Morro Bay, CA

KQED

California Jobs Boom Anticipated Following Offshore Wind Auction

This story was produced through a collaboration between KQED in California and Climate Central. Jeff Hunerlach, a building trades union leader based in Humboldt County, doesn't represent any maritime workers — but he expects a windfall of new jobs for his members from two clusters of wind turbines planned on floating platforms 20 miles off the coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Noozhawk

SpaceX Plans 1 More Falcon Rocket Launch This Year From Vandenberg SFB

A busy year at Vandenberg Space Force Base will conclude this week with one more Falcon 9 rocket scheduled to launch to deliver a satellite into orbit for Israel. The Space Exploration Technologies two-stage booster will lift off from Space Launch Complex-4 on the South Base. SpaceX had not released...
LOMPOC, CA
kclu.org

Umbrella time! Rain could drench Tri-Counties through mid-week

There’s a soggy few days in the forecast for the Tri-Counties. A storm system fueled by an atmospheric river could being significant rainfall to the region. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties could see 1-3” of rain from late Monday night into Tuesday evening. Some mountain areas could really get soaked, with 2-5” of rain possible.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
slohsexpressions.com

San Luis Obispo Has Some Really Cool Places, It Just Sucks to Get To Them in a Car

Like traffic? Move to SLO. Photo courtesy of opinion editor Jane Culbreath. Ask a person visiting or living in San Luis Obispo, which includes many of San Luis Obispo High School’s student body, a takeaway from the area, they may say a walk through Bubblegum Alley, watching a show at SLO’s Repertory Theatre, or a stay at the Madonna Inn. SLO undoubtedly has a lot of great places and experiences to offer for its residents, visitors and students.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Single car rollover on highway 101 north in Pismo Beach

California Fire San Luis Obispo urges drivers to use caution while on Highway 101 north and Mattie Road in the Pismo Beach area after a vehicle rollover in the area. The post Single car rollover on highway 101 north in Pismo Beach appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
PISMO BEACH, CA
AOL Corp

Farmhouse in Santa Maria sells for $1.2 million

The spacious property located in the 2200 block of Crystal Drive in Santa Maria was sold on Dec. 13, 2022. The $1,215,000 purchase price works out to $396 per square foot. The house built in 1961 has an interior space of 3,067 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, and an attached garage. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
SANTA MARIA, CA

