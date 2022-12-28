Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Flames Riding Momentum Into Final Battle of Alberta Matchup
The Calgary Flames recently visited California, facing off against the San Jose Sharks, the Los Angeles Kings, and the Anaheim Ducks, winning three out of the four games during the trip. They could have collected eight points, but an odd-man rush in overtime in Los Angeles ended their hopes for a clean sweep.
The absurd numbers behind Oilers star Connor McDavid’s 16-gamepoint streak
Connor McDavid is on an absolute heater for the Edmonton Oilers, enjoying one of the best stretches of hockey throughout his entire NHL career. On Tuesday, McDavid extended his current points streak to 16 games after scoring the game-winning goal against the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta. During his ridiculous 16-game stretch, McDavid has now tallied a jaw-dropping 32 points, including 15 goals and 17 assists.
FOX Sports
Henrique helps Ducks knock off Golden Knights 3-2 in SO
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique had two goals, John Gibson made 49 saves in his return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday night. Trevor Zegras had two assists to pass...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens News & Rumors: Barron, Montembeault, WJC, More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the 2023 World Juniors have kicked off in Halifax and Moncton with six Habs’ prospects representing their respective countries, defenseman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket, and insider Pierre LeBrun provides the latest trade chatter surrounding Montreal.
FOX Sports
Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout
DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on...
FOX Sports
St. Louis takes losing streak into matchup with Chicago
Chicago Blackhawks (8-21-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-2, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues come into a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks after losing three in a row. St. Louis has gone 16-16-2 overall with a 3-4-1 record in Central...
FOX Sports
Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
Yardbarker
Ottawa Senators Quick Hits: DeBrincat, Talbot & Batherson
On Tuesday night, the Ottawa Senators did something few NHL teams have been able to do this season. They beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 in an overtime shootout. It was a close game; but, as the Bruins’ head coach Jim Montgomery said: “I give credit to Ottawa, but I thought our third, we really got to our game.”
FOX Sports
Raanta, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 3-0 for 9th straight win
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 24 saves for his first shutout since March and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive victory. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast and Jordan Martinook scored to help the Hurricanes extend their franchise-record points streak...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. OILERS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie. After a three-day holiday break, the Flames are back in action tonight when they host the Edmonton Oilers at the Scotiabank Saddledome. As per the lines and pairings used in the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. Lines. Dillon Dube -...
