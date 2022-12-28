Question: what's the worst way imaginable to follow up a second loss in a row at home to the best team in the West, led by the reigning MVP, and with your own All-Star center sidelined with a thumb injury? Answer: immediately playing them again the next night. After losing a close battle with the Nuggets last night, the Kings got Domantas Sabonis back, but had to quickly lace them up again to face Michael Malone and his multi-threat offense. It's been seven days since we've last seen the beam, and this city and my heart are ready to bask in its purple warmth once again. All the Kings had to do was beat one of the best teams with one of the best players on the second night of back-to-back. No big deal, right? Let's see how they did:

DENVER, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO