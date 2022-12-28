Read full article on original website
Titans vs. Cowboys predictions: NFL experts make Week 17 picks
All week we’re been wondering if the Tennessee Titans would sit key players who are the least bit banged-up for the Week 17 contest against the Dallas Cowboys since it has no impact on the AFC South. Well, we got our answer on Wednesday with the Titans listing several...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
CBS Sports
Titans vs. Cowboys odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, NFL predictions, bets from top model
The Dallas Cowboys will try to take advantage of a struggling opponent when they visit the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. Dallas (11-4) has won five of its last six overall contests and still has a chance to repeat as NFC East champion since it trails first-place Philadelphia by two games with two remaining. But the Cowboys are just 3-3 on the road this season, losing three of their last four away from home. Tennessee (7-8), which is tied with Jacksonville for first in the AFC South, is in the midst of the longest losing streak of head coach Mike Vrabel's tenure, as last week's 19-14 setback against Houston was its fifth consecutive defeat. Derrick Henry (hip) and Tony Pollard (thigh) are both inactive.
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
Titans ‘beat themselves’ in 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel described the team’s penalty issues as “beating themselves” following the Titans’ 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. That assessment is hard to dispute. Tennessee racked up 124 penalty yards on 10 total flags during Thursday night’s...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Cowboys-Titans
The Dallas Cowboys head to Nashville to square off against the Tennessee Titans in a Week 17 NFL matchup. The Cowboys were victorious against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, while the Titans were defeated by the Houston Texans in their weekend matchup. Here's everything you need from a betting...
Cowboys 55-man roster vs Tennessee Titans in Week 17
The Dallas Cowboys have set their game-day roster for their Week 17 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. The matchup looks much different than anticipated when the schedules were released. Many though Dallas would be hovering around .500 while the Titans ran away with the AFC South. But Dallas sits at 12-4 on the season and the Titans have lost five in a row and fallen out of first place at 7-8.
Marconews.com
Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks odds, picks and predictions
The Houston Rockets (10-24) wrap up their 3-game road trip Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks (19-16). Tip-off is 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Rockets vs. Mavericks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Rockets have lost 6...
4 Tennessee Titans quarterback options for 2023
To say that the Tennessee Titans’ quarterback situation is a hot mess would be a subtle way to put it.
Marconews.com
Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons odds, picks and predictions
The Detroit Pistons (8-28) welcome the Orlando Magic (13-22) to Little Caesars Arena Wednesday. Tip from the Motor City is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Magic vs. Pistons odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Magic lost to the...
Marconews.com
Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets odds, picks and predictions
The Miami Heat (18-17) and the Denver Nuggets (22-12) meet Friday at Ball Arena in Denver. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET (NBATV). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Heat vs. Nuggets odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Heat have picked up 2...
Josh Dobbs to start at QB for Tennessee Titans Thursday night
Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Josh Dobbs last saw action in an NFL regular-season game back in 2020 when he was
Marconews.com
NFL Week 17 parlay: Let's make some money
Welcome back to the NFL Week 17 parlay. Now that you have some money from the holidays, lets put it to use to make some more so you can have a Happy New Year. After looking at Tipico Sportsbook'sNFL Week 17 odds, here's our "Let's make some money" NFL parlay bet to cash in on among SportbookWire's NFL expert picks and predictions.
Marconews.com
Carolina at Tampa Bay will be a 'hat and t-shirt game' if Buccaneers claim victory
Coming off yet another double-digit comeback win, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a chance to get some revenge and clinch the division title Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Here’s everything you need to know about this high-stakes NFC South showdown:. Banners and bragging rights. As Bruce Arians would say,...
Tennessee Titans grades vs. Dallas Cowboys: Assessing Joshua Dobbs' first start
The Tennessee Titans didn't get a win, but they might've gotten some confidence. The Titans lost their sixth straight game Thursday, falling 27-13 against the Dallas Cowboys. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs made his first career start in place of rookie Malik Willis while the Titans sat numerous starters, including running back Derrick Henry and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, in advance of next weekend's winner-take-all game against the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South title.
When will Tennessee Titans play Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18? Here's the latest
The Tennessee Titans will play the biggest game of their season in Week 18. The Titans (7-9) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) in Week 18. The winner of the game will win the AFC South and host an wild-card playoff game. With a loss, the Titans will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
KSNT News
Kansas City Chiefs surprise Salvation Army volunteer with Super Bowl LVII tickets
The Kansas City Chiefs surprised a longtime Salvation Army volunteer with two tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona in February.
Marconews.com
Nick Saban, Alabama ace two tests while grappling with another | Opinion
Two out of three ain’t bad, even for Nick Saban. Three growing college football trends – NIL deals, player transfers and bowl game opt-outs – claim center stage during this winter acquisition period in which player maneuverings garner as much attention as postseason games. NIL, that’s no...
Marconews.com
Williamson scores career-high 43, Pelicans top Timberwolves
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson ducked and smiled as celebrating New Orleans Pelicans teammates poured bottles of water over him. Moments later, Trey Muprhy III pretended to place a crown on Williamson's head — a fitting gesture after a memorable game which, by the end, had coronation-type energy about it.
