MLive.com

Pistons’ Burks scores season-high 32 and other takeaways from win vs. Magic

DETROIT -- Heading into Wednesday’s night game vs. the Orlando Magic, the Detroit Pistons couldn’t say they’ve had many teams’ numbers this season. After all, with an 8-28 record, the Pistons were -- and still are -- the worst team in the NBA. During the last six games, the Pistons played arguably their worst stretch of basketball this season; having mental lapses on defense -- in the post and perimeter -- and a collection of sluggish starts to the second half.
Yardbarker

Pistons clobber Magic in game marred by 3 ejections

Alec Burks scored 32 points and the host Detroit Pistons snapped a six-game losing streak with a 121-101 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. The game was marred by a skirmish that resulted in three ejections. Orlando's Moritz Wagner and Detroit's Killian Hayes and Hamidou Diallo were tossed for an altercation in the final minute of the first half.
