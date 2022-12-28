ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

247Sports

Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State's Guaranteed Rate Bowl loss to Wisconsin

Oklahoma State football was outmatched for the better part of three quarters in a 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl inside Chase Field in Phoenix on Tuesday night. The Pokes' inability to sustain offensive drives allowed the Badgers (7-6, 4-5 Big Ten) to build a 17-point lead before Oklahoma State attempted to put together a late rally. The Cowboys (7-6, 4-5 Big 12) were out-gained by more than 200 yards on the ground, failed to convert a third down through three quarters and possessed the ball for nearly 16 minutes less than Wisconsin did. Defensively, Oklahoma State did what it could to keep itself in the game, forcing two turnovers and giving up just one scoring drive in the second half.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Luke Fickell details experience of coaching Wisconsin's bowl win over Oklahoma State shortly after taking job

Luke Fickell was on the sidelines with a headset helping coach Wisconsin in its 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl win over Oklahoma State at Chase Field in Phoenix. It was a unique experience for Fickell, who took the job earlier this month. Interim head coach Jim Leonhard — who will not return next season — and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram also helped run the show.
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wisconsin DNR wants your salamander sightings

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to report any observations of mudpuppies they may accidentally catch while fishing this winter with the species potentially declining across the state. Data collected from these sightings will help determine the distribution and range of the...
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC News

Reporter's notebook: The key county for Wisconsin Democrats

NBC News reporters tracked seven bellwether counties as part of the "County to County" project for the 2022 midterm elections. Here's some of what they learned. Home to the University of Wisconsin and Wisconsin’s state capital of Madison, Dane County provided a clear measure of Democratic enthusiasm in the battleground state that helped propel President Joe Biden to the White House in 2020.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Local hospitals release top Madison baby names of 2022

MADISON, Wis. — Local hospitals released their lists of the top baby names of 2022. Nearly 2,000 babies were born at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison this year. The hospital welcomed a total 1,927 babies, including 44 sets of multiples, between Dec. 1, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2022, hospital leadership announced Tuesday. March was the month with the...
MADISON, WI
solarpowerworldonline.com

Alliant Energy completes 50-MW southern Wisconsin solar project

The rural community of Fulton, Wisconsin, is the latest to benefit from the recent surge in solar development across the state. Alliant Energy completed its 50-MW North Rock Solar Project. “The jobs and economic impact created by this project have already benefited our community,” said Connie Winter, Rock County board...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD reports water leak in central Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to a water leak the morning of Christmas Eve near downtown Madison. Officers reported around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of N. Baldwin Street and found running water coming out of the ground and near the street. Madison Water Utility arrived at...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Famous Rockford steakhouse closing its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Rockford steakhouse and oyster bar announced on Wednesday that it will be permanently closing its doors. Josef’s said that they will be closed for good after business on December 30. The restaurant thanked all of its loyal customers, friends and family in the announcement. They said that the decision […]
ROCKFORD, IL

