Dallas sits at 12-4 on the season and the Titans have lost five in a row and fallen out of first place at 7-8.
NASHVILLE, TN
Marconews.com

Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks odds, picks and predictions

The Houston Rockets (10-24) wrap up their 3-game road trip Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks (19-16). Tip-off is 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Rockets vs. Mavericks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Rockets have lost 6...
DALLAS, TX
Marconews.com

Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons odds, picks and predictions

The Detroit Pistons (8-28) welcome the Orlando Magic (13-22) to Little Caesars Arena Wednesday. Tip from the Motor City is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Magic vs. Pistons odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Magic lost to the...
DETROIT, MI
Marconews.com

Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets odds, picks and predictions

The Miami Heat (18-17) and the Denver Nuggets (22-12) meet Friday at Ball Arena in Denver. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET (NBATV). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Heat vs. Nuggets odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Heat have picked up 2...
MIAMI, FL
Marconews.com

NFL Week 17 parlay: Let's make some money

Welcome back to the NFL Week 17 parlay. Now that you have some money from the holidays, lets put it to use to make some more so you can have a Happy New Year. After looking at Tipico Sportsbook'sNFL Week 17 odds, here's our "Let's make some money" NFL parlay bet to cash in on among SportbookWire's NFL expert picks and predictions.
COLORADO STATE
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans grades vs. Dallas Cowboys: Assessing Joshua Dobbs' first start

The Tennessee Titans didn't get a win, but they might've gotten some confidence. The Titans lost their sixth straight game Thursday, falling 27-13 against the Dallas Cowboys. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs made his first career start in place of rookie Malik Willis while the Titans sat numerous starters, including running back Derrick Henry and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, in advance of next weekend's winner-take-all game against the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South title.
NASHVILLE, TN
Marconews.com

Williamson scores career-high 43, Pelicans top Timberwolves

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson ducked and smiled as celebrating New Orleans Pelicans teammates poured bottles of water over him. Moments later, Trey Muprhy III pretended to place a crown on Williamson's head — a fitting gesture after a memorable game which, by the end, had coronation-type energy about it.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy