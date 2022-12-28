DETROIT -- Heading into Wednesday’s night game vs. the Orlando Magic, the Detroit Pistons couldn’t say they’ve had many teams’ numbers this season. After all, with an 8-28 record, the Pistons were -- and still are -- the worst team in the NBA. During the last six games, the Pistons played arguably their worst stretch of basketball this season; having mental lapses on defense -- in the post and perimeter -- and a collection of sluggish starts to the second half.

