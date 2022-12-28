Read full article on original website
KQED
California Jobs Boom Anticipated Following Offshore Wind Auction
This story was produced through a collaboration between KQED in California and Climate Central. Jeff Hunerlach, a building trades union leader based in Humboldt County, doesn't represent any maritime workers — but he expects a windfall of new jobs for his members from two clusters of wind turbines planned on floating platforms 20 miles off the coast.
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed Rainfall
The first storm front out of a series of them will move into Southern California today, first starting across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County this morning, spreading east into the metros by the later afternoon and evening, maximizing tonight, and moving out over the morning on Wednesday.
New Times
Proof and Gather's Kaitlin Munoz launches two bakeries on the Central Coast
Kaitlin Munoz has a lot to celebrate this holiday season. A little more than a year ago, she relocated her fledgling Proof and Gather Baking Company from a registered cottage food kitchen in Lompoc to a larger-scale commercial kitchen in San Luis Obispo. Her stated long-term goal at the time...
Clam surfacing phenomenon prompts advisory at the Oceano Dunes
An increase in the Pismo Clam population has prompted officials to restrict beach access for vehicles at the Oceano Dunes.
Noozhawk
SpaceX Plans 1 More Falcon Rocket Launch This Year From Vandenberg SFB
A busy year at Vandenberg Space Force Base will conclude this week with one more Falcon 9 rocket scheduled to launch to deliver a satellite into orbit for Israel. The Space Exploration Technologies two-stage booster will lift off from Space Launch Complex-4 on the South Base. SpaceX had not released...
kclu.org
First in trio of storms drops significant rain in parts of Tri-Counties
The first in a trio of storm systems to hit the Tri-Counties dropped one to two inches of rain in the region, with more expected before New Year’s Day. San Luis Obispo had 1.7” of rain, and Arroyo Grande had 1.8”. In Santa Barbara County, Solvang recorded...
News Channel 3-12
San Luis Obispo County alerts residents of potential flash floods as rain continues
San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services urges residents to be alert and on the lookout for flooding as rainfall continues Thursday. The post San Luis Obispo County alerts residents of potential flash floods as rain continues appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Big waves headed to Central Coast beaches as rain storm hits region
“Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore,” the National Weather Service warned.
This SLO County spot got more than 2 inches of rain during storm. More is on the way
Here’s when San Luis Obispo County could see rain again, according to the National Weather Service said.
kclu.org
Umbrella time! Rain could drench Tri-Counties through mid-week
There’s a soggy few days in the forecast for the Tri-Counties. A storm system fueled by an atmospheric river could being significant rainfall to the region. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties could see 1-3” of rain from late Monday night into Tuesday evening. Some mountain areas could really get soaked, with 2-5” of rain possible.
Santa Maria gas station sells Mega Millions ticket matching 5 numbers
Two tickets matching five numbers in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night were sold in California.
News Channel 3-12
SLO Public Health Department issues rain advisory following Tuesday showers
San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County Public Health Departments issued an advisory to the public to avoid contact with ocean water for the next three day The post SLO Public Health Department issues rain advisory following Tuesday showers appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Flood advisory issued for parts of SLO County. Here’s what you should know
“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads,” the National Weather Service said.
News Channel 3-12
San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors District 2 election recount terminated
The San Luis Obispo County clerk-recorder announced the election recount for the San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors District 2 race has been terminated. The post San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors District 2 election recount terminated appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CHP responds to several spinouts along the Central Coast during the rain
California Highway Patrol responded to several crashes in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County as the rain began to fall Tuesday morning.
Popular SLO barbecue restaurant closes doors after ‘almost 3 decades of amazing times’
The restaurant closed suddenly on Monday.
slohsexpressions.com
San Luis Obispo Has Some Really Cool Places, It Just Sucks to Get To Them in a Car
Like traffic? Move to SLO. Photo courtesy of opinion editor Jane Culbreath. Ask a person visiting or living in San Luis Obispo, which includes many of San Luis Obispo High School’s student body, a takeaway from the area, they may say a walk through Bubblegum Alley, watching a show at SLO’s Repertory Theatre, or a stay at the Madonna Inn. SLO undoubtedly has a lot of great places and experiences to offer for its residents, visitors and students.
News Channel 3-12
Single car rollover on highway 101 north in Pismo Beach
California Fire San Luis Obispo urges drivers to use caution while on Highway 101 north and Mattie Road in the Pismo Beach area after a vehicle rollover in the area. The post Single car rollover on highway 101 north in Pismo Beach appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
News Channel 3-12
Mega Millions lottery tickets with five matching numbers sold in Santa Maria
One of the two tickets sold in the Mega Millions lottery that held five matching numbers was sold in Santa Maria. The post Mega Millions lottery tickets with five matching numbers sold in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
AOL Corp
Farmhouse in Santa Maria sells for $1.2 million
The spacious property located in the 2200 block of Crystal Drive in Santa Maria was sold on Dec. 13, 2022. The $1,215,000 purchase price works out to $396 per square foot. The house built in 1961 has an interior space of 3,067 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, and an attached garage. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
